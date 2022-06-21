U.S. markets open in 6 hours 11 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,726.75
    +51.00 (+1.39%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,249.00
    +380.00 (+1.27%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,459.25
    +162.50 (+1.44%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,690.70
    +25.60 (+1.54%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    111.19
    +1.63 (+1.49%)
     

  • Gold

    1,835.50
    -5.10 (-0.28%)
     

  • Silver

    21.52
    -0.07 (-0.31%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0552
    +0.0034 (+0.33%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.2390
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    31.03
    -1.92 (-5.83%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2303
    +0.0057 (+0.47%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.1380
    +0.0530 (+0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,087.10
    +1,067.81 (+5.33%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    452.75
    +19.82 (+4.58%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,133.49
    +11.68 (+0.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,246.31
    +475.09 (+1.84%)
     

NeoGenomics Liquid Biopsy Subsidiary Inivata Announces New Data Demonstrating Clinical Potential of the RaDaR(TM) MRD Test in HR+ HER2- Breast Cancer

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·7 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • NEO

FT. MYERS, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 21, 2022 / NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO), a leading provider of cancer-focused genetic testing services and global oncology contract research services, today confirms that its liquid biopsy focused subsidiary Inivata Limited ("Inivata") has announced new data in support of its RaDaRTM assay for the detection of minimal residual disease (MRD) and recurrence in patients with high-risk hormone receptor-positive (HR+), human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative (HER2-) breast cancer.

The data, from the CHiRP study (Circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) and late recurrence in high-risk, hormone receptor-positive, HER2-negative breast cancer), has been published in the Journal of Clinical Oncology and was presented in part at the 2022 ASCO® Annual Meeting which took place 3-7 June 2022 in Chicago, IL.

In collaboration with the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, the AstraZeneca supported study used Inivata's RaDaR personalized MRD assay to examine ctDNA and its association with metastatic recurrence in patients with high-risk, early-stage HR+ HER2- breast cancer at least five years after diagnosis - when over half of metastatic recurrences are known to occur.

The RaDaR assay used patient-specific primer panels to analyze ctDNA in blood samples of the 83-patient cohort. Samples were collected every 6-12 months, starting at a median time of 8.4 years (range, 4.9 - 20 years) after initial diagnosis, and followed for clinical tumor recurrence. Median follow-up time was 2 years from the first blood sample.

Ten percent of the patients had positive MRD results during the study. In all 6 cases of distant metastasis in the cohort, ctDNA was previously identified using the RaDaR assay with a median lead time of one year. None of the patients with positive MRD testing - which included an additional two patients who have not yet experienced recurrence - had known metastatic recurrence at the time of first plasma sample.

The data highlight the potential of the RaDaR assay to provide an early predictor of tumor recurrence which, in turn, may allow for earlier intervention, and demonstrates that tumor-informed ctDNA assays can be used successfully several years after diagnosis and treatment of the original tumor.

David Eberhard MD PhD, Chief Medical Officer at Inivata, commented: "To our knowledge, this is the first data to be released on plasma ctDNA analysis for MRD detection in late adjuvant HR+ breast cancer patients, building on our existing evidence base in breast cancer as well as other indications. These results support the potential benefits of the clinical utility of the RaDaR assay in improving patient outcomes. The data will be useful in informing the future study of liquid biopsy to personalize treatment and prevent, or delay, late recurrence of early-stage breast cancer."

Marla Lipsyc-Sharf, MD, Clinical Oncology Fellow at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, said: "The results of the CHiRP study mark an important step in helping us understand the baseline prevalence and role of ctDNA in the late adjuvant setting of HR+ breast cancer. The data demonstrate how important targeting multiple variants using an individualized assay, such as the RaDaR assay, can be in identifying MRD-positive patients. It is exciting to see this data highlighting the promise of this method and I am hopeful that, with further studies, earlier detection of disease may enable earlier intervention and more positive outcomes for patients at greater risk."

