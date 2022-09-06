U.S. markets open in 29 minutes

Nemaura Medical to Present at the 24th Annual H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference

Nemaura Medical, Inc
·2 min read
Nemaura Medical, Inc
Nemaura Medical, Inc

Loughborough, England, Sept. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nemaura Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: NMRD), a medical technology company focused on developing and commercializing a daily disposable, wearable glucose sensor and supporting personalized lifestyle coaching programs, announces today that CEO Dr. Faz Chowdhury will present a corporate overview at the 24th Annual H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference, which is being held on September 12 – 14, 2022.

The virtual presentation will be available on-demand beginning on September 12, 2022 at 7:00 a.m. ET to H.C. Wainwright registered attendees of the conference.

Dr. Chowdhury will be available for one-on-one meetings. To request a meeting and to register for the conference, click below:

https://hcwevents.com/annualconference/

About Nemaura Medical, Inc.

Nemaura Medical, Inc. is a medical technology company developing and commercializing non-invasive wearable diagnostic devices. The company is currently commercializing sugarBEAT® and proBEAT. sugarBEAT®, a CE mark approved Class IIb medical device, is a non-invasive and flexible continuous glucose monitor (CGM) providing actionable insights derived from real time glucose measurements and daily glucose trend data, which may help people with diabetes and pre-diabetes to better manage, reverse, and prevent the onset of diabetes. Nemaura has submitted a PMA (Premarket Approval Application) for sugarBEAT® to the U.S. FDA. proBEAT combines non-invasive glucose data processed using artificial intelligence and a digital healthcare subscription service and has been launched in the U.S. as a general wellness product as part of its BEAT®diabetes program that is currently undergoing pilot studies.

Additionally, Nemaura has launched a beta trial of Miboko, a metabolic health and well-being program using a non-invasive glucose sensor along with an AI mobile application that helps a user understand how certain foods and lifestyle habits can impact one’s overall metabolic health and well-being. Nemaura believes that up to half the population could benefit from a sensor and program that monitors metabolic health and well-being.

The Company sits at the intersection of the global Type 2 diabetes market that is expected to reach nearly $59 billion by 2025, the $50+ billion pre-diabetic market, and the wearable health-tech sector for weight loss and wellness applications that is estimated to reach $60 billion by 2023.

For more information, please visit www.NemauraMedical.com.

Contact:

Jules Abraham
CORE IR
917-885-7378
julesa@coreir.com


