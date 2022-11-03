U.S. markets close in 6 hours 22 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,720.39
    -39.30 (-1.05%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,932.80
    -214.96 (-0.67%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,415.25
    -109.55 (-1.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,789.14
    -62.25 (-3.36%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.44
    -1.56 (-1.73%)
     

  • Gold

    1,621.00
    -29.00 (-1.76%)
     

  • Silver

    18.94
    -0.65 (-3.34%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9750
    -0.0069 (-0.70%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.2100
    +0.1510 (+3.72%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1166
    -0.0225 (-1.97%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.1620
    +0.4600 (+0.31%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,160.25
    -224.83 (-1.10%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    478.27
    -6.40 (-1.32%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,103.65
    -40.49 (-0.57%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,663.39
    -15.53 (-0.06%)
     

Neoleukin Therapeutics Announces Oral Presentation at 64th American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc.
·1 min read
Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc.
Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc.

SEATTLE, Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc., “Neoleukin” (NASDAQ:NLTX), a biopharmaceutical company utilizing sophisticated computational methods to design de novo protein therapeutics, today announced an oral presentation at the upcoming American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting and Exposition taking place December 10-13, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Oral presentation details are as follows:

Title:  NEO-TRA1: A CD25-Targeted De Novo non-Alpha Agonist of the IL-2 Receptor Selectively Expands Regulatory T Cells
Session Name: 203. Lymphocytes and Acquired or Congenital Immunodeficiency Disorders: Delineating Immunity from Mice to Humans 
Publication Number: 684
Session Date/Time: Monday, December 12, 2022, 11:45 AM
Location: Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, 278-282

About Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc.

Neoleukin is a biopharmaceutical company creating next generation immunotherapies for cancer, inflammation and autoimmunity using de novo protein design technology. Neoleukin uses sophisticated computational methods to design proteins that demonstrate specific pharmaceutical properties that provide potentially superior therapeutic benefit over native proteins. Neoleukin’s lead product candidate, NL-201, is a combined IL-2 and IL-15 agonist designed to improve tolerability and activity by eliminating the alpha receptor binding interface. For more information, please visit the Neoleukin website: www.neoleukin.com.

Contacts:
Media
Julie Rathbun
206-769-9219
jrathbun@neoleukin.com

Investors
Solebury Trout
Alexandra Roy
617-221-9197
aroy@soleburytrout.com


Recommended Stories

  • Is This Chinese Pharmaceutical Stock Worth the Risk?

    BeiGene (NASDAQ: BGNE), is a Chinese biopharmaceutical company with offices in Cambridge, Massachusetts; Basel, Switzerland; and Beijing. It focuses on unique therapies to treat cancer, specializing in B-cell malignancies and solid tumors in lung and gastrointestinal cancers. Amid delisting concerns, a lot of Chinese stocks have fallen this year.

  • Who Is Robin Roberts' Partner Amber Laign? 4 Things To Know About Her And Their Relationship

    Robin Roberts is a television broadcaster and one of the most beloved morning show anchors in television history.

  • Woman told mouth ulcers were caused by wisdom teeth has tongue ‘re-made’ after devastating diagnosis

    Charlotte Webster-Salter, 27, began suffering from recurring ulcers in 2018 but put it down to working long shifts as a flight attendant

  • Exclusive: Tammy Bradshaw opens up for 1st time on husband Terry's cancer: 'I'm shook'

    Tammy Bradshaw is opening up about struggling to stay strong while her husband, former Steelers quarterback Terry Bradshaw, was diagnosed with two types of

  • Gabby Logan opened up about husband's battle with cancer

    Kenny Logan was diagnosed with prostate cancer in early 2022.

  • Why Shares of Compugen Jumped 9.27% on Tuesday

    The stock's rise came after the company announced when third-quarter earnings will be presented.

  • Analyst Report: Eli Lilly and Company

    Eli Lilly is a drug firm with a focus on neuroscience, endocrinology, cancer, and immunology. Lilly's key products include Verzenio for cancer; Jardiance, Trulicity, Humalog, and Humulin for diabetes; and Taltz and Olumiant for immunology.

  • Steelers legend Terry Bradshaw opens up about cancer diagnoses in exclusive interview

    Steelers Legend Terry Bradshaw has opened up about his cancer diagnoses in an exclusive interview with NBC News.

  • Spirit AeroSystems earnings: What to watch for Thursday

    The old aerospace saying locally is that when Boeing sneezes, Wichita catches a cold. While Wichita-based Spirit AeroSystems Inc. has been on a path of diversification in recent years, expect the company’s third-quarter results to once again be heavily impacted by Boeing (NYSE: BA) when reported on Thursday. In broad terms, investment analysts are expecting an earnings loss of around $0.39 per share on sales of around $1.32 billion — both significant improvements year over year — as Spirit continues to rebound from a tumultuous two years in aerospace.

