U.S. markets close in 2 hours 38 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,882.59
    -112.73 (-2.82%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,037.41
    -928.94 (-2.73%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,792.45
    -378.43 (-3.39%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,775.88
    -44.57 (-2.45%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.00
    -0.28 (-0.36%)
     

  • Gold

    1,788.10
    -30.60 (-1.68%)
     

  • Silver

    23.31
    -0.83 (-3.44%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0612
    -0.0070 (-0.66%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4340
    -0.0690 (-1.97%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2176
    -0.0254 (-2.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.8700
    +2.4550 (+1.81%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,426.52
    -744.16 (-4.10%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    406.06
    -6.71 (-1.63%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,426.17
    -69.76 (-0.93%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,051.70
    -104.51 (-0.37%)
     

Neology Reinforces Tolling Business Leadership with Chris George as Senior Solutions Architect

Neology, Inc.
·2 min read
Neology, Inc.
Neology, Inc.

Systems Engineering Expert Brings Wide-ranging Perspectives to Help Shape the Future of Tolling in the United States

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neology, a global innovator that is re-imagining mobility for smart cities and safer communities, continues to strengthen its leadership team by adding Chris George as a Senior Solutions Architect for its U.S. Tolling Business. George will be instrumental in advancing Neology’s integrated Mobility Platform to address the industry’s biggest challenges in tolling and payments processing, including decreasing revenue leakage and reducing congestion with less friction for end users.

George was most recently with Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) where he served as Deputy Director of the Toll Operations Division and later as Toll Operations Planning Director. He brings over 30 years of experience in systems engineering and technology management including 16 years in the tolling industry.

“We are excited to have Chris join the Neology team,” said Bradley H. Feldmann, Neology Chairman & CEO. “He has served in roles in both the public and private sector and brings a deep technical expertise that can help upgrade our solutions. Given Chris’s experience at TxDOT, he has a unique customer perspective that will help propel Neology’s efforts to develop solutions that deliver superior benefits to our customers.”

George has delivered roadside and back-office systems in several regions and supported national interoperability efforts in the Central and Eastern United States. He previously worked at Xerox where he was a Solutions Architect responsible for developing back-office solutions and other technology platforms for the tolling market. In addition, George has held key technical roles at Cubic and Telvent. He earned a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering from the University of Maryland and an MBA from Chaminade University of Honolulu.

About Neology
Neology is re-imagining mobility to help our customers accelerate their vision for smart cities and safer communities. Our Mobility Platform™ is setting the industry standard through a unique combination of AI-powered adaptive solutions, a proven integration process, and unparalleled lifecycle support. Backed by a culture of innovation, our mobility experts work closely with global customers and a top-tier partner ecosystem to connect existing infrastructure assets with next-generation technology to modernize the way people move. To create safer, cleaner, more efficient mobility experiences, visit www.neology.net. 

Neology Media Contact:
Kelly Foster
kelly@johnkellyfoster.com
+1 619-846-8229


Recommended Stories

  • Universal Technical Institute Is Well Positioned & Patience Is Required: Analyst

    Rosenblatt analyst Steve Frankel reiterated a Buy rating on the shares of Universal Technical Institute Inc (NYSE: UTI) and lowered the price target from $10 to $9. The analyst said the company reported solid Q4 results consistent with its positive pre-announcement. However, the analyst added that slower starts among the adult population continue to create headwinds, leading to some margin pressure over the next couple of quarters. The fiscal year will tilt significantly toward Q4, which could a

  • Fidelity National agrees to review, adds director after D.E. Shaw pressure

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Fidelity National Information Services on Thursday said it will undertake a strategic review and add a new director to its board after pressure from hedge fund D.E. Shaw Group. FIS also said it would speed up management changes, with Stephanie Ferris, who was scheduled to become CEO in January, taking over the top job on Friday and Gary Norcross, a 34-year FIS veteran who has been CEO since 2015, leaving the company. "We are taking a hard look at every aspect of our company to define areas for change and develop specific action and improvement plans," Ferris said in a statement.

  • Atlanta's Newell Brands makes C-Suite changes

    Chris Peterson will transition into a new role as president of the company. In May, Peterson was the Large Public Company winner in the 2022 CFO of the Year Awards, presented by Atlanta Business Chronicle.

  • Another big shake-up at Centene as C-suite member is replaced as president

    The changes cap off what has been a turbulent year at the region’s largest public company and mark a second major leadership change.