About NeoGenomics, Inc.
NeoGenomics, Inc. specializes in cancer genetics testing and information services, providing one of the most comprehensive oncology-focused testing menus in the world for physicians to help them diagnose and treat cancer. The Company's Pharma Services Division serves pharmaceutical clients in clinical trials and drug development.

NeoGenomics is committed to connecting patients with life altering therapies and trials. We believe that, together, with our partners, we can help patients with cancer today and the next person diagnosed tomorrow. In carrying out these commitments, NeoGenomics adheres to all relevant data protection laws, provides transparency and choice to patients regarding the handling and use of their data through our Notice of Privacy Practices, and has invested in leading technologies to ensure the data we maintain is secured at all times.

Headquartered in Fort Myers, FL, NeoGenomics operates CAP accredited and CLIA certified laboratories in Fort Myers and Tampa, Florida; Aliso Viejo, Carlsbad, California; Research Triangle Park, North Carolina; Houston, Texas; Atlanta, Georgia; Nashville, Tennessee; and CAP accredited laboratories in Rolle, Switzerland; Singapore and China. NeoGenomics serves the needs of pathologists, oncologists, academic centers, hospital systems, pharmaceutical firms, integrated service delivery networks, and managed care organizations throughout the United States, and pharmaceutical firms in Europe and Asia.

About Inivata

Inivata is the liquid biopsy focused subsidiary of NeoGenomics Laboratories (NASDAQ: NEO). Inivata's proven InVision™ liquid biopsy platform unlocks essential genomic information from a simple blood draw which may be used by clinicians to guide personalized cancer treatment, to monitor response to treatment and to detect relapse. The commercially available InVisionFirst™-Lung test offers highly sensitive testing and provides molecular insights that enable clinicians to make more informed treatment decisions for advanced NSCLC patients. Inivata's personalized RaDaR™ assay allows the highly sensitive detection of residual disease and recurrence in certain cancers and has been granted Breakthrough Device Designation by the US FDA. Inivata is partnering with pharmaceutical, biotechnology companies and commercial entities in early through late-stage cancer development programs across a range of cancer types. The InVisionFirst-Lung test and RaDaR are laboratory developed tests (LDTs) performed by Inivata's CLIA certified, CAP accredited laboratory in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina, USA. Inivata also has R&D laboratories in Cambridge, UK. Inivata's technology is based on pioneering research from the Cancer Research UK Cambridge Institute, University of Cambridge.

About the RaDaRTM assay

Inivata's RaDaR™ assay is a personalized, tumor-informed, highly sensitive technology that tracks a set of up to 48 tumor-specific variants in cell-free DNA (cfDNA) within a cancer patient's blood plasma. Built on Inivata's proven InVision™ platform, the personalized RaDaR assay has been designed to detect MRD following curative intent or definitive treatment, and early signs of relapse, and has been validated for clinical use in lung, head and neck, and breast cancers. The RaDaR assay is a laboratory developed test (LDT) which has been granted Breakthrough Device Designation by the US FDA for use in the detection of MRD in early-stage cancer patients and has received the CE mark for the detection of MRD and recurrence.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," expect," plan," "could," "would," "may," "will," "believe," "estimate," "forecast," "goal," "project, "guidance," "plan," "potential" and other words of similar meaning, although not all forward-looking statements include these words. These forward-looking statements address various matters, including statements regarding improving operational efficiency, returning to profitable growth and its ongoing executive recruitment process. Each forward-looking statement contained in this press release is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statement. Applicable risks and uncertainties include, among others, the Company's ability to identify and implement appropriate financial and operational initiatives to improve performance, to identify and recruit executive candidates, to continue gaining new customers, respond to the effects of the COVID-19 outbreak, offer new types of tests, integrate its acquisitions and otherwise implement its business plan, and the risks identified under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 filed with the SEC on February 25, 2022 as well as other information previously filed with the SEC.

