U.S. markets open in 8 hours 18 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,126.75
    -11.00 (-0.27%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,471.00
    +11.00 (+0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,222.00
    -79.75 (-0.60%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,809.50
    -4.00 (-0.22%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.63
    +3.96 (+5.23%)
     

  • Gold

    1,968.60
    -17.60 (-0.89%)
     

  • Silver

    23.78
    -0.37 (-1.54%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0796
    -0.0052 (-0.48%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4940
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.70
    -0.32 (-1.68%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2280
    -0.0053 (-0.43%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.4800
    +0.6830 (+0.51%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    27,706.84
    -696.57 (-2.45%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    606.28
    -7.93 (-1.29%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,631.74
    +11.31 (+0.15%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,197.62
    +156.14 (+0.56%)
     

Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) Is Paying Out A Larger Dividend Than Last Year

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

The board of Nemetschek SE (ETR:NEM) has announced that it will be paying its dividend of €0.45 on the 26th of May, an increased payment from last year's comparable dividend. This takes the annual payment to 0.7% of the current stock price, which unfortunately is below what the industry is paying.

View our latest analysis for Nemetschek

Nemetschek's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

It would be nice for the yield to be higher, but we should also check if higher levels of dividend payment would be sustainable. Before making this announcement, Nemetschek was easily earning enough to cover the dividend. This means that most of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 37.5%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 26%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

historic-dividend
historic-dividend

Nemetschek Has A Solid Track Record

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. The annual payment during the last 10 years was €0.0958 in 2013, and the most recent fiscal year payment was €0.45. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 17% a year over that time. So, dividends have been growing pretty quickly, and even more impressively, they haven't experienced any notable falls during this period.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. It's encouraging to see that Nemetschek has been growing its earnings per share at 17% a year over the past five years. With a decent amount of growth and a low payout ratio, we think this bodes well for Nemetschek's prospects of growing its dividend payments in the future.

We Really Like Nemetschek's Dividend

Overall, we think this could be an attractive income stock, and it is only getting better by paying a higher dividend this year. Distributions are quite easily covered by earnings, which are also being converted to cash flows. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. As an example, we've identified 1 warning sign for Nemetschek that you should be aware of before investing. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Recommended Stories

  • ‘Load Up,’ Says Raymond James About These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    Everyone invests with the goal of generating big returns but it’s easy to get distracted by all the short-term noise generated on Wall Street. The key to investing success, according to Raymond James CIO Larry Adam, is to follow a few simple rules. One is to realize past performance does not necessarily guarantee future success. “History has shown that no single asset class has been a consistent winner year after year,” says Adam, “just as no single asset class remains at the bottom.” Secondly,

  • Who Should Use Vanguard, Fidelity and Schwab?

    SmartAsset compares three of the largest investment companies based on usability, trade experience, offerings and cost. Learn more here.

  • $100 Oil to Tighter Markets: Here’s What Analysts See After OPEC+ Shock Cut

    (Bloomberg) -- The decision by the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies to slash its oil output came as a huge surprise to the market, given earlier rhetoric from group leader Saudi Arabia that it would stand pat on production. The move has brought concerns around inflationary pressures back to the fore, adding to worries that higher prices and an aggressive monetary tightening by central banks could tip the global economy into recession. Most Read from BloombergOPEC+ Mak

  • Oil prices jump in blow to global inflation hopes

    Oil prices surged on Monday after Saudi Arabia and other OPEC+ producers announced a surprise round of output cuts, a potentially ominous sign for global inflation just days after a slowdown in U.S. price data had boosted market optimism. The change comes before a virtual meeting of an OPEC+ ministerial panel, which includes Saudi Arabia and Russia. "The involvement of the largest OPEC+ members suggest that adherence to production cuts may be stronger than has been the case in the past," said Vivek Dhar, an energy analyst at CBA.

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • Bank Stocks Are Beaten Up. Is Now a Buying Opportunity?

    Bank stocks have been beaten down so much this year that they're now starting to look attractive.

  • McDonald's temporarily shuts US offices, prepares layoff notices: report

    According to a recent report from the Wall Street Journal, McDonald's Corp is temporarily closing its U.S. offices this week as it prepares to inform corporate employees about layoffs.

  • Tesla reports record Q1 deliveries as price cuts boost demand

    Tesla on Sunday reported first quarter delivery and production numbers that topped estimates, indicating price cuts it initiated across the globe are boosting demand.

