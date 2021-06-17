U.S. markets close in 2 hours 37 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,222.11
    -1.59 (-0.04%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,831.64
    -202.03 (-0.59%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,147.54
    +107.86 (+0.77%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,279.08
    -35.61 (-1.54%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.47
    -1.68 (-2.33%)
     

  • Gold

    1,774.80
    -86.60 (-4.65%)
     

  • Silver

    25.91
    -1.91 (-6.86%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1910
    -0.0090 (-0.75%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4890
    -0.0800 (-5.10%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3908
    -0.0079 (-0.57%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.3000
    -0.3130 (-0.28%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,934.59
    -738.11 (-1.91%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    939.01
    -30.86 (-3.18%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,153.43
    -31.52 (-0.44%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,018.33
    -272.68 (-0.93%)
     

Neo4j raises Neo$325m as graph-based data analysis takes hold in enterprise

Danny Crichton
·4 min read

Databases run the world, but database products are often some of the most mature and venerable software in the modern tech stack. Designers will pixel push, frontend engineers will add clicks to make it more difficult to drop out of a soporific Zoom call, but few companies are ever willing to rip out their database storage engine. Too much risk, and almost no return.

So it’s exceptional when a new database offering breaks through the barriers and redefines the enterprise.

Neo4j, which offers a graph-centric database and related products, announced today that it raised $325 million at a more than $2 billion valuation in a Series F deal led by Eurazeo, with additional capital from Alphabet’s venture wing GV. Eurazeo managing director Nathalie Kornhoff-Brüls will join the company’s board of directors.

That funding makes Neo4j among the most well-funded database companies in history, with a collective fundraise haul of more than half a billion dollars. For comparison, MongoDB, which trades on Nasdaq, raised $311 million in total according to Crunchbase before its IPO. Meanwhile, Cockroach Labs of CockroachDB fame has now raised $355 million in funding, including a $160 million round earlier this year at a similar $2 billion valuation.

The past decade has seen a whole new crop of next-generation database models, from scale-out SQL to document to key-value stores to time series and on and on and on. What makes graph databases like Neo4j unique is their focus on the connections between individual data entities. Graph-based data models have become central to modern machine learning and artificial intelligence applications, and are now widely used by data analysts in applications as diverse as marketing to fraud detection.

CEO and co-founder Emil Eifrem said that Neo4j, which was founded back in 2007, has hit its growth stride in recent years given the rising popularity of graph-based analysis. “We have a deep developer community of hundreds of thousands of developers actively building applications with Neo4j in any given month, but we also have a really deep data science community,” he said.

In the past, most business analysis was built on relational databases. Yet, inter-connected complexity is creeping in everywhere, and that’s where Eifrem believes Neo4j has a durable edge. As an example, “any company that ships stuff is tapping into this global fine-grain mesh spanning continent to continent,” he suggested. “All of a sudden the ship captain in the Suez Canal … falls asleep, and then they block the Suez Canal for a week, and then you’ve got to figure out how will this affect my enterprise, how does that cascade across my entire supply chain.” With a graph model, that analysis is a cinch.

Neo4j says that 800 enterprises are customers and 75% of the Fortune 100 are users of the company’s products.

We last checked in with the company in 2020 when it launched 4.0, which offered unlimited scaling. Today, Neo4j comes in a couple of different flavors. It’s a database that can be either self-hosted or purchased as a cloud service offering which it dubs Aura. That’s for the data storage folks. For the data scientists, the company offers Neo4j Graph Data Science Library, a set of comprehensive tools for analyzing graph data. The company offers free (or “community” tiers), affordable starting tiers and full-scale enterprise pricing options depending on needs.

Neo4j 4.0 graph database platform brings unlimited scaling

Development continues on the database. This morning at its developers conference, Neo4j demonstrated what it dubbed its "super-scaling technology" on a 200 billion node graph with more than a trillion relationships between them, showing how its tools could offer "real-time" queries on such a large scale.