We caution investors not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. You are encouraged to read our filings with the SEC, available at www.sec.gov, for a discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date of this document (unless another date is indicated), and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any of these statements. Our business is subject to substantial risks and uncertainties, including those referenced above. Investors, potential investors, and others should give careful consideration to these risks and uncertainties.

For further information, please contact:

NeoGenomics, Inc.

Charlie Eidson
Director, Investor Relations and Corporate Development
T: 239.768.0600 x2726
M: 952.221.8816
charlie.eidson@neogenomics.com

Karen Chandler-Smith
SVP Marketing and Communications
Inivata
+44 (0)7900 430235
karen.chandler-smith@inivata.com

Inivata Media Contacts:
Consilium Strategic Communications
Chris Gardner/Angela Gray/Genevieve Wilson
Alix Floyd (US)
inivata@consilium-comms.com+44 (0)20 3709 5700

SOURCE: NeoGenomics, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/705884/NeoGenomics-Liquid-Biopsy-Subsidiary-Inivata-Announces-New-Data-Demonstrating-Clinical-Potential-of-the-RaDaRTM-MRD-Test-in-HR-HER2-Breast-Cancer

Recommended Stories

  • Buying From Mark Cuban’s Pharmacy Could Save Medicare Billions, Study Says

    The government health-insurance program for seniors could have saved as much as $3.6 billion over one year if it had bought generic drugs from the pharmacy, Harvard Medical School researchers estimate.

  • You Know You're Over 50 If You Have These Health Issues

    Over 50? Whatever your state of health might be, knowing which issues are likely to crop up in midlife is crucial to prevention and treatment, experts say. "What we see is that some chronic health conditions are frequently diagnosed starting at age 50," says Renuka Tipirneni, M.D., internist and assistant professor in the Division of General Medicine at the University of Michigan.​​ Here are five health conditions to be aware of after 50, according to experts. Read on—and to ensure your health a

  • Salix to Share New Data from XIFAXAN® (Rifaximin) Clinical Research at EASL's International Liver Congress™ 2022

    Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE/TSX: BHC) ("Bausch Health") and its gastroenterology business, Salix Pharmaceuticals, ("Salix"), one of the largest specialty pharmaceutical companies in the world committed to the prevention and treatment of gastrointestinal (GI) and liver diseases and disorders, today announced its presence at the European Association for the Study of the Liver's (EASL) International Liver Congress™ (ILC) 2022 through the presentation of new XIFAXAN® (rifaximin) data that was

  • The #1 Best Carb To Shrink Belly Fat, Says Dietitian

    It's often said that if you want to lose weight then you should cut carbs out of your diet, leaving pasta, potato, and other carb lovers feeling a bit lost without some of their dietary staples.While loading up on french fries and fettuccini alfredo certainly isn't going to help lead to any weight loss, it's not always the case that carbs only lead to increased belly fat. At least it's not the case when you're eating oatmeal, the most effective carb at helping to shrink belly fat, according to T

  • Covid: Omicron sub-variants ‘evolving to target the lungs and overcome immunity’ as UK cases surge

    Scientists fear the sub-variants may be similar to the more deadly Alpha and Delta variants

  • Why Eli Lilly's Immunology Prospects Look Promising

    Top pharmaceutical company Eli Lilly's (NYSE: LLY) diabetes division achieved a key milestone with the approval of Mounjaro in May for type 2 diabetes. This is a turnaround from earlier this year when the prospects of key immunology blockbuster Olumiant were dampened by Food and Drug Administration (FDA) concerns over its safety. Lilly's strengthening outlook for its immunology treatments has the potential to shore up future revenue growth.

  • The Secret to Falling Asleep Super-Fast Lies in Your Feet. Yep.

    An unexpected plus of a girlfriend sleepover: My bestie gave me a few pumps of magnesium oil to rub into my feet before getting into bed, and I drifted off, fast. I didn’t think much of it until a few days...

