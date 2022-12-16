U.S. markets open in 6 hours 20 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,887.50
    -9.50 (-0.24%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,093.00
    -119.00 (-0.36%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,312.50
    -34.75 (-0.31%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,783.60
    -4.70 (-0.26%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.50
    -0.61 (-0.80%)
     

  • Gold

    1,787.70
    -0.10 (-0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    23.08
    -0.23 (-0.97%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0641
    +0.0007 (+0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4500
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.83
    +1.69 (+7.99%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2180
    -0.0002 (-0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.1500
    -0.5900 (-0.43%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,501.05
    -210.77 (-1.19%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    407.78
    -4.98 (-1.21%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,426.17
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,527.12
    -524.58 (-1.87%)
     

NEOBIO Museum Officially Launched in Shanghai, China

·4 min read

Cultivate Tomorrow's Talents and Inspire Boundless Exploration

SHANGHAI, Dec. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On December 15, the first interactive, experiential science and technology museum in China – the NEOBIO Museum (Shanghai), located in Al PLAZA along the Xuhui West Bund, will officially be unveiled to the public. The NEOBIO Museum is a popular landmark in Shanghai, accomplished in creating 360-degree, wholistic experiences. The brand is committed to cultivating tomorrow's talents alongside Chinese families and society, and contribute to the strategic realization of invigorating the nation through science and technology.

NEOBIO Museum (Shanghai)
NEOBIO Museum (Shanghai)

Born to educate: China's first interactive science & technology museum unveiled

Ms. Chen Yandan, founder of NEOBIO and Ms. Xu Jing, CEO of NEOBIO attended the grand opening with industry guests, media and audiences to witness the debut of the museum. The museum space is colored to perfection in white and gold to turn the spotlight on the historic moments of civilization and mankind's journey. The electronic screen, lighting and high-rise building create a sense of grandeur. Two robotic arms stand over the marble table at reception, where human and artificial intelligence gather in the same room, as if in the future world of cyber electronics.

Maye Musk, brand ambassador of NEOBIO and a respected mother, delivered a video speech for the opening ceremony, where she congratulated the museum on its opening and provided thought-provoking remarks on the cultivation of future science talents: "Everyone has different talents and if you want children to be truly happy, you must let them do what they really love. Congratulations to NEOBIO on its first museum opening, and I strongly encourage families from all over the world to visit and explore the unknown and lay the foundation for a lifetime of learning."

Maye Musk, NEOBIO Brand Ambassador
Maye Musk, NEOBIO Brand Ambassador

Immersive expedition and full sensory interaction to create a multi-dimensional journey of discovery

Covering diverse fields such as natural science, avant-garde technology and aerospace exploration, NEOBIO Museum guides children to understand the boundless relationship between science, life and art through full sensory, interactive experiences, and uncover the infinite charm of science.

The museum has three floors, covering an area of 6000m², and is divided into five major exhibitions. In Power Hungary, the process of mankind understanding nature and transforming it into a source of energy is revealed; In Miracle Labs, audiences witness the birth, development and aging of life, and understand the delicate works of human organs and cells; In Secret Studios, explorers conduct a well-versed symphony using art and technology; In Maker's Hall, every visitor becomes a natural innovator and experiences the joy of creation; And coming to Space Station, audiences travel in space to understand the mysteries left for future generations in the vast sea of stars.

Tesla Coil
Tesla Coil

 

The Fantasy World
The Fantasy World

 

Kinetic Symphony
Kinetic Symphony

Steering away from display style exhibition, the NEOBIO Museum integrates knowledge, art and hands-on experience, bringing to life a full sensory scientific experience, stimulating children's scientific interests and broadening their scientific horizons. Themed science activities and parent-child sessions are held as a part of the museum's program around the year, bringing to children and parents 21st century skills through experiments and hands-on experience.

The museum is equipped with NEOBIO's first-ever smart wristband location tracking system, so parents are free of any safety concerns while children explore the grounds. In terms of catering facilities, the museum offers a selection nutritious specialty menus, so that individuals and families who come to dine and visit can enjoy 360-degree, quality service.

