Nemysis Ltd and Faran S.A. Sign a Strategic Agreement to Cooperate for the Development of Endopeptidase E40 for Celiac Disease

DUBLIN, Dec. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nemysis Ltd today announces a Strategic Cooperation with Faran S.A., a leading Greek pharma company, for the development and later commercialization of its E40 endopeptidase as a novel enzymatic therapy for gluten degradation.

"Faran has a longstanding tradition in bringing to the Greek market innovative products and providing innovative solutions to tackle highly prevalent unmet medical conditions. The company has established over the years several strategic partnerships with established pharma companies from all over the world," said Danilo Casadei Massari, Nemysis's Chairman, and CEO. "We are pleased to cooperate in the late-stage development of E40, a novel enzymatic therapy for gluten degradation which will bring relief to the many patients suffering from symptoms of Celiac Disease. Faran will also be instrumental in defining the most effective route to the market for our product, which is expected to be on the market in late 2024."

Mr. Katsikas, President & CEO of Faran, commented on the agreement "expressing satisfaction for the new cooperation agreement which is further recognition of the key role of the company in the Greek market, spanning over 70 years of successful tradition. E40 will perfectly fit in our portfolio and complement our presence in the specific field."

About Faran:

FARAN S.A. is one of the most historic pharmaceutical companies in Greece, founded in 1950, and aims to offer renowned therapeutic proposals of high quality, therapeutic value, modern pharmaceutical technology, and documented safety.

With selected international collaborations and the trust of the medical community, it offers therapeutic solutions to a wide range of diseases in the field of Oncology, Hematology, Nephrology, Rheumatology, Orthopedics, Dermatology, Gastroenterology, Endocrinology, Pathology and Gynecology and, from Autumn 2022, also in Cardiology.

About Nemysis:

NEMYSIS LTD, a healthcare and pharmaceutical company, is focused on nutritional and pharmaceutical solutions that can protect against some of the negative consequences of nutrient deficiency, nutrient intolerances, and sensitivities, paying particular attention to the need to safeguard the human microbiome.

Nemysis's novel nanoparticulate iron is the first natural ferritin mimic, which can correct human iron deficiency and anemia, without negatively impacting the gut microbiome. Safety and efficacy have been demonstrated in controlled-repeat-dose clinical trials.

Nemysis's novel E40 endopeptidase is gastric, trypsin, and chymotrypsin resistant. It has been shown to destroy all the immuno-stimulatory epitopes of gluten, quenching the exacerbated inflammatory response of primed, gluten-sensitive, and hyper-responsive human T cells. It is, therefore, suitable for the enzymatic management of gluten intolerance and sensitivity.

www.nemysisltd.com

Contact Information:

Danilo Casadei Massari

CEO

casadei-massari@nemysisltd.com

+35315313450



