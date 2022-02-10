U.S. markets close in 4 hours 18 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,559.07
    -28.11 (-0.61%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,622.44
    -145.62 (-0.41%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,383.40
    -106.98 (-0.74%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,090.34
    +6.84 (+0.33%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.28
    +1.62 (+1.81%)
     

  • Gold

    1,841.50
    +4.90 (+0.27%)
     

  • Silver

    23.61
    +0.27 (+1.17%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1485
    +0.0058 (+0.51%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.0210
    +0.0920 (+4.77%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3631
    +0.0098 (+0.72%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.8740
    +0.3490 (+0.30%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,160.95
    +1,246.22 (+2.84%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,044.18
    +24.00 (+2.35%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,668.79
    +25.37 (+0.33%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,696.08
    +116.21 (+0.42%)
     
ON THE RISE:

Inflation reaches fresh 40-year high

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) registered a 7.5% annual gain in January.

Neo.Tax raises $10M to help startups access R&D tax credits

Mary Ann Azevedo
·4 min read

For most people, mention of the word “taxes” conjures up unpleasant things like tedious processes, mountains of paperwork and shelling out a lot of money to the government.

But one startup is on a mission to make taxes less...well, dreadful and an actual benefit. Mountain View, California-based Neo.Tax wants to apply machine learning to business taxes, upgrading them "from an ancient pain into a modern advantage." Or in other words, it wants to make it easier for small businesses and startups to turn taxes from a liability into an asset.

Its first product is designed to help such businesses to claim an IRS R&D tax credit that could result in $250,000 back in their pockets. The credits tend to be fairly easy for most software-based startups to qualify for, given the current IRS rules for what qualifies as “research.” But the process can still be daunting to some.

In line with that, Neo.Tax has teamed up with Mercury, a digital bank geared toward startups, so that fintech can offer the product to its own customers.

Or as Neo.Tax co-founder Steve Yarbrough puts it: “Neo.Tax is like having a former IRS Agent walking our customers through the process.” In addition to the technology, customers get “white-glove” support, the company adds.

The founding team behind Neo.Tax is notable in that each of the entrepreneurs have interesting -- but diverse -- backgrounds that are well-suited to develop this kind of software. Firas Abuzaid holds a PhD from Stanford University. The company jokes that he is automating the brain of a former IRS Agent, Stephen Yarbrough, which has been productized by a former Intuit product manager, Ibrahim.

The trio’s innovative approach has caught the attention of investors for the second time in two years. Today, Neo.Tax is announcing that it has raised $10 million in a Series A funding round led by Infinity Ventures with participation from Google Ventures, Acrew Capital and Fin Venture Capital, in addition to participation from the existing backers -- Uncork Capital, Floodgate, Liquid 2 Ventures and Lux Capital. It raised a $3 million seed round in June of 2020.

Neo.Tax was incorporated in July 2019 but the founding team came together in April 2020.

“Our goal is to truly automate taxes, and through automation and intelligence turn taxes into a modern advantage for businesses,” Ibrahim said. “We are taking one of a business’ most painful problems, taxes, and not just marginally improving it, we are reinventing the entire process for companies.”

In 2021, Neo.Tax saw its revenue grow 3x and its goal is to have over 5x growth in 2022. While it has been profitable in the past, it is now more focused on growth, including adding to its team. This time last year, the company had nine employees. Today, it has 20, and is “actively” hiring across all teams.

The startup plans to also use its capital towards building “better software” and on improving its core tax automation technology. It’s also putting some money toward brand and market awareness.

Its sweet spot is early-stage startups, including buzzy fintech Pipe, Stedi, Base Ten, Taika, Casa and Hatch Card.

Looking ahead, Neo.Tax is starting to focus more on accountants. It plans to release a product later this year that aims to take an accountant's workflow of preparing a client's taxes from 10-15 hours to just 10-15 minutes. It is also gearing its software toward “fintech partners” that are focused on building the modern CFO tech stack.