Cultivating young talents as a strategy to invigorate the nation through technology

Science is the foundation of academic research, education and the sustainable development of the world, and children and young people are an important source in the science and technology talent pool. NEOBIO is the first domestic interactive technology space that breaks the traditional top-down education funnel, allowing children to gain access to more than just watching at the museum, and encouraging them to think critically and seek knowledge through real experiences.

NEOBIO's innovative education system is a practice based on the consensus of what makes quality modern education, and is also an advanced layout for future talent development. As the museum opens its doors to the public, it will also play a key role in cultivating a new generation of talents with scientific ideals and helping to improve the scientific and technological literacy of young people, hence strategically invigorating the nation through science and technology.

NEOBIO is a innovative and revolutionary new brand, and the proud creator of the highly acclaimed NEOBIO Family Center, and is now bringing to life the first-ever interactive science and technology museum in China. In the future, NEOBIO has plans to continue to create tangible and experiential spaces, all to cultivate more world citizens with scientific literacy and all-round capabilities.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/neobio-museum-officially-launched-in-shanghai-china-301704978.html

SOURCE NEOBIO Museum

Recommended Stories

  • Indian PhD student finds simple solution to puzzle that's baffled scholars since 5th century BC

    An Indian PhD student at the University of Cambridge has solved a grammatical puzzle that has eluded Sanskrit scholars since the 5th century B.C. Dr. Rishi Rajpopat made the revolutionary breakthrough while researching for his PhD thesis, which was published on Dec. 15. Using ancient Sanskrit philologist Pāṇini's "language machine," a system of rules designed to generate grammatically correct words and phrases, Rajpopat discovered a solution to Pāṇini's system capable of producing consistent results with near-perfect accuracy.

  • French prosecutors raid General Electric site on tax fraud probe -AFP

    The tax inquiry was started after Fabien Roussel, the head of France's Communist Party, told authorities in July 2019 of his "suspicions of tax optimisation and fraud" by the company, the report said. GE and France's National Financial Prosecutors' Office did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

  • Nikola founder seeks new trial, says juror concealed bias against wealthy

    Nikola Corp founder Trevor Milton asked a judge in New York on Thursday to overturn his conviction on charges of defrauding investors in the electric vehicle company, saying a juror who decided the case concealed her bias against the ultrawealthy. Milton told U.S. District Judge Edgardo Ramos in court papers that the juror's Twitter and Facebook pages were "riddled with attacks on wealthy executives" despite denying during jury selection that she used social media. A Manhattan federal jury convicted Milton at a trial in October, after prosecutors said Milton, 40, became a billionaire by lying to investors about the electric- and hydrogen-powered truck maker's technology starting in November 2019.

  • Idaho murders - update: Kaylee Goncalves’ father says he’s being told to ‘shut up’ about college killings

    Follow the latest updates on the murders of four University of Idaho students

  • Ex-UC Irvine student throws his mother off campus building before jumping himself: police

    A man threw his elderly mother off a building before jumping to his death in Irvine, California, on Tuesday. The incident occurred at 214 Pereira Drive at the University of California, Irvine (UCI), sometime before 3:52 p.m. The suspect, identified as Andrew Nguyen Doan, was a former student who last attended the school in 2019. Officers responding to multiple 911 calls found Doan, 36, and his mother, Thao Thai Nguyen, 77, dead on the ground outside Social Science Plaza B. Investigation revealed that Doan picked up Nguyen, threw her off a landing and then jumped to his death from the same site.

  • Miami firefighter said he had no regrets after punching handcuffed patient on camera

    A Miami firefighter who is under investigation and has lost his job, said he had no regrets after video captured him punching a handcuffed patient in October.

