Revenue: Reported at $228.8 million, a 4.8% increase year-over-year but below the estimated $249.5365 million.

Net Loss: Posted a net loss of $(2.0) million, or $(0.01) per diluted share, diverging from the estimated net income of $37.659 million.

Adjusted Net Income: Achieved $26.4 million, aligning with the prior year but falling short of quarterly estimates.

Adjusted EBITDA: Recorded at $52.7 million, indicating a slight margin contraction from the previous year.

Full-Year Outlook: Revised to $910 million to $920 million in revenue, reflecting slower recovery in order fulfillment rates.

On April 9, 2024, Neogen Corp (NASDAQ:NEOG) released its 8-K filing, revealing a mixed financial performance for the third quarter ended February 29, 2024. The company, a leader in food and animal safety solutions, reported a revenue increase but faced a net loss, contrasting with analysts' expectations of a profitable quarter.

Neogen Corporation, headquartered in Lansing, Michigan, operates in the critical industry of Medical Diagnostics & Research, providing diagnostics to detect substances in food and animal feed, as well as veterinary instruments, pharmaceuticals, and genomics tests. With 60% of sales in the United States and the remainder across international markets, Neogen's financial health is vital for the industry's stability and growth.

Neogen Corp (NEOG) Posts Q3 Net Loss, Adjusts Full-Year Outlook

Financial Performance and Challenges

Neogen's revenue for the quarter was $228.8 million, up 4.8% from the previous year but fell short of the estimated $249.5365 million. The net loss of $(2.0) million, or $(0.01) per diluted share, was a downturn from the prior year's net income of $8.2 million and deviated significantly from the estimated earnings per share of $0.17. Adjusted Net Income remained stable at $26.4 million, yet did not meet the quarterly net income estimate of $37.659 million.

The company's gross margin improved to 51.1%, reflecting an increase in sales of higher-margin products within the Food Safety segment. Despite this, Neogen faced operational inefficiencies, particularly in order fulfillment, which impacted its ability to meet end-market demand consistently, prompting a revision of its full-year outlook.

Story continues

Financial Highlights and Achievements

Neogen's financial achievements include an increase in gross margin and the successful integration of the former 3M Food Safety business, which is expected to yield long-term benefits. However, the company's Adjusted EBITDA of $52.7 million, representing a margin of 23.0%, was slightly lower than the 23.5% margin in the prior-year period. The company's liquidity position remains strong, with $168.4 million in cash and investments and a committed borrowing headroom of $150.0 million.

Segment Performance

The Food Safety segment saw a 4.1% increase in revenues, while the Animal Safety segment experienced a 6.5% rise. Core revenue growth in both segments was driven by new business wins and increased demand across various product categories. However, product availability issues and strategic shifts affected overall performance.

Outlook and Management Commentary

Neogen's President and CEO, John Adent, acknowledged the integration challenges but remained optimistic about the company's position in the market. Adent stated:

"While we are not pleased with the present level of inefficiencies, we are committed to rectifying them and ultimately realizing the long-term benefits of this combination."

Given the current challenges, Neogen has updated its full-year revenue outlook to between $910 million and $920 million, with Adjusted EBITDA expected to be in the range of $210 million to $215 million.

For value investors and potential members of GuruFocus.com, Neogen's earnings report presents a nuanced picture. While the company has shown resilience in its gross margins and continued progress in strategic integrations, operational challenges have led to a revision of its full-year outlook. The company's performance and proactive management strategies merit attention as it navigates through the integration phase and aims to capitalize on positive market trends.

For further details and analysis, investors are encouraged to review Neogen's full financial statements and listen to the earnings call, which can be accessed through the company's investor relations website.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Neogen Corp for further details.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