The company believes it is in the right place at the right time. The pandemic increased the importance of extending a business' runway and also, a record number of companies have been formed since it began. Also, the government introduced more tax credits to help support businesses during the pandemic.

“So there was a larger opportunity to help businesses navigate this complexity — and simplify it,” said CEO Ibrahim. “Whenever the tax code gets more complex — and it's always getting more complex — that's a perfect job for software.”

Infinity Ventures co-founder Jay Ganatra said he was drawn to the quality of the Neo.Tax team and their vision.

“It's rare to find a team that has all of the perfect ingredients - a PM from Quickbooks, a machine-learning PhD, and the head of tax credit audit for the IRS - to solve a very large and pressing problem,” he wrote via email. “Combine that with a clear roadmap for building a differentiated business tax platform over the next decade and the decision was easy to invest.”

His firm also “loves” that the company is very focused on embedded tax as a distribution strategy.

“With the cost of direct acquisition increasing across the board, Neo.Tax's ability to offer their services within platforms that already have thousands of businesses who need their product was really attractive,” Ganatra added. “This strategy can also only be applied if you can scale rapidly with your distribution partners. The ML platform that the team has built is top notch and allows for automated filings, which means that it’s just as easy for us to do ten thousand of these as it is just ten."

The berserk pace of fintech investing outshines the global VC boom

Recommended Stories

  • RS Recommends: The Best VIZIO TVs for Watching the Super Bowl

    From 4K Smart TVs to theater-quality soundbars, upgrade your home theater setup with VIZIO's latest gear in time for the big game

  • Reasons You Might Not Get a Tax Refund This Year

    The year 2020 was historically bizarre (to put it kindly), but 2021 wasn't exactly smooth sailing. Sure, the U.S economy partly rebounded from the initial blows of the pandemic; and, for a precious...

  • He got up on stage, claimed to be Mick Jagger, caused a scene. Florida cops arrested him

    Naples, Florida, has seen its share of big time celebrities.

  • This is what both Suze Orman and Ramit Sethi say you should do if you’re worried about inflation

    MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. “The rate of U.S. inflation climbed again in January to 7.5% and stayed at a 40-year high, suggesting the upward pressure on consumer prices is unlikely to relent much in the near future,” writes MarketWatch’s Jeffrey Bartash. Suze Orman: “Plan on many costs being double what they are today, and keep investing in stocks.”

  • Analysis Indicates that AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Will Stabilize and Pay a High Dividend Yield

    AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has been in a relative bear market possibly since 2017. The company took two major hits, including the March 2020 drop, and the WarnerMedia spinoff with Discovery, Inc (NASDAQ:DISC.A). Most retail shareholders were invested in AT&T because of the hefty historical dividend yield between 8.7% and 4.6% in the last decade. We will now evaluate how attractive will the future AT&T be for investors.

  • 1 Stock to Avoid No Matter What

    GameStop (NYSE: GME) quickly became one of the hottest meme stocks during the pandemic. Indeed, GameStop has taken steps to adapt to today's retail gaming environment. It has also begun to emphasize collectibles and consumer electronics.

  • Strong Insider Buying Could Indicate a Bottom in These 2 Stocks

    We saw large market declines as 2022 got started – but the real story was the increase in volatility. Especially at the beginning of February, when the market losses leveled off, daily trading was characterized by strong swings up and down. It’s a situation that puts a burden on investors, to recognize the right time to buy in for optimal profits. The key is not to try and ‘time’ it on daily trading, but to look at longer trends and future predictors. One place to find indicators toward a stock’

  • 2 Stocks On Sale That Are Changing the World

    The stock market is full of companies with innovative ideas, but there are also many businesses riding on previous success. Two companies with the vision and product to change the future are Cloudflare (NYSE: NET) and Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW). Cloudflare's mission is simple: "to build a better internet."

  • 3 Top Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy in February

    The market's recent sell-off of technology and high-growth companies has created a great buying opportunity for bold and patient investors. Here are three top AI stocks building moats around their algorithms and whose stocks are attractively priced today. Technology can change at a blistering pace, and nobody can know for sure that the winners of today will still hold their crown tomorrow, a year from now, or a decade from now.

