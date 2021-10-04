U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,300.46
    -56.58 (-1.30%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,002.92
    -323.54 (-0.94%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,255.48
    -311.21 (-2.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,217.47
    -24.16 (-1.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.60
    +1.72 (+2.27%)
     

  • Gold

    1,770.40
    +12.00 (+0.68%)
     

  • Silver

    22.70
    +0.17 (+0.75%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1624
    +0.0028 (+0.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4810
    +0.0160 (+1.09%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3607
    +0.0055 (+0.41%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.9310
    -0.0770 (-0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,980.75
    +924.20 (+1.92%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,215.19
    +972.51 (+400.74%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,011.01
    -16.06 (-0.23%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,444.89
    -326.18 (-1.13%)
     

NeoChord Announces Successful Completion of First in Human Procedure with its NeoChord NeXuS Transcatheter Mitral Chordal Repair Technology

NeoChord, Inc.
·3 min read

ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn., Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeoChord, Inc., a privately-held medical technology company leading the advancement of beating heart mitral valve repair in patients suffering from mitral valve regurgitation, today announced successful completion of the first-in-human procedure with the NeoChord NeXuS Transcatheter Mitral Chordal Repair technology (TMVr). The first-in-human procedure was performed at the University Hospital of Bordeaux in France in collaboration with the Universitätsmedizin Mainz Germany. The patient treated has been discharged from the hospital and is back to a normal lifestyle.

“We are thrilled to announce this achievement,” said David Chung, President and Chief Executive Officer of NeoChord. “On behalf of our entire organization, I want to thank the collective team of physicians for bringing this first-in-human procedure to success. Coupled with our successful, clinical experience with the transapical device, this transcatheter milestone further establishes NeoChord as the leader for beating heart, off-pump mitral chordal repair, providing another tool for the Heart Teams to offer patients a surgically-proven technique with an interventional approach.”

“We are pleased with the positive result of this first-in-human procedure of the NeoChord NeXuS Transcatheter Mitral Chordal Repair device. The ability to replace a ruptured native chord by precisely placing suture in the mitral leaflet and securing with an anchor contributed to a very safe procedure,” said Thomas Modine, MD, University Hospital of Bordeaux and Ralph Stephan von Bardeleben, M.D., Universitätsmedizin Mainz, who both co-led the procedure. “We integrated four decades of heart surgical experience into a venous transseptal intervention.”

“Chordal replacement was completed in textbook fashion,” said Azeem Latib, M.D., leading cardiologist from New York USA closely involved in the development of the NeoChord NeXuS Transcatheter Mitral Chordal Repair Device and procedure. “Minimally invasive transcatheter chordal repair offers the promise of driving surgical-like results by maintaining the physiologic construction of the mitral valve, translating to better long-term outcomes.”

Mitral regurgitation (MR) is the most common heart valve disease, affecting millions of people worldwide. If left untreated, MR may lead to chronic heart failure, the leading cause of hospitalization in the U.S. and Europe.

The investigational NeoChord NeXuS Transcatheter Mitral Chordal Repair device is designed to restore function in patients with severe symptomatic primary mitral regurgitation (MR), a disease where blood leaks backwards within the heart, due to ruptured native chords and the mitral valve’s inability to close properly. The NeoChord NeXuS Transcatheter Mitral Chordal Repair device is unique from other mitral valve repair technologies in maintaining a natural physiologic functionality of the mitral valve. It is deployed through the vein using a transfemoral delivery catheter, navigated transeptally to the diseased native mitral valve. Due to minimal hardware used and the proven leaflet connection, NeoChord NeXuS preserves options for patients who may need re-intervention in the future.

About NeoChord, Inc.
NeoChord is a privately held medical technology company leading the advancement of beating heart mitral valve repair in patients suffering from mitral valve regurgitation. The company’s commercially available product, the NeoChord Artificial Chordae Delivery System DS1000, received CE market clearance in December 2012. NeoChord is now adding the minimally invasive transcatheter chordal repair system NeoChord NeXuS to its portfolio and is underlining the leading position in degenerative mitral valve chordal treatment.

For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.neochord.com.

NeoChord NeXuS is an investigational device and is not commercially available.

Contact
Jenny Donovan
NeoChord, Inc.
(952) 698-7809
jdonovan@neochord.com


Recommended Stories

  • RedHill's stock is up 7.0% as it shares new data about experimental COVID-19 drug

    Shares of Redhill Biopharma Ltd. gained 7.0% in premarket trading on Monday after the company said it had new data from a Phase 2/3 clinical study evaluating its experimental oral antiviral opaganib in severely ill, hospitalized COVID-19 patients. Redhill said the treatment candidate reduced mortality by 62% when evaluating 251 of the 475 patients enrolled in the study. Several companies developing COVID-19 drugs have shared new data since Friday, when Merck & Co. Inc. said its experimental oral

  • Why Merck's Covid Pill Is Shaking Vaccine Stocks Even As Boosters Launch

    The runway is growing for vaccine stocks. More than eight in 10 fully vaccinated Americans hope to receive a Covid booster shot.

  • 3 Stocks That Might Soar With Pills for COVID

    Are we seeing a major shift into oral medications for COVID? Our Foolish roundtable picks three of the strongest stocks in this rising subsector.

