NEOGEN Adds Synergize® Ready-to-Use Disinfectant to Biosecurity Portfolio

·2 min read
  • NEOG

New Synergize® RTU disinfectant removes the need to mix, saving producers time and eliminating the need to handle the concentrated product.

LEXINGTON, Ky., March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NEOGEN Corporation (NASDAQ: NEOG) announced today that it has added a ready-to-use formulation of their Synergize® disinfectant to their biosecurity portfolio.

Synergize RTU is a new formulation of the company's Synergize disinfectant that has been trusted by producers for over 20 years. The disinfectant and deodorizer requires no mixing, eliminating several steps that were required to use the concentrated product, saving users both time and money spent on the personal protective equipment items required to handle the concentrate.

"At NEOGEN, we always want to offer solutions that make the process of enhancing animal safety as easy and cost-effective as possible," said John Adent, NEOGEN's President and CEO. "As producers in the animal agriculture markets face high turnover and increasingly complex requirements for ensuring employee safety, this ready-to-use Synergize formulation will assist in keeping costs down and processes quick and efficient."

Synergize RTU is a non-corrosive, combination ammonium and glutaraldehyde multi-purpose disinfectant that kills both Gram-negative and Gram-positive bacteria, fungi, and viruses, including the viruses that cause avian influenza and COVID-19. It can be applied with a cloth, sponge, mop, or mechanical coarse spray device.*

NEOGEN's comprehensive suite of biosecurity products, including sanitizers, apparel, cleaners, and disinfectants, were primarily developed for use in NEOGEN's agricultural markets, but many are useful in preventing the spread of disease — wherever it exists. For more information, contact NEOGEN at 800.621.8829 (U.S./Canada), 859.254.1221, or visit https://www.neogen.com/solutions/sanitation-hygiene.

About NEOGEN

NEOGEN Corporation develops and markets comprehensive solutions dedicated to food and animal safety. The company's Food Safety segment markets dehydrated culture media and diagnostic test kits to detect foodborne bacteria, natural toxins, food allergens, drug residues, plant diseases, and sanitation concerns. NEOGEN's Animal Safety segment is a leader in the development of genomic solutions along with the manufacturing and distribution of a variety of animal healthcare products, including diagnostics, pharmaceuticals, veterinary instruments, wound care, and disinfectants, as well as rodent and insect control solutions.

*Directions for Use: It is in violation of Federal law to use this product in a manner that is inconsistent with its labeling.

CONTACT:

Katlyn Connelly, Animal Safety Product Manager


859.254.1221, kconnelly@neogen.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/neogen-adds-synergize-ready-to-use-disinfectant-to-biosecurity-portfolio-301492871.html

SOURCE NEOGEN Corporation