  • Bosses haul staff back to the office as remote working boom peaks

    Britain’s work from home boom has passed its peak, according to new data that reveals bosses are ditching remote job adverts and hauling employees back into the office.

  • Yum beats sales estimates as customers flock to KFC, Taco Bell deals

    (Reuters) -Yum Brands Inc beat Wall Street estimates for quarterly comparable sales on Wednesday, as the company's KFC value deals and $2 Taco Bell burritos pulled in more inflation-weary consumers to its restaurants. Yum's shares rose 1.6% in morning trading. Menu price hikes at dine-in restaurants to keep up with surging costs have pushed consumers who want to eat out, but not exhaust their wallets, to fast food chains like KFC and Taco Bell where meals are more affordable and promotions more frequent.

  • Peloton Stock Sinks on Weak Forecast for Holiday Quarter

    Peloton says revenue in its second fiscal quarter, its holiday quarter, will be $700 million to $725 million, well below Wall Street forecasts.

  • Washington state sues to block Albertsons' $4 billion payout to shareholders

    The $4 billion payout to shareholders "risks severely undercutting the grocery giant's ability to compete during the lengthy time period government regulators — including Washington — will be scrutinizing the merger," according to a statement posted to the Washington Attorney General's website. Kroger had snapped up Albertsons in a $25 billion deal last month, creating a U.S. grocery behemoth to better compete with leader Walmart Inc on prices, but was expected to run into antitrust roadblocks.

  • Singapore Tests Institutional DeFi on Ethereum, Welcomes USDC Issuer

    "That’s a huge signal, a super huge signal from a central bank," said one official.

  • Is Medpace (MEDP) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?

    Here is how Medpace (MEDP) and Ensign Group (ENSG) have performed compared to their sector so far this year.

  • Tupperware stock craters after company warns its debt burden may force it out of business

    Tupperware Brands Corp. stock tumbled 41% Wednesday, after the maker of food storage products swung to a surprise loss in the third quarter, warned it may go out of business, and conceded its problems were not just due to the macroenvironment.

  • Britain to go it alone for now on reining in 'shadow banking'

    Britain, rattled by the recent near meltdown of some pension funds, is pressing ahead to tighten oversight of the so-called shadow banking sector, taking the lead ahead of possible co-ordinated international action. UK regulators could preempt recommendations by the G20's Financial Stability Board (FSB) to require permanently higher liquidity buffers for Liability Driven Investment (LDI) funds - used by UK defined benefit pension schemes - backed by regular stress tests, two sources said. The Bank of England in September had to buy UK government bonds after the 1.6 trillion pound ($1.85 trillion) LDI sector struggled to come up with extra collateral to cover crashing bond prices.

  • CVS looks to 2023 after opioids settlement, Medicare rating decline

    (Reuters) -CVS Health Corp on Wednesday forecast a 2023 profit below Wall Street estimates and said it hoped to mitigate the hit from a performance rating decline for its most popular Medicare plan by encouraging members to shift to other plans. In its insurance business, CVS said it is trying to move members out of Aetna's National PPO plan, which currently accounts for 59% of its Medicare Advantage plan members. "That has been part of our longer term strategy," Chief Executive Officer Karen Lynch said in an interview, explaining that the plan performance rating is manageable.

  • Revlon creditors challenge 2020 loan transactions

    Some of Revlon's creditors have asked a U.S. bankruptcy judge in Manhattan to unwind the bankrupt cosmetic giant's 2020 loan restructuring, saying that a group of senior lenders fleeced other creditors by improperly laying claim to the company's valuable intellectual property assets. The creditors, including Brigade Capital and Nuveen Asset Management, in a court filing late Monday accused a separate faction of lenders, known as the Brandco lenders, of exerting enormous leverage over Revlon's bankruptcy proceedings based on "sham" loan transactions made in 2019 and 2020.

  • Airbnb's revenue forecast takes hit from strong dollar, slowing bookings

    Airbnb Inc forecast fourth-quarter revenue below market estimates on Tuesday, saying a strong U.S. dollar had started to pressure its business and that bookings would moderate after a bumper third quarter. The vacation rental firm expects fourth-quarter revenue between $1.80 billion and $1.88 billion, the midpoint of which missed analysts' expectations of $1.85 billion, according to Refinitiv IBES. The industry has seen a stellar recovery this year on the back of the best summer travel season in three years, but it faces risks from the global surge in inflation.