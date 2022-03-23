U.S. markets open in 59 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,487.25
    -17.75 (-0.39%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,600.00
    -109.00 (-0.31%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,557.25
    -96.75 (-0.66%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,075.90
    -6.40 (-0.31%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    112.65
    +3.38 (+3.09%)
     

  • Gold

    1,926.30
    +4.80 (+0.25%)
     

  • Silver

    25.12
    +0.22 (+0.87%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0990
    -0.0042 (-0.38%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3730
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.71
    +0.18 (+0.76%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3188
    -0.0075 (-0.57%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    120.6700
    -0.1460 (-0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,982.60
    -879.71 (-2.05%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    963.22
    -9.33 (-0.96%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,481.82
    +5.10 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,040.16
    +816.05 (+3.00%)
     

NeoLithica and Conductive Energy Form a Joint Venture to Advance Commercial Development of Peace River Lithium Project in Alberta

·4 min read

CALGARY, AB, March 23, 2022 /CNW/ - NeoLithica Ltd. ("NeoLithica") and Conductive Energy Inc. ("Conductive") are pleased to announce they have entered into a strategic Joint Venture Agreement (the "Agreement") between NeoLithica and Conductive's wholly-owned Canadian subsidiary LiEP Resources ("LiEP") to integrate its proprietary and patented LiEP System into NeoLithica's commercial production operations to produce 20,000 tonnes of LCE (lithium carbonate equivalent) annually.

NeoLithica-Conductive (CNW Group/NeoLithica Ltd.)
NeoLithica-Conductive (CNW Group/NeoLithica Ltd.)

NeoLithica is developing its flagship Peace River Project in NW Alberta, where it owns extensive mineral tenure encompassing 1,005 square miles of permits overlying highly prospective aquifers stretching between the Town of Peace River south to the City of Grande Prairie.

LiEP Resources has developed deep technical expertise in direct lithium extraction ("DLE") and is providing its proven and proprietary DLE ion-exchange technologies and refining processes (the "LiEP System") to the project.

Under the Agreement, the parties will commission and operate a Demonstration Pilot in Q3 2022 at a production site selected by NeoLithica. Upon a successful completion of the Demonstration Pilot, a jointly held company will proceed to a staged development of a battery-grade lithium carbonate production operation, anticipated to start in late 2024.

Agreement Highlights:

NeoLithica and LiEP will accelerate joint development in several stages, including:

  1. Optimize the Operating Conditions: NeoLithica is in the process of providing LiEP with sampled brine for pre-deployment analysis. This stage of development is designed to optimize the operating conditions of the LiEP System in advance of building the Demonstration Pilot;

  2. Demonstration Pilot: After completing construction of the mobile LiEP System pilot plant, the facility will be transported to a well site in order to conduct a pre-commercial demonstration of the LiEP DLE system and its ability to rapidly and efficiently extract lithium from brine;

  3. Refining of Concentrate into Battery-Grade Lithium Carbonate: After completion of the demonstration pilot program, the extracted lithium concentrate will be polished and refined using LiEP's advanced proprietary technologies and processes into merchantable battery-grade Lithium Carbonate at 99.5% purity. Samples of the high purity product will be available for evaluation by buyers for potential off-take purchase commitments.

Upon conclusion of the above development activities, the Peace River Project will undergo further engineering studies to progress to final investment decision to construct, equip and operate a commercial battery-grade lithium carbonate production operation.

Haafiz Hasham, President and CEO of Conductive Energy, remarked, "We look forward to implementing our proven technologies and broad expertise to help accelerate the commercialization of the Peace River Project in Alberta. We hope to demonstrate the incredible potential for Alberta, and Canada, to produce the highest grade of lithium products to help address the supply constraints this critical electric metal will face over the next five to ten years. NeoLithica has a passionate and dedicated team, and we are excited to work with them to bring this project to fruition"

"We are incredibly excited and honoured to be working with Conductive and LiEP to incorporate their proprietary LiEP System technologies and processes within our Peace River Project," said Barry Caplan, President and CEO of NeoLithica. "The collaboration between NeoLithica and LiEP will accelerate the integration of their innovative technologies and processes into our commercial production plans to meet the goal of contributing to a lithium supply chain in the province and country. Alberta is well positioned to lead the clean energy transition already underway in Canada."

