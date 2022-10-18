Neo Performance Materials Announces Board Change

TORONTO, Oct. 18, 2022 /CNW/ - Neo Performance Materials Inc. ("Neo" or the "Company") (TSX: NEO) announced today the resignation of Zhe Zhao from the board of directors (the "Board") of the Company, effective immediately. Ms. Zhao was serving on the Board as a nominee of Oaktree Capital Management L.P. ("Oaktree") and had agreed to tender her resignation following the closing of the sale of substantially all of Oaktree's interest in Neo. Yadin Rozov, who was also serving as a nominee of Oaktree, has agreed, at the request of the Board, to continue to serve as a member of the Board and the Board has determined Mr. Rozov to be independent.

"On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank Zhe for her insights and contributions to Neo and wish her all the best in her current and future endeavors," said Claire M.C. Kennedy, Chair of the Board.

After giving effect to the resignation of Ms. Zhao, the Board will be comprised of Ms. Kennedy (Chair), Constantine Karayannopoulos, Eric Noyrez, G. Gail Edwards, Edgar Lee and Mr. Rozov.

Neo manufactures the building blocks of many modern technologies that enhance efficiency and sustainability. Neo's advanced industrial materials - magnetic powders and magnets, specialty chemicals, metals, and alloys - are critical to the performance of many everyday products and emerging technologies. Neo's products help to deliver the technologies of tomorrow to consumers today. The business of Neo is organized along three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals & Oxides and Rare Metals. Neo is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada; with corporate offices in Greenwood Village, Colorado, US; Singapore; and Beijing, China. Neo operates globally with sales, research and development, and production across 10 countries, being Japan, China, Thailand, Estonia, Singapore, Germany, United Kingdom, Canada, United States, and South Korea. For more information, please visit www.neomaterials.com.

