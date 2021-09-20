U.S. markets close in 1 hour 17 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,315.71
    -117.28 (-2.65%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,693.55
    -891.33 (-2.58%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,565.55
    -478.42 (-3.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,162.80
    -74.07 (-3.31%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.40
    -1.57 (-2.18%)
     

  • Gold

    1,762.70
    +11.30 (+0.65%)
     

  • Silver

    22.16
    -0.18 (-0.79%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1730
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3060
    -0.0640 (-4.67%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3651
    -0.0087 (-0.63%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.3300
    -0.5650 (-0.51%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,429.29
    -4,336.47 (-9.08%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,082.07
    -52.31 (-4.61%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,903.91
    -59.73 (-0.86%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,500.05
    +176.75 (+0.58%)
     

NEOGEN Acquires CAPInnoVet, Inc.

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

LANSING, Mich., Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NEOGEN Corporation (NASDAQ: NEOG) announced today that it has acquired Atlanta-based CAPInnoVet, Inc., a companion animal health company that provides pet medications to the veterinary market.

CAPInnoVet was founded in 2014 as a key provider of differentiated companion animal health products, providing better access to high-quality and high-value pet medications.

NEOGEN's acquisition of CAPInnoVet will provide entry into the fast-growing $12B+ retail parasiticide market. CAPInnoVet will integrate into NEOGEN's Animal Safety business segment, which includes veterinary instruments, pharmaceuticals, vaccines, and diagnostic products.

"The acquisition of CAPInnoVet provides NEOGEN a strategic pathway into the parasiticide market and naturally aligns within our Animal Safety business segment," said Doug Jones, NEOGEN's Chief Commercial Officer. "We are excited for the team at CAPInnoVet to join the NEOGEN family."

"We are very excited to be joining the NEOGEN team. Becoming a part of NEOGEN will allow us to not only further advance our vision of providing high-quality pet medications at a significant value to pet owners but also join a company that has similar values," said Rudy Hauser, CAPInnoVet co-founder and Chief Executive Officer. "I would like to thank the CAPInnoVet team for their commitment and dedication to making this company a success. We are extremely appreciative of their contributions; we certainly would not have been this successful without them, and for that, we are deeply grateful."

Terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

NEOGEN Corporation develops and markets comprehensive solutions dedicated to food and animal safety. The company's Food Safety segment markets dehydrated culture media and diagnostic test kits to detect foodborne bacteria, natural toxins, food allergens, drug residues, plant diseases, and sanitation concerns. NEOGEN's Animal Safety segment is a leader in the development of genomic solutions along with the manufacturing and distribution of a variety of animal healthcare products, including diagnostics, pharmaceuticals, veterinary instruments, wound care, and disinfectants, as well as rodent and insect control solutions.

CONTACT:

Doug Jones, Chief Commercial Officer


517.372.9200, djones@neogen.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/neogen-acquires-capinnovet-inc-301380666.html

SOURCE NEOGEN Corporation

Recommended Stories

  • GBP/USD Daily Forecast – U.S. Dollar Stays Strong At The Start Of The Week

    GBP/USD is testing the support level at 1.3690.

  • August-Quarter Results Are Ramping Up This Week

    We're in for a seasonally weak period in September. Last week, Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) officially kicked off the first earnings release of the Q3 earnings season. Oracle reported results for its fiscal quarter ending in August. The reporting cycle notably ramps up this week, with 9 such S&P 500 members reporting results for its fiscal quarter that ended in August, including FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX), Nike (NYSE: NKE), Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST), and others. By the ti

  • Rio Tinto Group's (LSE:RIO) Dividend may be Threatened by the Fall of Iron Ore Prices

    Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) investors are taken on a rollercoaster ride with the high success in the last 12 months, followed by the recent downfall of Iron Ore prices. Dividend yields for investors reached some 14%, however, the seemingly attractive yield may not be sustainable in light of the changing macro situation. We are going to overview the dividend policy and earnings potential for Rio Tinto, in order to see if the recent market volatility represents an opportunity or a convergence to tru

  • Software Giant Adobe Taps PayPal As Cryptocurrency, Payments Partner

    Adobe taps PayPal to expand Adobe Commerce and offer cryptocurrency and more to vendors Adobe stock and PYPL test support.

  • Coinbase scraps plans for crypto lending program

    The move comes days after U.S. regulators said it would sue Coinbase if it went ahead with its program allowing users to earn interest by lending digital assets. "As we continue our work to seek regulatory clarity for the crypto industry as a whole, we've made the difficult decision not to launch the USDC APY program," Coinbase's blog post said. USDC is a stablecoin that is pegged to the U.S. dollar and can be redeemed for $1 on a one-to-one basis.