About NeoLithica Ltd.

NeoLithica is a lithium development company with mineral tenure holdings in excess of 360,000 hectares (1,315 square miles) in northwest Alberta, Canada. NeoLithica will combine its high-value mineral tenure over significant lithium brines aquifers with LiEP's innovative technologies and process expertise, to produce battery-grade lithium products in one of the top resource development jurisdictions in the world.

For information about NeoLithica, visit www.neolithi.ca

About LiEP Resources Ltd.

LiEP Resources Ltd. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Conductive Energy Inc. Conductive is a lithium technology company that has developed an extraction and refining process for lithium bearing brine resources. The company, through its subsidiaries, is currently deploying technology on multiple projects across North America.

For information about Conductive Energy, visit www.conductive.energy

SOURCE NeoLithica Ltd.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2022/23/c6589.html

Recommended Stories

  • Adobe earnings beat estimates, stock falls after hours

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferré breaks down Adobe's latest quarterly earnings.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    Cathie Wood did an interesting thing last week as stocks were rallying. The CEO, co-founder, and ace stock picker for the Ark Invest family of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) stood pat on her buying urges. Shopify (NYSE: SHOP), Twilio (NYSE: TWLO), and Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ: ADPT) are the three stocks that Ark Invest bought.

  • Oppenheimer Predicts Over 90% Rally for These 2 Stocks

    After a period of sustained losses, the stock market has been staging a comeback, with valuations across the board moving in one direction – higher. Between March 14 and March 23, the S&P 500 rose ~8%, while the NASDAQ was up ~12%. Oppenheimer’s Chief Investment Strategist John Stoltzfus offers an explanation for the powerful rally: “In our view it wasn’t so much that investor sentiment had turned broadly positive last week but rather that enough investors started to see numerous positives among

  • Here's what Warren Buffett is reminding everyone about investing

    Warren Buffett is channeling one long-held investing philosophy.

  • Market check: Stocks move higher, Tesla stock surges, Nvidia shares fall

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre looks at the market action heading into the day's final trading hour, in addition to checking out volatility levels, yield curves, and Nasdaq leaders Tesla and Nvidia.

  • The yield curve is ‘scaring the bajeezus out of most investors,’ strategist says

    Sanders Morris Harris Chairman George Ball and Jeff Klingelhofer, Thornburg Investment Management Co-head of Investments, join Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the Fed, market outlook, inflation and oil prices compounding Fed tightening, President Biden's sanctions on Russia, and FAANG stocks.

  • Russian Stock Trading to Resume After Record Market Shutdown

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia will restart trading in some local equities, ending the nation’s record long shutdown that was meant to shield domestic investors from the impact of tough sanctions over its invasion of Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergWhere Mornings Would Get Darker Under Permanent Daylight Savings TimeChina Jet’s Nosedive From 29,000 Feet Baffles Crash SpecialistsChina Plane Crash Update: One Black Box Located; Pilot DetailsUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Will Join NATO Summit Via Video LinkThe

  • General Mills raises sales and profit forecasts on higher prices, demand

    The pandemic-driven uptick in grocery demand has held strong, boosting sales at packaged food makers, as people stick to cooking more at home at a time when restaurants have bumped up menu prices to offset inflation. The sustained demand, coupled with price hikes across the board, helped Minnesota-based General Mills report a better-than-expected quarterly profit like its peers Kraft Heinz and Kellogg.