  • JPMorgan's Bob Michele Issues Dire Warning On Rally Of Risk Assets, Says Recession Is Inevitable

    Bob Michele, the chief investment officer of JPMorgan Asset Management, has warned of an economic downturn, saying that markets are headed for a rally before an inevitable slowdown. In an interview with Bloomberg on Friday, Michele says risk assets will rise in the next quarter as they did during the Great Recession. "In the next quarter, we could see risk assets rally. You could have a feel-good period, and then the reality catches up," Michele said. "If we've been taught anything this month, y

  • Oil Stokes Inflation Risks, Weighing on US Futures: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- US equity futures were on the back foot and the dollar rose with Treasury yields as a surprise production cut from OPEC+ drove oil prices about 5% higher.Most Read from BloombergOPEC+ Makes Shock Million-Barrel Cut in New Inflation RiskUBS to Cut Staff Up to 30%; Prosecutors Look at CS DealSt. Petersburg Explosion Kills Pro-War Blogger TatarskyOil Rockets 8% After OPEC+ Jolts Market With Surprise Output CutBillionaire Blocked From His New Palace Blasts ‘Socialist’ IndiaThe group’s

  • How Credit Suisse lured – and then burned – the Saudi crown prince

    When Credit Suisse opened its first office in Saudi Arabia in early 2021, Bruno Daher, the cigar-smoking head of Credit Suisse’s Middle East business, declared it a “key growth market”.

  • Texas woman uses 'cash stuffing' and stimulus check to pay off nearly $80,000 in debt

    Before she started cash stuffing, Jasmine Taylor said she was tired of being in financial distress. She turned that success into 'Baddies and Budgets'

  • Investors Dumped Bank Stocks. Insiders at 2 Small Banks Bought Shares.

    Insiders at Peapack-Gladstone and Bankwell Financial scooped up shares in March as the banking sector tanked after SVB’s collapse.

  • Stocks Poised for Lower Open

    Crude futures were surging Sunday evening after OPEC and its allies announced a surprise production cut.

  • UFC Owner Endeavor Nears Deal to Acquire Vince McMahon’s WWE

    (Bloomberg) -- Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. is nearing a deal to acquire World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. for about $9 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergOPEC+ Makes Shock Million-Barrel Cut in New Inflation RiskUBS to Cut Staff Up to 30%; Prosecutors Look at CS DealSt. Petersburg Explosion Kills Pro-War Blogger TatarskyOil Rockets 8% After OPEC+ Jolts Market With Surprise Output CutBillionaire Blocked From His New Palace Blasts ‘Socialist’ IndiaThe e

  • Dollar gains as inflation worries resurface after OPEC+ surprise

    The U.S. dollar started the week higher as fears over inflation resurfaced after a surprise announcement by major oil producers to cut production further, with traders wagering the Federal Reserve may need to increase interest rates at its next meeting. The announcement from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies, known as OPEC+, comes after data on Friday showed U.S. consumer spending rose moderately in February after surging the prior month, with inflation showing some signs of cooling even as it remained elevated. "While receding broader contagion risks, positive developments in China and expectations that the Fed is nearing the end of the tightening cycle should keep sentiments broadly supported, the recent oil price gain due to the surprise production cut is a fresh risk to inflation," said Christopher Wong, a currency strategist at OCBC in Singapore.

  • America's Best Housing Markets For Growth & Stability

    Gone are the days of a sub-3% mortgage, commonplace during the housing market boom of the COVID-19 pandemic. Mortgage rates have steadily increased since the Federal Reserve started hiking interest rates in March 2022 to combat inflation. As a result, … Continue reading → The post Best Housing Markets for Growth and Stability – 2023 Edition appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • How to Buy Land and Build a House: 4 Steps

    Many people dream of owning a chunk of land and putting their dream house on it. Maybe you fantasize about pulling out all the stops and designing a home with every feature you've ever wanted. Well, to make that dream, … Continue reading → The post How to Buy Land and Build Your Dream House appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • China Missing Banker’s Firm Delays 2022 Results, Halts Trading

    (Bloomberg) -- China Renaissance Holdings Ltd. said it’ll suspend trading of its shares from Monday and delay the release of its audited results for 2022, as the investment bank failed to get in touch with Chairman Bao Fan who was cooperating in an investigation by Chinese authorities. Most Read from BloombergOPEC+ Makes Shock Million-Barrel Cut in New Inflation RiskUBS to Cut Staff Up to 30%; Prosecutors Look at CS DealSt. Petersburg Explosion Kills Pro-War Blogger TatarskyOil Rockets 8% After

  • China's March factory activity falters as post-COVID bounce fades

    China's sprawling manufacturing sector, accounting for a third of the world's second-largest economy by value, lost momentum in March as weak export orders outweighed a jump in activity driven by a recent exit from restrictive COVID-19 policies. The Caixin/S&P Global manufacturing purchasing managers' index (PMI) fell to 50.0 in March. "The relatively modest and short-lived pick-up in the manufacturing PMIs in the first quarter suggests that the industrial sector has only received a limited boost from reopening," Capital Economics wrote in a note.