Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) Will Be Hoping To Turn Its Returns On Capital Around

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. So when we looked at Nemetschek (ETR:NEM), they do have a high ROCE, but we weren't exactly elated from how returns are trending.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Nemetschek:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.23 = €188m ÷ (€1.2b - €419m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

So, Nemetschek has an ROCE of 23%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 12% earned by companies in a similar industry.

In the above chart we have measured Nemetschek's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Nemetschek here for free.

How Are Returns Trending?

In terms of Nemetschek's historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. While it's comforting that the ROCE is high, five years ago it was 29%. Although, given both revenue and the amount of assets employed in the business have increased, it could suggest the company is investing in growth, and the extra capital has led to a short-term reduction in ROCE. If these investments prove successful, this can bode very well for long term stock performance.

The Bottom Line On Nemetschek's ROCE

Even though returns on capital have fallen in the short term, we find it promising that revenue and capital employed have both increased for Nemetschek. And the stock has done incredibly well with a 122% return over the last five years, so long term investors are no doubt ecstatic with that result. So while investors seem to be recognizing these promising trends, we would look further into this stock to make sure the other metrics justify the positive view.

