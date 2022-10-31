U.S. markets open in 14 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,890.75
    -20.50 (-0.52%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,741.00
    -155.00 (-0.47%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,505.25
    -81.75 (-0.71%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,844.30
    -7.30 (-0.39%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.36
    -1.54 (-1.75%)
     

  • Gold

    1,640.10
    -4.70 (-0.29%)
     

  • Silver

    19.02
    -0.12 (-0.64%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9914
    -0.0052 (-0.53%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0500
    +0.0400 (+1.00%)
     

  • Vix

    27.03
    -0.36 (-1.31%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1512
    -0.0104 (-0.89%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.6820
    +1.2620 (+0.86%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,737.76
    +18.10 (+0.09%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    495.13
    +22.77 (+4.82%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,062.65
    +14.98 (+0.21%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,587.46
    +482.26 (+1.78%)
     

Neogen Launches Ready-To-Use Chemiluminescent Substrate

·2 min read

New ready-to-use chemiluminescent HRP substrate simplifies the workflow, saving time and improving efficiency

LEXINGTON, Ky., Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ: NEOG) announced today that it has added a ready-to-use chemiluminescent substrate to the trusted K-Blue® product line.

K-Blue Luminescent ONE is an innovative, one-bottle chemiluminescent substrate designed to create a simpler workflow while eliminating mixing errors and reducing plastic waste. The substrate offers high sensitivity, ranging from the nanogram down to the picogram level, and is optimized to emit light at 430 nanometers. This horseradish peroxidase ("HRP") substrate is intended for microwell applications and demonstrates excellent long-term stability.

"At Neogen, our goal is to create products and solutions that are simple and easy to use, saving our customers time while providing accurate results," said Emilie Stanley, Diagnostic Sales Director at Neogen. "K-Blue Luminescent ONE doesn't require mixing, eliminating human error and offering a convenient option for immunoassay production. The addition of this ready-to-use substrate enhances our line of chemiluminescent substrates, providing high-quality chemiluminescent assays."

K-Blue Luminescent ONE complies with the REACH Restricted Substrates List Annex XVII and contains no scheduled hazardous substances at or above published reporting levels, making it an excellent choice for laboratories with strict regulatory requirements. All K-Blue formulas are developed and manufactured under Neogen's ISO 9001-certified quality management system, resulting in excellent lot-to-lot consistency.

With over 30 years of experience developing and manufacturing ELISA test kits, substrates, and reagents, Neogen provides the support and products that enable dependable and reliable results, including an extensive line of forensic and research ELISA test kits, substrates, and reagents for immunoassay applications, testing equipment packages, and experienced technical support.

For more information, contact Neogen at 859.254.1221 or visit https://www.neogen.com/categories/reagents-immunoassays/k-blue-luminescent-one-substrate/.

About Neogen

Neogen Corporation develops and markets comprehensive solutions dedicated to food and animal safety, operating with the intention to "Every day, protect the people and animals we care about." The company's Food Safety segment markets dehydrated culture media and diagnostic test kits to detect foodborne bacteria, natural toxins, food allergens, drug residues, plant diseases, and sanitation concerns. Neogen's Animal Safety segment is a leader in the development of genomic solutions along with the manufacturing and distribution of a variety of animal healthcare products, including diagnostics, pharmaceuticals, veterinary instruments, wound care, and disinfectants, as well as rodent and insect control solutions.

CONTACT:
Kenetha Atwell, Marketing Manager, Diagnostics
859.254.1221, KAtwell@Neogen.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/neogen-launches-ready-to-use-chemiluminescent-substrate-301663272.html

SOURCE NEOGEN Corporation

Recommended Stories

  • Weather looks solid for SpaceX Falcon Heavy launch from Kennedy Space Center

    Weather conditions should be excellent for the highly anticipated launch of SpaceX's Falcon Heavy rocket from Kennedy Space Center this week.

  • Watch SpaceX launch a Falcon Heavy for the first time in three years

    Thousands are gathering on Florida’s Space Coast to watch SpaceX launch the massive Falcon Heavy rocket for the first time since 2019. SpaceX will attempt to directly inject two U.S. Space Force spacecraft to geosynchronous orbit. While the Space Force originally intended to launch the USSF-44 mission in late 2020, it was repeatedly delayed due to payload readiness issues.

  • Webb Space Telescope snaps spooky image of Pillars of Creation

    The James Webb Space Telescope team released an unsettling new mid-infrared view of the iconic Pillars of Creation, which are located around 6,500 light-years away.

  • China launches 3rd and final space station component

    China on Monday launched the third and final module to complete its permanent space station and realize a more than decade-long effort to maintain a constant crewed presence in orbit, as its competition with the U.S. grows increasingly fierce. Mengtian was blasted into space on Monday afternoon from the Wenchang Satellite Launch Center on the southern island province of Hainan. A large crowd of amateur photographers, space enthusiasts and others watched the lift-off from an adjoining beach.

  • Can This Magnetic Technology Prove Bible Stories Are Real?