  • Florida Teen Accused Of Stabbing Cheerleader 114 Times Denied Transfer Out Of Solitary Confinement

    A Florida teenager accused of stabbing a cheerleader 114 times will remain in solitary confinement despite his lawyers' efforts. Aiden Fucci is accused of stabbing 13-year-old Tristyn Bailey to death in a case that continues to shake St. Johns County, Florida. During a pre-trial hearing on Tuesday, a county judge rejected several motions filed by the 15-year-old suspect’s defense, including an attempt to have their client moved out of solitary confinement at the Duval County Jail ahead of the mu

  • Police: 2 officers killed after 30-minute talk with woman

    Two police officers in coastal Mississippi were shot and killed early Wednesday by a woman who they had talked to for nearly 30 minutes in a motel parking lot, authorities said. Amy Anderson, 43, was sitting in a parked SUV with a female child when the officers were sent to the parking lot of a Motel 6 in Bay St. Louis around 4:30 a.m. on a welfare check, the Mississippi Department of Public Safety said in a statement. Bay St. Louis Police Sgt. Steven Robin and officer Branden Estorffe spoke to Anderson for nearly a half-hour before she fired at them while sitting in the vehicle, investigators said.

  • Vegas woman charged with attempted murder, kidnapping after face-slashing incident at Burger King

    An Arkansas woman could spend the rest of her life in prison after an altercation at a Las Vegas Burger King restaurant that was possibly related to prostitution.

  • Here's everything Sam Bankman-Fried is accused of by the US government

    Since his arrest at the start of the week, the DOJ, SEC and CTFC have filed criminal and civil charges against FTX founder and former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried. Here's everything you need to know about the indictments.

  • ‘Monster’ With Sharpened Teeth Held 20-Year-Old Captive for Weeks, Cops Say

    Genesee County Sheriff’s OfficeA 36-year-old Michigan man kidnapped a woman, held her captive, sexually assaulted her for weeks—and threatened to “rip out her throat” with teeth he’d filed down into sharp points, cops say.Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson identified the suspect as Michael Barajas, who he said approached the 20-year-old victim around Thanksgiving and offered her a place to stay after she’d been kicked out of her house.The victim, who has not been identified, was pregnant and w

  • Todd and Julie Chrisley to begin serving their prison sentences in January

    The "Chrisley Knows Best" stars were convicted in June.

  • Malaysia landslide: At least 16 campers dead and more missing

    The landslide struck a campsite where more than 90 people were sleeping in the middle of the night.

  • Elon Jet, the Twitter account tracking Elon Musk's flights, was permanently suspended

    The Twitter account @ElonJet, which uses publicly available data to track the whereabouts of Elon Musk's private jet, has been permanently suspended from Twitter. "My commitment to free speech extends even to not banning the account following my plane, even though that is a direct personal safety risk," Musk tweeted on November 6. Over the last month, it seems Musk changed his mind.

  • Northern California CHP commander found dead in Tennessee, weeks after husband’s death

    Capt. Julie Harding, 49, was found dead with a gunshot wound over the weekend.

  • Florida Cops Hunt for ‘Brutal Rapist’ After Woman Mutilated

    Orange County Sheriff’s OfficeSheriff’s deputies in Florida are searching for a man accused of raping a woman in a “particularly horrific” attack that left her “mutilated,” authorities said Wednesday. Bruce Whitehead, 54, is accused of approaching the woman, who willingly got into his car, around 4 a.m. on Saturday, according to an incident report obtained by WESH 2. Whitehead was wearing a hat, deputies wrote, obscuring some of his face tattoos—including the word “SACRIFICE” inked across his fo

  • One of largest poaching cases in Wyoming uncovered by suspicious request, officials say

    The three men were convicted of more than 100 wildlife violations across four counties, officials said.

  • Investigators looking at surveillance footage in Idaho college murders

    Officials are reviewing grainy footage of a car racing by a gas station around the area where four students were murdered at the University of Idaho.

  • Michigan man charged with kidnapping, sexually assaulting and trafficking pregnant woman held captive for three weeks

    Michael Barajas reportedly threatened to bite the woman with his filed-down teeth

  • This Genetic Medicine Stock Soars Over 50% on Industry First

    Hours after Alex Ovechkin became the first NHL player to score 800 goals with one team, Avidity Biosciences announced an industry first of its own. The precommercial drug developer delivered positive results in a phase 1 clinical trial evaluating AOC-1001 in myotonic dystrophy type 1 (DM1). The drug candidate utilizes RNA interference (RNAi) to treat the rare muscular disease at the genetic level.