  • The Top ‘Ethereum Killers’ Compared

    So-called “Ethereum killers” are building momentum, including a growing share of the NFT market. Here’s a closer look at four of Ethereum’s top competitors.

  • Why AMC Entertainment Stock Is Soaring Today

    Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE: AMC) were soaring in morning trading Wednesday after the movie theater chain announced it had hired an executive who previously served in PepsiCo's Frito-Lay division to fill the newly created position of vice president of growth strategy. Ellen Copaken also served at Hostess Brands (NASDAQ: TWNK) and will be charged with helping to expand AMC's popcorn business. The movie theater stock was up 9.7% at 11:27 am ET on the news.

  • These 4 Stocks Make Up Nearly 75% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio

    Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett is one of the world's greatest investors. Speaking strictly from a nominal basis, tech kingpin Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) is, hands down, Buffett's greatest investment.

  • Is NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) Worth US$26.1 Based On Its Intrinsic Value?

    Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of NIO Inc. ( NYSE:NIO...

  • Disney earnings: The ‘biggest surprise’ was in the theme park business, analyst says

    Edward Jones Analyst Dave Heger joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss how Disney's earnings were boosted by Disney+ streaming subscribers and theme park-goers.

  • Johnson & Johnson Halts Production Of Its COVID-19 Vaccine: NYT

    Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) quietly shut down the only plant making usable batches of its COVID-19 vaccine, the New York Times reported, citing people familiar with the decision. The NYT report said the halt is temporary, with the Leiden plant expected to start making the vaccine again after a few months. The paper added that it was unclear whether the pause has impacted vaccine supplies yet, thanks to stockpiles. According to the report, the facility in the Dutch city of Leiden has instead be

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks With at Least 8% Dividend Yield

    Dividend stocks are the Swiss army knives of the stock market. When dividend stocks go up, you make money. When they don’t go up — you still make money (from the dividend). Heck, even when a dividend stock goes down in price, it’s not all bad news, because the dividend yield (the absolute dividend amount, divided by the stock price) gets richer the more the stock falls in price. Knowing all this, wouldn’t you like to find great dividend stocks? Of course you would. Wall Street analysts have chim

  • Want $1,000 in Annual Dividend Income? Invest $10,000 in These Ultra-High-Yield Stocks

    Just $10,000 spread out among these three high-yield dividend stocks can line up over $1000 worth of dividends per year.

  • How a China-based dealmaker got shell company for Trump's deal off the ground

    A China-based financier, once reprimanded by U.S. regulators and barred from taking his company public, played a bigger role than is publicly known in the shell company that agreed to merge with former President Donald Trump’s new social media venture, Reuters has learned. Little has been disclosed about the involvement of the financier, Abraham Cinta, and the Shanghai-based investment bank he leads, ARC Group Ltd, in the shell company’s regulatory filings. ARC is listed as “financial advisor” to Digital World Acquisition Corp, the special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) that signed a deal in October to merge with Trump’s new media platform.

  • Is It Too Late to Buy Snowflake Stock?

    Cloud-based data platform Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) went public in late 2020 amid a ton of hype, including its rapid growth and backing from Warren Buffett, whose Berkshire Hathaway bought $250 million in shares at the IPO price. The stock went to sky-high valuations in its early trading days. Warren Buffett himself once said that wonderful companies at fair prices are far superior investments to fair companies at wonderful prices.

  • Why Virgin Galactic Stock Just Popped

    On Wednesday, shares of Virgin Galactic (NYSE: SPCE) appeared to take a punch when analysts at investment bank Bernstein cut their price target on the space tourism pioneer by more than half -- from $22 all the way down to $10. Instead of going down, however, Virgin Galactic shares are headed higher this afternoon, and were up 5.4% as of 1:05 p.m. ET. Well, despite cutting its price target so steeply, Bernstein didn't actually downgrade Virgin Galactic stock, leaving it rated market perform, the equivalent of a neutral rating.