Unsurprisingly, Eifrem said that the new venture funding will be used to continue doubling down on “product, product, product” but emphasized a few major strategic initiatives as critical for the company. First, he wants to continue to deepen the company’s partnerships with public cloud providers. It already has a deep relationship with Google Cloud (GV was an investor in this round after all), and hopes to continue building relationships with other providers.

It’s also seeing a major uptick in interest from the APAC region. Eifrem said that the company recently opened up an office in Singapore to accelerate its sales in the broader IT market there.

Overall, “We think that graphs can be a significant part of the modern data landscape. In fact, we believe it can be the biggest part of the modern data landscape. And this round, I think, sends a clear signal [that] we're going for it,” he said.

Erik Nordlander and Tom Hulme of GV were the leads for that firm. In addition, DTCP and Lightrock newly invested and previous investors One Peak, Creandum, and Greenbridge Partners joined the round.

Recommended Stories

  • The Trade Desk Stock Split Is Imminent; Here's What Investors Need to Know

    Shares of The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD) are about to get a whole heck of a lot cheaper, but it isn't because the company is in any sort of trouble. In a press release announcing the move, management said that the "goal of the split is to make The Trade Desk stock more accessible to our employees and a broader base of investors." Since The Trade Desk debuted on Sept. 21, 2016, at $28.75 a share, the stock has been on fire, climbing to roughly $592 as of this writing, gaining a massive 1,959%.

  • Should You Consider Investing in Energy Transfer (ET)?

    Miller/Howard Investments, an investment management firm, published its first quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. Miller/Howard’s Infrastructure Strategy remains well-positioned to capitalize on momentum toward value and income stocks. The strategy has a yield over twice that of the S&P 500 and is trading well-below the broader market’s […]

  • 10 Best Cheap Stocks to Buy According to Michael Burry

    In this article, we examined the 10 best cheap stocks to buy according to Michael Burry that are either trading below 20 times to earnings or have very strong fundamentals. You can skip our detailed analysis of Burry’s history and hedge fund performance, and go directly to 5 Best Cheap Stocks to Buy According to […]

  • 10 Best Undervalued Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article we will take a look at the 10 best undervalued stocks to buy now. You can skip our detailed analysis of these stocks and go directly to 5 Best Undervalued Stocks to Buy Now. The COVID-19 pandemic has brought about an unexpected turn of events with many equities now trading at a […]

  • What lumber and gold prices tell us about the stock market’s next move

    FA CENTER Lumber prices have experienced one of their biggest and quickest plunges in history— with the spot futures contract dropping more than $670, or 40%, in just 25 trading sessions. It’s human nature to try to find meaning in this, since the alternative is to accept that price changes this momentous are nothing more than merely random fluctuations.

  • We're seeing a retail investor revolution: analyst

    CEO and CIO of Tuttle Capital Management, Matthew Tuttle, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss what meme stocks investors should think about investing in to avoid FOMO and how the retail investor revolution has changed the market.

  • 3 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding 7%; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    Inflations fears are rising, along with the price of gasoline and lumber and milk – and, oddly, the unemployment rate. The initial unemployment claims ticked up last week, even as the number of job openings reached a record high level. Between the COVID relief bill, the infrastructure proposal, and a jobs act, the Biden Administration's spending plans are totaling $6 trillion. And with economic activity reopening after the COVID pandemic, consumers are getting out, eager to spend, and holding pl

  • The real culprit for the selloff in the stock market? Hint: It wasn’t the Fed

    The Federal Reserve was just the spark; the tinder was the excessive bullishness of market-timing traders

  • Lordstown Recants Claim It Has Binding Orders; Shares Tumble

    (Bloomberg) -- Lordstown Motors Corp., the under-fire electric vehicle startup, said in a regulatory filing that orders for its Endurance pickup are non-binding, countering a claim made at a media event earlier this week and sending shares tumbling.The company’s stock fell as much as 7% on Thursday after the company clarified statements by company President Rich Schmidt on June 15 that Lordstown had binding orders that would sell out capacity of 20,000 trucks through May of next year. The stock

  • Gold Is Getting Crushed After the Fed’s Big Surprise. Here’s What Could Happen Next.