  • Fed Chair Powell hinted at a mega–rate hike. The markets are banking on more than one

    Get ready for back-to-back rate hikes of 50 basis points, Goldman Sachs now forecasts.

  • Sell stocks, warns one of Wall Street's biggest bears after fresh rally

    It's time to dump stocks after they have rallied off the recent lows, argues one bearish Wall Street strategist.

  • Lululemon has this big problem on its hands, analyst says

    Has Lululemon apparel gotten too expensive?

  • Adobe’s Lackluster Forecast Suggests Growing Competition

    (Bloomberg) -- Adobe Inc. gave a disappointing outlook for the current period, suggesting increased competition is making a dent against the company’s prominent design software. Most Read from BloombergWhere Mornings Would Get Darker Under Permanent Daylight Savings TimeChina Jet’s Nosedive From 29,000 Feet Baffles Crash SpecialistsChina Plane Crash Update: One Black Box Located; Pilot DetailsUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Will Join NATO Summit Via Video LinkRevenue will be about $4.34 billion in the

  • Costco Has a Lot of Cash. Here's How it May Spend It. (Special Dividend?)

    Costco always plans for a rainy day. While the warehouse club steadily expands and returns capital to shareholders via dividends (and occasional special dividends), it guards and uses its cash balance carefully. Unlike Amazon and Walmart , Costco has not built out a massive two-day, next-day, and same-day delivery infrastructure.

  • Argentina Raises Key Rate to 44.5% as Inflation Heats Up

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergWhere Mornings Would Get Darker Under Permanent Daylight Savings TimeChina Jet’s Nosedive From 29,000 Feet Baffles Crash SpecialistsChina Plane Crash Update: One Black Box Located; Pilot DetailsUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Will Join NATO Summit Via Video LinkArgentina’s central bank raised its benchmark rate Tuesday for the third time this year as inflation continue

  • Procter & Gamble Nears Low-Risk Buying Opportunity

    The household goods giant just bounced at cup and handle support, raising odds the three-month correction is drawing to a close.

  • We Think NeuroSense Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRSN) Can Afford To Drive Business Growth

    We can readily understand why investors are attracted to unprofitable companies. For example, although...

  • Nike Heads for Biggest Quarterly Drop Since 2008

    (Bloomberg) -- In an industry pressured by soaring inflation, Nike Inc. is suffering more than most as its exposure to the fallout from the war in Ukraine and supply-chain issues put its shares on track for their worst quarter since 2008.Most Read from BloombergChina Jet’s Nosedive From 29,000 Feet Baffles Crash SpecialistsChina Plane Crash Update: Wreckage Found, Airline Grounds JetsXi Risks Leaving China Isolated by Backing Putin to Counter U.S.China Eastern Boeing 737 Jet Crashes With More Th

  • Stock market investors are in the danger zone. This all-weather investing strategy offers protection

    The murky outlook calls for a multiyear cycle of central-bank policy moves that will be unfriendly to the stock and bond markets. An investment approach that can take advantage of price movements across all assets — not only stocks and bonds — might serve you well, especially if volatility keeps you up at night, temps you to sell into a declining market or causes you to chase performance. One such example is the Standpoint Multi-Asset Fund (BLNDX) (REMIX) which has about half of its assets invested broadly in stocks and bonds (mostly stocks) across developed markets through low-cost exchange traded funds.

  • Here's Why We're Not Too Worried About Incannex Healthcare's (ASX:IHL) Cash Burn Situation

    Even when a business is losing money, it's possible for shareholders to make money if they buy a good business at the...

  • Semiconductor Watchlist: Micron, Nvidia Applied Materials

    The week saw a number of major semiconductor funds rising at least 10% in value, including the VanEck Semiconductor ETF and the Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF A+ (B-). Now, after weeks of market distress, some trading experts see a rising investor opportunity with semiconductors. "Technology stocks have felt the brunt of the market correction over the past few months," wrote TheStreet's Todd Campbell.