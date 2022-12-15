Neology Reinforces Tolling Business Leadership with Chris George as Senior Solutions Architect

Neology, Inc.

Systems Engineering Expert Brings Wide-ranging Perspectives to Help Shape the Future of Tolling in the United States

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neology, a global innovator that is re-imagining mobility for smart cities and safer communities, continues to strengthen its leadership team by adding Chris George as a Senior Solutions Architect for its U.S. Tolling Business. George will be instrumental in advancing Neology’s integrated Mobility Platform to address the industry’s biggest challenges in tolling and payments processing, including decreasing revenue leakage and reducing congestion with less friction for end users.



George was most recently with Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) where he served as Deputy Director of the Toll Operations Division and later as Toll Operations Planning Director. He brings over 30 years of experience in systems engineering and technology management including 16 years in the tolling industry.

“We are excited to have Chris join the Neology team,” said Bradley H. Feldmann, Neology Chairman & CEO. “He has served in roles in both the public and private sector and brings a deep technical expertise that can help upgrade our solutions. Given Chris’s experience at TxDOT, he has a unique customer perspective that will help propel Neology’s efforts to develop solutions that deliver superior benefits to our customers.”

George has delivered roadside and back-office systems in several regions and supported national interoperability efforts in the Central and Eastern United States. He previously worked at Xerox where he was a Solutions Architect responsible for developing back-office solutions and other technology platforms for the tolling market. In addition, George has held key technical roles at Cubic and Telvent. He earned a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering from the University of Maryland and an MBA from Chaminade University of Honolulu.

About Neology

Neology is re-imagining mobility to help our customers accelerate their vision for smart cities and safer communities. Our Mobility Platform™ is setting the industry standard through a unique combination of AI-powered adaptive solutions, a proven integration process, and unparalleled lifecycle support. Backed by a culture of innovation, our mobility experts work closely with global customers and a top-tier partner ecosystem to connect existing infrastructure assets with next-generation technology to modernize the way people move. To create safer, cleaner, more efficient mobility experiences, visit www.neology.net.