    Gold prices dropped more than $50, a day after the Federal Reserve signaled faster and sooner interest rate increases. Watch this level, say analysts.

  • Stock market news live updates: Dow, S&P 500 extend declines after Fed outlook signals rate hikes

    Stocks traded mixed on Thursday as investors contemplated the Federal Reserve's latest monetary policy decision and updated projections, which signaled a quicker path to higher interest rates than previously anticipated.

  • JPMorgan Storms Into the Steel Space; Offers 2 Stocks to Buy

    COVID is receding and the economy is rebounding. Talk about it, and most analysts will focus on consumer spending, government stimulus, and the rise and fall of jobs numbers. These are important metrics, and they merit their headlines, but they don’t necessarily give a full picture. While the US economy is consumer based – and consumer spending makes up almost three-fourths of the GDP – we cannot discount heavy industry. The steel sector may be old technology, but it’s still a foundational secto

  • Canadian dollar falls for third day as Fed shift rattles markets

    The Canadian dollar fell to a seven-week low against its broadly stronger U.S. counterpart on Thursday, after a hawkish shift in guidance by the U.S. Federal Reserve startled investors. Shares fell globally and the U.S. dollar rose to its highest in more than two months against a basket of major currencies, after the U.S. Federal Reserve signaled it would raise interest rates and end emergency bond-buying sooner than expected. Canada is a major producer of commodities, including copper and oil, which have benefited from Federal Reserve stimulus.

  • 23andMe shares begin trading on Nasdaq after SPAC merger

    Shares of 23andMe rose in their trading debut on the Nasdaq as the consumer genetic testing company became one of the latest companies to go public via SPAC deal.

  • 12 Best Cryptocurrency Stocks to Invest in 2021

    In this article we discuss the 12 best cryptocurrency stocks to invest in 2021. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Cryptocurrency Stocks to Invest in 2021. Bitcoin, the most popular cryptocurrency in the world that has registered a sharp decrease in price over the […]

  • Lumber Prices Have Cratered. Gold Has Rallied. What That Means for the Stock Market.

    After an incredible run, lumber prices have been tumbling. Gold prices, meanwhile, have held up much better. Is it time to get defensive?

  • India rupee sees biggest daily fall in over 2 months on hawkish Fed

    The Indian rupee saw its biggest single-day fall in more than two months on Thursday while bond yields rose as the U.S. Federal Reserve stunned investors by signalling it might raise interest rates as early as 2023, faster than assumed. India's benchmark 10-year bond yield closed down 3 basis points at 6.02% but most other bond yields rose 3-4 basis points tracking the U.S. benchmark bond yield which jumped 7.5 basis points. "Forward guidance from the Fed proved to be more hawkish than what the market expected," Eugene Leow, strategist at DBS wrote in a note.

  • QuantumScape Picks Up a New Rating. The Price Target Is the Street’s Lowest.

    Wolfe Research automotive analyst Rod Lache launched coverage of the electric-vehicle battery tech company with a Hold rating and a $25 price target.

  • Lordstown says electric pickup-truck orders are ‘not binding’

    Lordstown Motors Corp. says in a filing Thursday that orders for its electric pickup truck "do not represent binding purchase orders or other firm purchase commitments."

  • High Tide Provides Timing for Release of Second Quarter 2021 Results and Conference Call

    High Tide Inc. ("High Tide" or the "Company") (TSXV: HITI) (Nasdaq: HITI) (FRA: 2LYA), a retail-focused cannabis corporation enhanced by the manufacturing and distribution of consumption accessories, announced today that the Company will release its financial and operational results for the quarter ended April 30, 2021 after market close on Monday, June 28th, 2021. High Tide's second quarter 2021 financial and operational results will be available on SEDAR and on the Company's website at www.hig