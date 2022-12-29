U.S. markets open in 6 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,835.25
    +27.75 (+0.73%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,211.00
    +165.00 (+0.50%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    10,889.50
    +116.75 (+1.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,746.00
    +12.80 (+0.74%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.26
    -1.70 (-2.15%)
     

  • Gold

    1,816.40
    +0.60 (+0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    24.16
    +0.32 (+1.34%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0656
    +0.0041 (+0.38%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8770
    -0.0100 (-0.26%)
     

  • Vix

    21.89
    +0.24 (+1.11%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2046
    +0.0027 (+0.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.1600
    -1.1750 (-0.87%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,615.53
    -47.24 (-0.28%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    383.06
    -1.06 (-0.27%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,497.35
    +0.16 (+0.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,093.67
    -246.83 (-0.94%)
     

NEO Battery Materials Signs MOU with Producer of High-Purity Silicon by Solar & Semiconductor Silicon By-Product Waste Recycling

NEO Battery Materials Ltd.
·4 min read
NEO Battery Materials Ltd.
NEO Battery Materials Ltd.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSXV: NBM) (OTCQB: NBMFF)

  • MOU with an Asia-Based Recycler of Silicon By-Product Waste from Solar and Semiconductor Manufacturing into High-Purity Silicon Powder

    • Due to Strategic Reasons and Sensitive Nature of Information, Recycler Will Remain Confidential until Disclosed

  • Potential to Reduce Silicon Input Price by Up to 40% and Secure Long-Term, Stable-Priced Input Supply through Recycled Silicon Waste

  • To Conduct Silicon Anode Sample Testing with Recycled High-Purity Silicon

  • Discussed Potential Collaborative Opportunities to Enter North American Market

NEO Battery Materials Ltd. (“NEO” or the “Company”), a low-cost developer of silicon anode materials that enable longer-running, rapid-charging lithium-ion batteries, is pleased to announce that the Company has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (“MOU”) with an Asia-based producer of high-purity silicon powder through recycling silicon by-product waste from solar photovoltaic cell and semiconductor manufacturing (“Recycler”). Due to strategic reasons and the sensitive nature of the information, negotiation, and technology, the Recycler will remain confidential until officially disclosed.

Under the terms of the MOU, the purpose is to significantly enhance the price competitiveness of silicon anode materials for electric vehicle lithium-ion batteries by integrating the Recycler’s cost-reduced, recycled silicon input into NEO’s proprietary silicon anode materials, NBMSiDE™.

  • Compared to the current metal silicon input for NBMSiDE™, the Recycler’s silicon waste recycling technology may enable NEO Battery Materials to realize a substantial price reduction in the silicon input by 30% and up to 40%

  • In early January, the Company expects to receive recycled high-purity silicon and conduct sample testing to assess for performance, viability, and collaboration/research direction

Further silicon input price reductions will drastically enhance NBMSiDE™ price competitiveness compared to existing high-priced competitors, and the Company may also uniquely secure a long-term supply and stable price of silicon input through recycled silicon by-product waste from solar energy & semiconductor industries.

NEO has also discussed with the Recycler regarding collaborative opportunities to enter the North American market. With gigafactories being constructed in Canada and the U.S., the Company has the potential to provide cost- and environment-friendly silicon anodes through vertically-integrating silicon anode production with the Recycler’s silicon waste recycling. More collaboration and joint development activities with lithium-ion battery supply chain players are expected in the upcoming year, and corporate development activities will be discussed in detail on the January 3rd webinar.

High-Purity Silicon Recovery from Solar & Semiconductor Silicon By-Product Waste
In the process of manufacturing polysilicon, silicon ingots, and wafers for solar cells and semiconductors, substantial amounts of by-product waste that contains silicon particles are produced. Thus far, this by-product waste has been disposed of due to the lack of secondary use through recycling.