  • White Horse Pictures Appoints Nicholas Ferrall as Chairman, CEO in Leadership Reorganization

    White Horse Pictures, the film and documentary production company, has named Nicholas Ferrall its chairman and CEO as part of a leadership restructuring. Ferrall will be responsible for overseeing every aspect of the company’s business, growth and development. He’s taking over from founder Nigel Sinclair, who will transition to non-executive chairman and focus on content […]

  • Why Microsoft Stock Popped on Wednesday

    SpaceX wants to bring satellite internet to the world. Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), too, wants a seat at the satellite internet table, and this morning, it announced a new partnership with satellite communications company ViaSat (NASDAQ: VSAT). Microsoft stock is up 2.2% on the news, and ViaSat stock is up 2.5%, as of 11:50 a.m. ET.

  • Financial executive joins Goodyear C-suite

    The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has appointed 15-year company veteran Christina Zamarro to the role of executive vice president and chief financial officer, reporting to Richard Kramer, chairman, chief executive officer and president. Zamarro joined Goodyear (NASDAQ: GT) in 2007 after eight years at Ford Motor Company, and has held several roles in financial strategy, treasury and investor relations for the tire company, culminating in her current role as vice president, finance and treasurer.

  • Citi to wind down consumer banking in China, affecting about 1,200 staff

    SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Citigroup Inc will wind down its consumer banking business in China in a move that will affect about 1,200 local employees, the bank said on Thursday. The group had announced plans in April 2021 to exit its Chinese consumer banking business as part of a global strategy to withdraw from consumer franchises in 14 markets in Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Mexico. Citi will explore options for around 1,200 employees who will be affected, including helping them continue to work at Citi in China or across the bank’s global network, it said in a statement.

  • Pfizer Inc.'s (NYSE:PFE) Stock Has Seen Strong Momentum: Does That Call For Deeper Study Of Its Financial Prospects?

    Pfizer's (NYSE:PFE) stock is up by a considerable 16% over the past three months. As most would know, fundamentals are...

  • American Airlines names Devon May as CFO as part of long-planned succession

    May is currently the American Airlines’ senior vice president of Finance and Investor Relations. He replaces current CFO Derek Kerr, who will remain as Vice Chair and President of American Eagle. Kerr will continue to lead American’s regional and cargo teams and serve as a strategic advisor to the company.

  • Aveanna Healthcare names successor as CEO Tony Strange retires

    Tony Strange, CEO and director of Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc., will depart from the company after five years in his role.

  • Top Tropicana, former Kellogg's exec to step down from board of local public company MAA

    Since September of this year, Monica McGurk has been CEO of Tropicana and Mainstream Brands at the Tropicana Brands Group; and before this, she spent about three years as the chief growth officer for Kellogg's.

  • OMV appoints MOL executive as new board member

    Finance chief Reinhard Florey will assume responsibility for the energy segment on an interim basis from Jan. 1 until Gaso's appointment comes into effect, it added. Gaso, the current executive vice president for exploration and production at Hungary's MOL Group, will head one of OMV's new segments as part of a reshuffle announced earlier this month. In a separate press release, the Hungarian oil company said Gaso would step down from his role at the firm as of Feb. 28 and that a successor would be nominated in due time.

  • American Airlines (AAL) Appoints New Chief Financial Officer

    The promotion of the vastly-experienced Devon May to the position of Chief Financial Officer appears to be a prudent move by American Airlines (AAL).

  • Blue Diamond almond company names incoming CEO. New leader was president of dairy business

    Kai Bockmann was recruited from a company that owns a Newman cheese plant and other dairy sites.

  • Citadel's Ken Griffin sues IRS over 'unlawful' tax return leak

    Billionaire investor and Citadel CEO Ken Griffin filed a lawsuit against the IRS after his confidential tax records were leaked and reported publicly.

  • Why This 1 Momentum Stock Could Be a Great Addition to Your Portfolio

    Wondering how to pick strong, market-beating stocks for your investment portfolio? Look no further than the Zacks Style Scores.

  • Microsoft Bets On This EV Battery Startup As Backbone Of Energy Transition

    Group14 Technologies, a global manufacturer and supplier of advanced silicon battery technology, raised $214 million in additional financing from a consortium including Microsoft Corp’s (NASDAQ: MSFT) Climate Innovation Fund, Lightrock Climate Impact Fund, Moore Strategic Ventures, Oman Investment Authority, and Molicel. The latest financing brings Group14’s Series C round to $614 million. “Batteries are becoming the backbone of the clean energy transition,” said Brandon Middaugh, Director of Mi

  • Warrior Met Coal Stock Sees Composite Rating Rise To 96

    Warrior Met Coal saw its IBD SmartSelect Composite Rating jump to 96 Thursday, up from 94 the day before. The new score means the company is now outperforming 96% of all stocks in terms of the most important fundamental and technical stock-picking criteria.

  • Financial Face-off: Buy now, pay later vs. credit cards — what makes better financial sense?

    Holiday shopping season is in full swing. What’s the best way to pay for those purchases, BNPL or credit cards?