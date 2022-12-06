Neobanking Market to be Worth $2,048.53 Billion by 2030: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global neobanking market size is expected to reach USD 2,048.53 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 53.4% from 2022 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Factors, such as a faster process of loan approval and funding, compared to traditional banks, with low-interest rates via banking applications are driving the growth of the market.

Grand View Research, Inc., Logo

Key Industry Insights & Findings from the report:

The ability of neobanks to offer a faster and more transparent model and their low-cost structure are the key factors influencing the market growth.

The growing adoption of mobile and digital banking as a mode of payment by Small-&-Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) and large enterprises is expected to propel the growth of the business account segment over the forecast period.

The personal application segment is estimated to register the fastest CAGR from 2022 to 2030.

Factors, such as reduced reloading fees, zero withdrawal expenses and monthly fees, and low cost of transactions, are expected to contribute to the segment growth.

Europe dominated the market in 2021 and is expected to retain its position over the forecast period owing to the entry of a large number of new vendors in the regional market.

Read 120-page full market research report, "Neobanking Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Account Type (Business, Savings), By Application (Enterprises, Personal), By Region (Asia Pacific, Europe), And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030", published by Grand View Research.

Neobanking Market Growth & Trends

Increasing technological advancements, such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) and IoT, in online banking platforms, are also expected to boost the market growth over the forecast period. The rising popularity of mobile-based applications for making international fund transfers and online payments is also propelling the market growth. Governments in various countries are making efforts to promote internet services across rural areas.

Story continues

Furthermore, leading players are offering customized services via mobile applications to help customers and enterprises manage their finances, savings, and spending efficiently. Such factors bode well for the growth of the market. Factors, such as the accelerated expansion of the customer base, innovative revenue generation & modernization models, and increasing product launches globally, are expected to significantly contribute to the market growth over the forecast period. Numerous financial service providers are launching services through mobile apps to make payments faster. For instance, in November 2020, Revolut announced the launch of Google Pay for its customers in Greece, Bulgaria, Estonia, Austria, Hungary, Lithuania, Latvia, Portugal, the Netherlands, and Romania to make online and in-store payments fast and simple.

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic positively impacted the global market on account of the rising dependency on online banking platforms for making payments. Numerous citizens and enterprises around the world preferred simple, safe, and helpful ways to adopt contactless payment technologies. The market players are also responding to the changing requirements of the enterprises and are diversifying their solutions and services to manage the taxing, budgeting, and accounting for small and medium-sized enterprises at lower costs.

Neobanking Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global neobanking market on the basis of account type, application, and region:

Neobanking Market - Account Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 - 2030)

Business Account

Savings Account

Neobanking Market - Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 - 2030)

Enterprises

Personal

Others

Neobanking Market - Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 - 2030)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

List of Key Players of Neobanking Market

Atom Bank PLC

Fidor Bank Ag

Monzo Bank Ltd.

Movencorp Inc.

Mybank

N26

Revolut Ltd.

Simple Finance Technology Corp.

Ubank Limited

Webank, Inc.

Check out more related studies published by Grand View Research:

Digital Banking Platform Market - The global digital banking platform market size is anticipated to reach USD 107.1 billion and to expand at a CAGR of 20.5% by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The rise in internet users and the customers' shift from traditional to online banking are key drivers for market growth. Furthermore, an expansion in the use of cloud-based platforms is expected to boost the digital banking platform market by providing greater scalability.

Banking-as-a-Service Market - The global banking-as-a-service market size is expected to reach USD 74.55 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 16.2% from 2022 to 2030, according to a new study conducted by Grand View Research, Inc. The global industry is accelerating due to the growing digitalization in banks and the simplification of financial services. In addition, the expansion of the Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) industry is positively impacted by advancements in fund transaction services across the U.S. and several emerging countries.

Open Banking Market - The global open banking market size is expected to reach USD 135.17 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 26.9% from 2022 to 2030, according to a new study conducted by Grand View Research, Inc. The global open banking market is expanding as a result of favorable government legislation, improved overall customer involvement made possible by open banking APIs, and an increase in the adoption of innovative applications and services. In addition, the relocation in the focus of retail banks toward consolidated technological enhancements also bodes well with the market's growth.

Browse through Grand View Research's Next Generation Technologies Industry Research Reports.

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research Helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Grand View Compass | Astra ESG Solutions

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661327/Grand_View_Research_Logo.jpg

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/neobanking-market-to-be-worth-2-048-53-billion-by-2030-grand-view-research-inc-301695575.html

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.