The Recycler has developed its recycling technology and know-how for over 20 years to recover high-purity silicon from silicon by-product waste. This high-purity silicon can be used as input feedstock for silicon anode materials in lithium-ion batteries. As opposed to traditional, carbon-intensive methods to manufacture silicon particles, the Recycler offers a low-cost silicon recovery method that enables close-looped manufacturing of silicon anode materials.

About NEO Battery Materials Ltd.
NEO Battery Materials Ltd. is a Vancouver-based company focused on electric vehicle lithium-ion battery materials. NEO has a focus on producing silicon anode materials through its proprietary single-step nanocoating process, which provides improvements in capacity and efficiency over lithium-ion batteries using graphite in their anode materials. The Company intends to become a silicon anode active materials supplier to the electric vehicle industry. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at: https://www.neobatterymaterials.com/.

On behalf of the Board of Directors
Spencer Huh
President and CEO
604-697-2408
shuh@neobatterymaterials.com

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements as well as management's objectives, strategies, beliefs and intentions. Forward looking statements are frequently identified by such words as "may", "will", "plan", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "intend" and similar words referring to future events and results. Forward-looking statements are based on the current opinions and expectations of management. All forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development, fluctuating commodity prices, the effectiveness and feasibility of technologies which have not yet been tested or proven on a commercial scale, competitive risks and the availability of financing, as described in more detail in our recent securities filings available at www.sedar.com. Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements and we caution against placing undue reliance thereon. We assume no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


Recommended Stories

  • 11 Best Buy-the-Dip Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will take a look at the 11 best buy-the-dip stocks to buy now. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, go to the 5 Best Buy-the-Dip Stocks To Buy Now. The leading US market indices are on their way to recording the first annual loss since 2018 and the […]

  • Why So Many Accountants Are Quitting

    More than 300,000 U.S. accountants and auditors have left their jobs in the past two years, a 17% decline, and the dwindling number of college students coming into the field can’t fill the gap. Young professionals in the 25- to 34-year-old range and midcareer professionals between the ages of 45 and 54 also departed in high numbers starting in 2019, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The huge gap between companies that need accountants and trained professionals has led to salary bumps and more temporary workers joining the sector.

  • Kala Pharmaceuticals (KALA) Up as FDA Accepts IND for KPI-012

    The FDA accepts Kala Pharmaceuticals' (KALA) investigational new drug application for pipeline candidate KPI-012 for treating persistent corneal epithelial defect. Stock up.

  • J.P. Morgan Sees 70% Upside for These 2 Auto Stocks

    There’s been a lot of talk about the downward economic pressures that have pummeled the markets in 2022 – maybe too much such talk. Yes, the S&P 500 is down almost 21%, and the NASDAQ is down 35%, but investors can still find sound opportunities. J.P. Morgan analyst Ryan Brinkman has been sorting through the automotive industry stocks, and he’s found several that are worth a closer look. So let’s do just that. We know that the auto industry has its own particular headwinds, including the ongoing

  • Dow Jones Futures Rise After Jobless Claims; Tesla Stock Races Higher On Reiterated Buy Rating

    Dow Jones futures rose Thursday after first-time jobless claims. Tesla stock raced higher on a reiterated overweight rating.

  • Pfizer Makes Progress, but This Biotech Was Wednesday's Big Winner

    The stock market seems bound and determined to leave investors with bad memories of 2022, with major market benchmarks once again failing to deliver even a tiny bounce as the end of the year approaches. Losses for the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI), Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC), and S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) all topped 1% as investors continue worrying about whether the macroeconomic picture in 2023 will remain just as cloudy as it is today. For investors looking for more immediate recognition of their achievements, though, TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ: TGTX) saw its stock move higher after getting good news from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

  • 12 Best 52-Week High Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we will take a look at the 12 best 52-week high stocks to buy now. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, go to the 5 Best 52-Week High Stocks To Buy Now. The equity markets have been taking a beating this year as the Dow Jones Industrial Average […]

  • U.S. weekly unemployment claims ticked higher last week

    Initial jobless claims for state unemployment benefits rose 9,000 to a seasonally adjusted 225,000 for the week ended Dec. 24, the Labor Department said on Thursday. The claims figures have been choppy in recent weeks but have held well below the 270,000 threshold that economists see as a red flag for the labor market. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell - the chief architect of the central bank's aggressive interest rate hikes aimed at bringing too-high inflation to heel - earlier this month said "it feels like we have a structural labor shortage out there."

  • FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried likely to enter plea deal: report

    Sam Bankman-Fried is expected to enter a plea deal next week to fraud charges connected to the collapse of cryptocurrency FTX Reuters reported.

  • 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Supercharge Your Passive Income Portfolio

    All three of these high-yield dividend stocks have a long history of annual payout raises and an ability to raise their distributions without breaking their balance sheets. Shares of AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) have risen more than 50% from a low point in October. Right now, AbbVie's dividend doesn't offer much more than a savings account.

  • Tesla stock concerns lie around ‘brand damage’ from Elon Musk, Twitter: Analyst

    Colin Rusch, Oppenheimer & Co. Managing Director and Senior Research Analyst, sits down with Yahoo Finance Live to talk about Tesla's stock outlook in 2023 following Elon Musk's invested interest in managing Twitter this past year.

  • 11 Cheap Value Stocks to Buy According to Seth Klarman

    In this article, we discuss the 11 cheap value stocks to buy according to Seth Klarman. If you want to read about some more stocks in the Klarman portfolio, go directly to 5 Cheap Value Stocks to Buy According to Seth Klarman. Value investors like Seth Klarman of Boston-based Baupost Group have come under increased […]

  • Here’s the next mega tech stock likely to fall into the bear market’s clutches, according to this chart

    Stock markets would like to just get there without any more meaningful losses, says Navellier and Associate’s chairman and founder Louis Navellier, who adds that “anyone who made bets for a big rally this week is probably folding their tent.” The stock closed at a fresh 52-week low today [Wednesday] as it sliced through key support around $130.

  • Want to Invest Like Warren Buffett? Buy These 2 Top Stocks and Hold Them Forever

    The Oracle of Omaha's preferred length of time to hold an investment is "forever" -- which is quite a long holding period. It's perfectly fine to consider following Buffett into a couple of his stock positions as long as you're willing to be as patient as he is and refrain from selling for quite some time. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) only accounts for around 0.02% of Buffett's portfolio, but it's a strong example of how and why his investing strategy is successful over time.

  • Alameda Research Liquidated Ether-Based Token Holdings for Bitcoin in Past 24 Hours, On-Chain Data Shows

    The move came days after Sam Bankman-Fried posted a bail bond and was temporarily freed from jail.

  • With Bear Market Scars, These 30 Stocks Expect Up To 1,220% Growth

    Oil stocks dominate this list of today's fastest-growing stocks, all eyeing 100%-1,220% EPS gains this year.

  • Column: Southwest's meltdown was born in America's cheapskate corporate culture

    Southwest Airlines, like so many American companies, spent money on dividends and stock buybacks instead of technology and infrastructure.

  • 2022 killed the cheap money era. Here’s what the next decade has in store

    “I think you occasionally get a turning of the investment and economic age, and we're at one of those now after over a decade of near-zero interest rates,” said George Ball, chairman of Sanders Morris Harris.

  • New bill allows unused 529 college funds to become a retirement tool

    Beneficiaries of 529 plans will be able to roll over funds from their 529 accounts to Roth IRAs tax and penalty free.

  • Bitcoin is still well below $20,000 — so why haven't Kevin O’Leary, Edward Snowden and other celebrity investors given up on it?

    Despite huge losses in the first half of the year that crypto hasn't been able to rebound from, enthusiasts refuse to give up hope.