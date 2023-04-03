Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) Is Paying Out A Larger Dividend Than Last Year

The board of Nemetschek SE (ETR:NEM) has announced that it will be paying its dividend of €0.45 on the 26th of May, an increased payment from last year's comparable dividend. This takes the annual payment to 0.7% of the current stock price, which unfortunately is below what the industry is paying.

Nemetschek's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

It would be nice for the yield to be higher, but we should also check if higher levels of dividend payment would be sustainable. Before making this announcement, Nemetschek was easily earning enough to cover the dividend. This means that most of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 37.5%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 26%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Nemetschek Has A Solid Track Record

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. The annual payment during the last 10 years was €0.0958 in 2013, and the most recent fiscal year payment was €0.45. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 17% a year over that time. So, dividends have been growing pretty quickly, and even more impressively, they haven't experienced any notable falls during this period.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. It's encouraging to see that Nemetschek has been growing its earnings per share at 17% a year over the past five years. With a decent amount of growth and a low payout ratio, we think this bodes well for Nemetschek's prospects of growing its dividend payments in the future.

We Really Like Nemetschek's Dividend

Overall, we think this could be an attractive income stock, and it is only getting better by paying a higher dividend this year. Distributions are quite easily covered by earnings, which are also being converted to cash flows. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. As an example, we've identified 1 warning sign for Nemetschek that you should be aware of before investing. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