  • HCA calls off deal to buy Utah hospitals after challenge from Feds

    The Federal Trade Commission says the nixing of HCA Healthcare's deal to buy five Utah hospitals should be a "lesson learned to hospital systems all over the country."

  • A Top Trainer Shared His Best Advice to Lose Your Love Handles

    Jeff Cavaliere breaks down the training and nutrition tips that can help you shift stubborn waistline fat.

  • Catfish stabs child in the chest, creating a medical emergency, Florida officials say

    The mom noticed her child was struggling to breathe on the way to the hospital, officials said.

  • The key to having healthy teeth is all in your hands... literally

    It is well known that sugar is bad for teeth, but now researchers have found resignation to one’s fate can also be dentally detrimental.

  • North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper tests positive for COVID-19

    North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper said Monday that he has tested positive for COVID-19 but is continuing to work from home while experiencing mild symptoms. Cooper's office released a statement saying that he has begun taking the antiviral pill Paxlovid to treat the virus. The statement said that he has been vaccinated and has had two booster shots.

  • Health Care — Florida COVID fight ramps up

    Tonight, Beyoncé is dropping her first single in two years. It’s called “Break My Soul.” Are you ready? As COVID vaccines for infants, toddlers and preschoolers start rolling out, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) picked a fight with the White House by not pre-ordering doses ahead of time. We’ll look at some of the implications. Welcome to…

  • COVID Cases Surge, but Deaths Stay Near Lows

    For two years, the coronavirus killed Americans on a brutal, predictable schedule: A few weeks after infections climbed so did deaths, cutting an unforgiving path across the country. But that pattern appears to have changed. Nearly three months since an ultra-contagious set of new omicron variants launched a springtime resurgence of cases, people are nonetheless dying from COVID-19 at a rate close to the lowest of the pandemic. The spread of the virus and the number of deaths in its wake, two me

  • This May Be the COVID Variant Scientists Are Dreading

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/GettyCOVID-19 cases are increasing again in the United Kingdom, potentially signaling a future surge in infections in the United States and other countries.A pair of new subvariants of the dominant Omicron variant—BA.4 and BA.5—appear to be driving the uptick in cases in the U.K. Worryingly, these subvariants seem to partially dodge antibodies from past infection or vaccination, making them more transmissible than other forms of the SARS-CoV-

  • Why Are 40% of Americans Struggling With Healthcare Debt?

    While much of the focus on debt centers on mortgages, credit card bills and student loans, a new survey from the Kaiser Family Foundation spells out just how pervasive healthcare debt is in the United...

  • Already Had COVID? These Symptoms May "Never Go Away"

    While many people won't become seriously ill with COVID or deal with short-lasting symptoms, for others that's not the case. Millions are experiencing a wide range of symptoms for weeks or even months after the initial infection of the virus and researchers are still baffled as to why they have PASC (post-acute sequelae of COVID-19), or "Long COVID." "While it might seem like forever now, in the medical world, COVID is still considered relatively new – which means we're still learning new things

  • Boris Johnson ‘Feeling Well,’ Plans Meetings After Minor Surgery

    (Bloomberg) -- Prime Minister Boris Johnson is “feeling well” and plans to attend meetings on Monday afternoon after undergoing minor surgery to fix an issue with his sinuses earlier in the day, his spokesman Max Blain told reporters. Most Read from BloombergUS Futures Gain With European Stocks; Dollar Slips: Markets WrapBiden Says US Recession Avoidable After Call With Ex-Treasury Secretary SummersPutin May Win in Ukraine, But the Real War Is Just StartingHousing’s Slowdown Has Economy on the E

  • Huge spike in US children being given melatonin, reports CDC

    ‘We at this time are not asserting that melatonin directly led to serious outcomes, including death,’ doctor says

  • Anti-abortion police could criminalise period-tracking app data and search history. Inside the battle to stop them

    ROE V WADE: Legislation could prevent sensitive user data in menstrual-tracking apps and search engine results from being used to prosecute abortion providers, Alex Woodward reports