NeoCity launches business incubator hoping to speed up economic impact in Osceola

NeoCity is far from its goal of creating thousands of jobs at its 500-acre Osceola County campus, but officials hope Thursday’s launch of a business incubator will help fuel its long-sought economic impact.

“We didn’t create NeoCity to get into the semiconductor business, we did it to create and diversify our economy by creating 21st century jobs,” County Manager Don Fisher said Thursday during a press conference for the event.

As the push to grow the notoriously difficult semiconductor industry in the United States began with the signing of the Chips and Science Act in 2022, NeoCity successfully garnered $500 million in federal grants. But the cost of machines, turbulent nature of the industry, too little federal funding nationwide and upskilling of workers has delayed the campus’ impact.

NeoCity has created roughly 100 jobs so far and officials gathered for the launch of California-based Plug and Play are optimistic about its potential.

Are Disney and DeSantis making up? Both look ready to work together

“I’m a firm believer that with Plug and Play coming to this county and to NeoCity there will be huge economic development coming with it,” said Max Mirgoli, executive vice president of IMEC, a founding organization of NeoCity. “It will have major implications on how NeoCity will play into the national agenda of semiconductors … and be a big part of the economic growth engine for the future.”

Plug and Play CEO Saeed Amidi said his organization will quickly bring jobs and begin helping startups at NeoCity.

“Just to give you a timeline, we usually choose the best entrepreneurs, the best technology, within a month of today,” Amidi said. “I believe it could create incredible jobs similar to the success of Tesla.”

Plug and Play will offer workshops, mentorship sessions and investment opportunities to 20 semiconductor-focused startups.

The business incubator wasted no time as it began hearing pitches Thursday afternoon from 10 startups based all over the world — all of which already have some degree of experience.

Story continues

Some flew in from as far away as Australia and South Korea to make their pitches.

One startup, California-based Kipo.ai, streamlines sourcing of parts for manufacturers using artificial intelligence. CEO Arjun Tambe said his product is critical after the country saw the impact of supply chain issues during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Today the biggest bottleneck is finding all the parts that go into a piece of hardware — whether it’s a microphone, laptop, projector, cars or so on,” Tambe said. “Supply chain managers at companies that manufacture these goods spend hundreds of hours every year looking … for which chips to buy.

“Our solution is an AI tool that understands these technical data sheets which supply chain managers can use to rapidly find the exact components they need.”

In a month, Amidi said Plug and Play will have selected its first batch of startups. He said the incubator will chose at least five from among those who made pitches and help them develop, talk to clients or raise money for the next three to six months at NeoCity and then decide whether to invest in them financially.

“Generally semiconductors are tougher than other industries but normally we like to choose the first batch within a month,” he said. “Some of them could be from the startups that presented but we have a much bigger platform.”

The county has invested $2 million for the first year of the program, requiring a minimum of 20 startups vetted and presented to it for approval. The deal, which commissioners approved in September, invests $1.5 million during the second and third year.

The deal creates a founding anchor committee and advisory committee where the county will have the majority stake. The county is seeking other funding partners to help boost startups and their impact at NeoCity.