    Photo Illustration by Erin O'Flynn/The Daily Beast/GettyAccording to the Bible, and a religious song you may know, Joshua fought a battle at Jericho. The one-time spook and former assistant to Moses led the Israelites around the city walls on successive days until, after seven circuits on the seventh day, the walls fell down. Then the Israelites, following divine commands, slaughtered every living thing in the city—adults, children, and their pets. It’s not a happy story so you should breathe a

  • Burial grounds and bullets uncovered at site of last Mayan stronghold

    Tayasal was the last Mayan city to yield to the Spanish conquest in 1697, a century after Europeans entered the western highlands of what is now Guatemala.

  • Magnetism of Himalayan rocks reveals the mountains' complex tectonic history

    Himalayan rocks hold magnetic clues about their origins. Craig Robert Martin, CC BY-NDBreathing quickly in the thin mountain air, my colleagues and I set down our equipment. We’re at the base of a jagged outcrop that protrudes upwards out of a steep gravel slope. The muffled soundscape of the spectacular Himalayan wilderness is punctuated by a military convoy roaring along the Khardung-La road below. It’s a reminder how close we are to the long-disputed borders between India, Pakistan and China

  • The ‘meteors of Halloween’ are back this year. What to know about spotting a fireball

    The last time Earth experienced a “Taurid swarm” was in 2015.

  • Humans communicating with aliens would be 'like ants trying to talk to people'

    Humans trying to talk to aliens would be like ants attempting to communicate with people, astronomers believe.

  • Virgin Orbit to launch from UK carrying satellite which can track migrant ships

    A satellite which started life in a garage in Reading will soon be launched from Britain to help stop people smugglers illegally trafficking migrants, and other unlawful sea activity.

  • Giant 'toothed' birds flew over Antarctica 40 million to 50 million years ago

    Picture Antarctica today and what comes to mind? Large ice floes bobbing in the Southern Ocean? Maybe a remote outpost populated with scientists from around the world? Or perhaps colonies of penguins puttering amid vast open tracts of snow? Fossils from Seymour Island, just off the Antarctic Peninsula, are painting a very different picture of what Antarctica looked like 40 to 50 million years ago – a time when the ecosystem was lusher and more diverse. Fossils of frogs and plants such as ferns a

  • The Mystery of Mummified Toddler Revealed by Scientists After 400 Years

    The mystery surrounding a mummified toddler has been solved four centuries after his death, thanks to what scientists call a "virtual autopsy." And they think he died of an issue that has gotten much attention in recent years. Doctors have warned about it, and they've urged daily action to prevent it, particularly during the COVID-19 epidemic. The child was found in Hellmonsödt, Austria, in a wooden coffin inside a crypt for the Counts of Starhemberg. It belonged to an upper-class family of the

  • Global Payments beats revenue expectations while profit matches, stock drops

    Shares of Global Payments Inc. were fell 4.2% in premarket trading Monday, after the payment technology company reported third-quarter revenue that rose above expectations while profit matched, and affirmed its full-year outlook. Net income was $290.5 million, or $1.05 a share, after $296.7 million, or $1.01 a share, in the year-ago period. Net income fell while earnings per share rose because shares outstanding dropped to 275.4 million from 292.5 million. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted

  • Wynn Resorts Stock Surges As Houston Rockets Owner Tilman Fertitta Unveils Stake

    Houston Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta, who also controls a gaming and restaurant empire, has built a 6.1% stake in Wynn Resorts, according to SEC filings.

  • Wall Street is being nicer on earnings as vaccine makers, fintech reports near

    With a downcast earnings season passing the halfway mark, results from pharma and fintech companies will dominate the week ahead.

  • HSBC's Canada unit loses National Bank, CIBC as bidders, Global and Mail reports

    HSBC disclosed on Oct. 4 that it was considering selling HSBC Bank Canada, a unit that analysts estimate to be valued at around C$8 billion ($5.88 billion) to C$10 billion ($7.35 billion). The Globe and Mail, in its report on Friday, quoted sources familiar with the process as saying that the field of contenders to acquire HSBC Bank Canada from the British lender was narrowing. Lawyers and analysts have said Canada's concentrated banking market could discourage big domestic banks from bidding as the government has charged the antitrust regulator to push for more competition.

  • Can Invitae Deliver a Positive Surprise?

    Invitae in the next two years does not have much for investors to look forward to. Then again, the bar has been set so low that even minor improvements to the turnaround timeline could be meaningful. The genetic testing pioneer announced a strategic pivot this summer.

  • Capital Gains Tax on Home Sales

    Capital gains taxes on real estate and property can be reduced when you sell your home, up to certain tax limits, if you meet the requirements.

  • Ransomware hackers hit Australian defence communications platform

    Hackers have targeted a communications platform used by Australian military personnel and defence staff with a ransomware attack, authorities said on Monday, as the country battles a recent spike in cyberattacks across businesses. The ForceNet service, one of the external providers that the defence department contracts to run one of its websites, has come under attack but so far no data have been compromised, Assistant Minister For Defence Matt Thistlethwaite said. "I want to stress that this isn't an attack or a breach on defence (technology) systems and entities," Thistlethwaite told ABC Radio.

  • Apple workers in Australia gear up for more strike action

    Hundreds of Apple workers in Australia are set to strike again after almost two-thirds of employees rejected a pay and benefits deal, the latest escalation of a fight that has seen weeks of walkouts at stores around the country. Results released on Monday show 68% of Apple workers rejected a workplace agreement proposed by management with 87% of Apple's almost 4,000 Australian workers participating. Apple declined to comment on the results.