NeoDynamics is investigating options to raise long-term capital to enable commercialization of NeoNavia® in the US

STOCKHOLM, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On 16 February 2023, NeoDynamics AB (publ) ("NeoDynamics" or the "Company") announced that the Company's largest shareholder, Gryningskust Holding AB had provided a loan of SEK 14m to kick-start the planned launch of NeoNavia® in the US. The loan is intended to be converted into shares if the Company issues new shares in the future. The loan matures on 15 August 2023.

The board of directors and management of NeoDynamics are currently exploring various options to raise long-term capital to enable commercialization and execution of the Company's US strategy, following the FDA clearance received in September 2022 for NeoDynamic's innovative pulse biopsy system NeoNavia®. Funding proceeds will also be used to support the Company's continued expansion and operations in Europe. These options for raising long-term capital include debt financing, a potential dual stock exchange listing to expand the Company's shareholder base, as well as issues of new shares, warrants and/or convertible instruments. The Company may not be able to secure any such additional financing on favorable terms or at all.

To be able to act swiftly on potential funding opportunities, the board of directors will today give notice of an extraordinary general meeting on 3 April 2023 to ask the shareholders to resolve upon i) an authorization for the board of directors to increase the Company's share capital in the period until the next annual general meeting planned for 23 May 2023 and ii) the adoption of new articles of association where the maximum share capital and the maximum number of shares are increased to SEK 48,000,000 and 480,000,000 shares, respectively. Any issue in accordance with the authorization shall be made on market conditions within the limits set by the new articles of association (if adopted by the general meeting). Another item on the agenda is a change in the number of board members in light of the recent news that two of the Company's board members have resigned from the board.

