Neogen Corp (NASDAQ:NEOG) has reported a significant insider purchase by CEO John Adent, who bought 23,000 shares of the company on April 10, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. This transaction has added to the series of insider activities observed over the past year.Neogen Corp specializes in the development and marketing of solutions for food and animal safety. The company's products include diagnostic test kits and related products used to detect harmful substances in food and animal feed, as well as veterinary instruments and pharmaceuticals.Over the past year, John Adent has engaged in multiple transactions, purchasing a total of 23,000 shares and not selling any shares. This pattern of insider buying may be of interest to investors and analysts who track insider behavior as an indicator of a company's prospects.

Neogen Corp (NEOG) CEO John Adent Acquires 23,000 Shares

The insider transaction history for Neogen Corp shows a balance of insider activities, with 6 insider buys and 4 insider sells over the past year.On the valuation front, Neogen Corp shares were trading at $12.36 on the day of the insider's purchase, bringing the company's market cap to $2.704 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 2083.33, significantly above both the industry median of 31.7 and the company's historical median.

Neogen Corp (NEOG) CEO John Adent Acquires 23,000 Shares

The stock's price relative to the GuruFocus Value (GF Value) indicates a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.56, suggesting that the stock may be a Possible Value Trap, Think Twice, according to the GF Value metric. The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.Investors and stakeholders in Neogen Corp may find the CEO's recent share acquisition a noteworthy event, as insider buying can sometimes provide insights into a company's future direction and the confidence insiders have in the company's value and potential.

Story continues

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