  • Why Ford Motor Company Stock Is Down Today

    Shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) were trading lower at midday on Monday, amid a broad-based sell-off driven by investor concerns about the deeply indebted Chinese property developer China Evergrande Group (OTC: EGRNF). As of noon EDT, Ford's share price was down about 5.6% from Friday's close. Investors are concerned about Evergrande: The giant property developer has huge debt that it probably can't service, bankruptcy appears likely, and the Chinese government has hinted that no bailout will be forthcoming.

  • Why Nio Stock Is Lower Today

    Shares of Chinese electric vehicle maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) were trading lower on Monday morning amid a broad-based sell-off driven by concerns around the heavily indebted Chinese property developer China Evergrande Group (OTC: EGRNF). At 11:30 a.m. EDT, NIO's American depositary shares were down about 5% from Friday's closing price. You've probably heard that Evergrande is thought to be close to bankruptcy, that the Chinese government is thought to be unwilling to bail it out, and that its failure could have broad effects on stocks in China and possibly beyond.

  • Why Evergrande has suddenly exploded into a potential global financial market crisis

    On Monday, this somewhat obscure, overseas risk suddenly shook up financial markets from Asia to Europe and the U.S., where all three major benchmark stock indexes, the S&P 500 (SPX) Dow industrials (DJIA) and Nasdaq Composite (COMP) appeared to be headed for the worst one-day drop in more than two months. On one level, Evergrande—which reportedly faces at least $83.5 million in interest payments due on Thursday, with a 30-day grace period — is raising concerns about a liquidity crisis among all Chinese and Hong Kong property companies, as markets quickly turn off access to dollar funding. In a more macro way, the firm’s woes are bringing to the fore China’s wide-scale regulatory crackdown across most of its businesses, starting with technology giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (HK:9988) which is rattling confidence in the world’s second-largest economy.

  • Here's the biggest risk from the Evergrande crisis, says Goldman Sachs

    Fear contagion from the Evergrande crisis, warns Goldman Sachs.

  • If You'd Invested $1,000 in Palantir in 2020, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) didn't gain much attention when it went public via a direct listing last September. Let's see why investors weren't initially interested in Palantir, why it subsequently attracted a stampede of bulls, and why it could still have room to run after retreating from its all-time highs. Why did investors ignore Palantir's direct listing?

  • Evergrande isn’t the only reason the stock market is headed for its worst day in 2 months. Here are 7 other reasons

    Monday's sharp downturn in stocks precipitated partly by the highly leveraged Evergrande in China isn't the only problem buffeting markets on Monday.

  • Analysts Say ‘Buy the Dip’ in These 3 Stocks

    Simple physics tells us that what goes up must come down – but sometimes, market forces take what’s gone down and pushes it back up. And that fact helps to outline the basic opportunities investors should look for. In short, what’s needed are stocks that have hit a hard time – but remain fundamentally sound. Prices can rise and fall for a wide range of reasons, and while many times those reasons bode ill for the stock, they don’t always. A bad sales month coinciding with a quarterly report; a se

  • Evergrande crisis triggers this short-term stock market sell signal

    A key technical level for the stock market has been breached due to the crisis gripping China property developer Evergrande.

  • 15 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Invest In

    In this article, we discuss the 15 best blue-chip stocks to invest in. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these companies, go directly to the 5 Best Blue Chip Stocks to Invest In. Many investors consider buying blue-chip stocks to be the safest equity investment in the face of rising inflation, due […]

  • What Kind Of Shareholders Hold The Majority In AT&T Inc.'s (NYSE:T) Shares?

    A look at the shareholders of AT&T Inc. ( NYSE:T ) can tell us which group is most powerful. Generally speaking, as a...

  • 2 Great Stocks You Can Buy on Sale Right Now

    It can be unnerving to watch a stock drop 30% (or more), but it's something you'll likely encounter many times, especially if you invest in growth stocks. With that in mind, Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) and UiPath (NYSE: PATH) are down 39% and 40%, respectively, from their all-time highs. Pinterest blends visual search and social media, enabling users to engage with content like articles, images, and videos.

  • Here are the worst-performing U.S. stocks as the Evergrande crisis rattles investors

    DEEP DIVE An expected bond default by real estate company China Evergrande Group led to an early tumble for U.S. stocks Monday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) was down 1%, while the S&P 500 Index (SPX) fell 1.

  • Analysts Are Upgrading These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that analysts are upgrading. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Analysts Are Upgrading These 5 Stocks. The United States (US) economy has recovered from the COVID-19 pandemic faster than expected. According to a data depository maintained by the Department […]

  • Dow skids over 2% points as implosion of China’s Evergrande rattles stock market

    U.S. stocks trade sharply lower Monday afternoon, as investors parse the potential impact of the collapse of a debt-laden property developer in China and traders position ahead of a two-day meeting of Federal Reserve policy makers that begins Tuesday.

  • Is Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Popular Amongst Institutions?

    If you want to know who really controls Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. ( NYSE:CLF ), then you'll have to look at the makeup of...