  • Moderna Stock Tumbled Because Good News on a Covid Pill Is Bad News for Vaccines

    Vaccine manufacturer stocks slumped Friday after Merck announced promising results for a Covid-19 oral pill.

  • UPDATE 2-Teva halts output at U.S. drug plant after FDA flags concerns

    Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has temporarily halted drug production at its Irvine plant in California to address issues raised by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) after a recent inspection, the company said on Monday. Israel-based Teva did not specify what issues were raised by the FDA. Bloomberg reported that the production halt followed Teva's recall of more than 2.5 million vials of drugs in recent months, many of them cancer medications.

  • BioNTech CEO reportedly says a different COVID vaccine may be needed by next year

    BioNTech's chief executive officer, Ugur Sahin, warns that COVID-19 will keep mutating and a new vaccine may be needed as soon as mid next year.

  • Is Pfizer Stock A Buy As 'Open Season' Begins On Covid Booster Shots?

    Is Pfizer stock a buy after the CDC recommended Covid booster shots for people age 65 and older, and otherwise vulnerable Americans?

  • She Was Training for a Marathon. Suddenly, She Could Barely Walk.

    WHAT COULD CAUSE SO SUDDEN A DECLINE? The 47-year-old woman lay in bed, exhausted and in pain. Her longtime partner lay next to her, anxious to do anything to help her feel better. Suddenly her right leg jerked and jumped as if possessed by some demon spirit — the movement was fast and erratic and lasted less than five seconds. “What was that?” her partner asked, amazed and worried. Then it happened again. And again. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times The previous two wee

  • Merck’s Covid Pill Progress Sparks Asian Vaccine Stock Selloff

    (Bloomberg) -- Makers of vaccines and other coronavirus treatments dropped in Asia after Merck & Co. said its experimental pill cuts the risk of hospitalization and death from Covid-19 in half. The declines followed a slump in shares of BioNTech SE and Moderna Inc. in New York on Friday after Merck delivered the news on its drug, which is seen by some as marking a turning point in the global fight against Covid-19.Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Co., which has a deal to distribute BioNTech a

  • Ron DeSantis's wife diagnosed with breast cancer: 'She will never, never, never give up'

    Florida's first lady is battling breast cancer in the "most difficult test of her life," Gov. Ron DeSantis announced on Monday.

  • Merck Gains as Momentum From Potential Covid Drug Stays Intact

    By Dhirendra Tripathi

  • Florida first lady Casey DeSantis has breast cancer

    DeSantis, 41, is the mother of the couple's three children, the youngest of whom was born after the governor took office in January 2019. Casey DeSantis has played an active role in her husband's administration, advocating for people with mental health issues. Republican and Democratic leaders put partisanship aside during an outpouring of support for Mrs. DeSantis on social media.

  • The Wrong Mask Could Stop You From Flying Internationally

    International travel has risen throughout 2021, and many countries have opened their borders to vaccinated travelers. From the second you hit the airport, on through until you exit, masks are a requirement. In particular, many airlines that fly between the U.S. and Europe have instituted new mask guidelines prohibiting cloth masks.

  • If You Have This Popular Seasoning at Home, Throw It Away Now, FDA Says

    Mexican food is the most popular type of ethnic food in the U.S.—tied with Chinese food—according to a 2020 review of Google Trends data. And in a recent Harris Poll asking participants what food they'd choose if they could only eat one food for the rest of their lives found that one in 10 Americans would choose tacos above all other options. Unfortunately, if you were planning on making some tacos for dinner tonight, beware that one company's popular taco seasoning has just been recalled, the U

  • These States Are Seeing COVID Cases Surge Again

    Overall, national COVID numbers are finally beginning to show some sustained signs of receding after a summer-long resurgence of the virus. The change brings some relief to many hard-hit places that bore the brunt of the spike in infections, especially in the South. But despite having high vaccination rates, cases are still climbing and hospitals have been pushed to the brink in some states as the highly contagious Delta variant continues to spread. Read on to see which region is now dealing wit

  • Constipation drug 'could boost memory after just six days'

    A drug used to treat constipation could boost a person's memory after just six days, a study by the University of Oxford suggests.

  • Botox war: East Bay challenger sued by maker of blockbuster cosmetic toxin

    After a Covid delay, the company hopes to soon launch its Botox-like product, manufactured in Newark, to treat "frown lines" between the eyebrows.

  • COVID Tests, THC Patches, Psychedelics: Xphyto Therapeutics Does it All

    Image by Shameer Pk from Pixabay From 25-minute COVID-19 lab tests to psychedelic medicine that is poised to address mental health conditions like PTSD, XPhyto Therapeutics (OTCQB: XPHYF) has a knack for targeting explosive business opportunities. The company, composed of a group of experienced entrepreneurs with a world-class scientific team, is focused on innovating and commercializing the next-generation pharmaceutical and diagnostic investment opportunities. Founded on the basis of working w

  • Pregnant Jennifer Lawrence Attends Rally for Abortion Justice with Amy Schumer: 'We Out Here'

    "I don't have a uterus and she is pregnant but we out here," Schumer posted on Instagram

  • Trump reveals for first time he got Pfizer vaccine and says he ‘would have been very happy with any of them’

    ‘When I was president, everybody wanted to get the vaccine,’ former president claims