NeoGames Announces the Closing of an Underwritten Public Offering of Ordinary Shares and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Ordinary Shares

LUXEMBOURG, Sept. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeoGames S.A. (Nasdaq: NGMS) (“NeoGames” or the "Company"), a technology-driven provider of end-to-end iLottery solutions, announced today the closing of an underwritten public offering of 3,975,947 ordinary shares by a certain shareholder of the Company at a price to the public of $36.00 per ordinary share. The ordinary shares sold in the offering included 518,601 ordinary shares sold pursuant to the full exercise of the underwriters’ option to purchase additional ordinary shares.



J.P. Morgan and Deutsche Bank Securities acted as joint lead book-running managers and as representatives of the underwriters for the offering. BofA Securities, Macquarie Capital and Truist Securities acted as book-running managers for the offering. Stifel acted as co-manager for the offering.

The offering was made only by means of a prospectus. A copy of the final prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained from: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by telephone at 866-803-9204 or by email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmorganchase.com; and Deutsche Bank Securities, Attn: Prospectus Department, 60 Wall Street, New York, New York 10005, telephone: 800-503-4611 or via email: prospectus.cpdg@db.com.

A registration statement on Form F-1 relating to the offering of ordinary shares has been filed with, and declared effective by, the Securities and Exchange Commission. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About NeoGames

NeoGames is a technology-driven innovator and a global provider of iLottery solutions for national and state-regulated lotteries. NeoGames’ full-service solution combines proprietary technology platforms with the experience and expertise required for successful iLottery operations. NeoGames’ pioneering game studio encompasses an extensive portfolio of engaging online lottery games that deliver an entertaining player experience. A partner to lottery providers worldwide, the Company works with its customers to maximize their success, offering a comprehensive solution that empowers national and state lotteries to deliver enjoyable and profitable iLottery programs to their players, generate more revenue, and direct proceeds to good causes.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Act of 1995, including statements regarding the Company’s expectations with respect to the proposed offering. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including the risks and uncertainties associated with market conditions, as well as risks and uncertainties inherent in the Company’s business, including, but not limited to, changes in general economic conditions, risks in product and technology developments, level of competition and other factors described in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2020, and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Contacts

Investor Contact:

ir@neogames.com

Media Relations:

pr@neogames.com



