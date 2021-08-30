Cheaper 'Neon Genesis Evangelion' Blu-ray sets are on the way
Here's some good news if you're looking to get your hands on a Neon Genesis Evangelion Blu-ray set without paying through the nose. It that the anime will be released on the format in North America for the first time later this year as part of a $275 Ultimate Edition. Although that set sold out quickly, you'll still have the chance to buy a copy of the saga on Blu-ray, as there are two other options on the way from distributor GKids.
NEON GENESIS #EVANGELION now available to pre-order on Standard & Collector’s Edition Blu-ray!
▸ Both feature the complete series, EVANGELION:DEATH (TRUE)² and THE END OF EVANGELION
▸ Collector’s Edition includes bonus Classic Dub & Subtitled Versionshttps://t.co/MN2UaYop32 pic.twitter.com/0AKJ2lLyG6
— GKIDS Films (@GKIDSfilms) August 30, 2021
The Collector’s Edition set includes 11 discs. You'll be able to watch the the 26-episode series and the Evangelion: Death (True)² and The End of Evangelion movies in the more recent "official" dubbed and subtitled versions, or the classic dubbed or subtitled versions. There's also seven hours of bonus material — including animatics and music videos — eight art cards and a 40-page book.
Like the Ultimate Edition, the Collector's Edition package will be released on December 8th. Lock in a pre-order and it'll set you back $175, as notes, but it'll cost $220 as of the release date.
If you can't wait quite that long, or aren't willing to pony up at least three figures for a Neon Genesis Evangelion Blu-ray set, the Standard Edition arrives a month earlier. It includes the series and both movies, along with five hours of bonus features. However, you won't get the classic dub or subtitles with this set. It costs $60, or $46 if you pre-order.
That's not all, though. As of November 2nd, you'll be able to buy digital versions of the series, Evangelion: Death (True)² and The End of Evangelion. So, if and when they vanish , you'll still be able to find legal versions online. Meanwhile, the four Rebuild of Evangelion movies are .