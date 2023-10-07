Nemetschek's (ETR:NEM) five-year earnings growth trails the favorable shareholder returns

Stock pickers are generally looking for stocks that will outperform the broader market. And the truth is, you can make significant gains if you buy good quality businesses at the right price. To wit, the Nemetschek share price has climbed 62% in five years, easily topping the market decline of 6.5% (ignoring dividends). However, more recent returns haven't been as impressive as that, with the stock returning just 27% in the last year , including dividends .

The past week has proven to be lucrative for Nemetschek investors, so let's see if fundamentals drove the company's five-year performance.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Over half a decade, Nemetschek managed to grow its earnings per share at 12% a year. This EPS growth is reasonably close to the 10% average annual increase in the share price. Therefore one could conclude that sentiment towards the shares hasn't morphed very much. Rather, the share price has approximately tracked EPS growth.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. We note that for Nemetschek the TSR over the last 5 years was 66%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Nemetschek shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 27% over the last year. And that does include the dividend. Since the one-year TSR is better than the five-year TSR (the latter coming in at 11% per year), it would seem that the stock's performance has improved in recent times. Given the share price momentum remains strong, it might be worth taking a closer look at the stock, lest you miss an opportunity. Before forming an opinion on Nemetschek you might want to consider these 3 valuation metrics.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on German exchanges.

