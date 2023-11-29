Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) Will Pay A Dividend Of $0.10

The board of Neo Performance Materials Inc. (TSE:NEO) has announced that it will pay a dividend of $0.10 per share on the 28th of December. This makes the dividend yield 5.3%, which will augment investor returns quite nicely.

Neo Performance Materials' Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

Impressive dividend yields are good, but this doesn't matter much if the payments can't be sustained. While Neo Performance Materials is not profitable, it is paying out less than 75% of its free cash flow, which means that there is plenty left over for reinvestment into the business. We generally think that cash flow is more important than accounting measures of profit, so we are fairly comfortable with the dividend at this level.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise exponentially over the next year. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio will be 41%, which makes us pretty comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Neo Performance Materials Doesn't Have A Long Payment History

The dividend's track record has been pretty solid, but with only 6 years of history we want to see a few more years of history before making any solid conclusions. Since 2017, the annual payment back then was $0.284, compared to the most recent full-year payment of $0.288. Dividend payments have been growing, but very slowly over the period. Modest dividend growth is good to see, especially with the payments being relatively stable. However, the payment history is relatively short and we wouldn't want to rely on this dividend too much.

Dividend Growth Is Doubtful

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. Unfortunately things aren't as good as they seem. It's not great to see that Neo Performance Materials' earnings per share has fallen at approximately 7.4% per year over the past five years. If the company is making less over time, it naturally follows that it will also have to pay out less in dividends. It's not all bad news though, as the earnings are predicted to rise over the next 12 months - we would just be a bit cautious until this can turn into a longer term trend.

Neo Performance Materials' Dividend Doesn't Look Sustainable

In summary, while it's good to see that the dividend hasn't been cut, we are a bit cautious about Neo Performance Materials' payments, as there could be some issues with sustaining them into the future. The company is generating plenty of cash, which could maintain the dividend for a while, but the track record hasn't been great. This company is not in the top tier of income providing stocks.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 1 warning sign for Neo Performance Materials that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

