Neonatal Intensive Care Market to Reach USD 4.4 Billion, Globally, by 2031 at 8.2% CAGR: Allied Market Research

The increase in the prevalence of neonatal hypothermia and rise in incidences of low birth weight of infants drive the growth of the global neonatal intensive care market.

PORTLAND, Ore., Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Neonatal Intensive Care Market by Product (Warmers, Incubators, Monitoring Devices, Respiratory Devices, Phototherapy Equipment, Others), by Application (Neonatal Hypothermia & Low Birth Weight, Jaundice, Others), by End User (Hospitals, Maternity Hospitals, Neonatal & Pediatric Hospital): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2031". According to the report, the global neonatal intensive care industry generated $2.0 billion in 2021, and is anticipated to generate $4.4 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 8.2% from 2022 to 2031.

Allied Market Research Logo

Download Free Sample Report- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/17474

Prime determinants of growth

The increase in the prevalence of neonatal hypothermia, rise in incidences of low birth weight of infants, and growing interest of manufacturers & developers in the development of neonatal intensive care drive the growth of the global neonatal intensive care market. However, the high cost of neonatal intensive care equipment restricts the market growth. Moreover, an increase in R&D activity for advancements in neonatal intensive care present new opportunities in the coming years.

Covid-19 Scenario

The outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the global neonatal intensive care market, owing to implementation of global lockdown which led to supply chain disruptions.

The entire healthcare industry focused on life saving and COVID-19 related products during the pandemic, which hampered the R&D activities of neonatal intensive care industry.

However, the market is witnessing recovery in 2022, and showing stable growth post-pandemic.

The respiratory devices segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on product, the respiratory devices segment held the highest market share in 2021, accounting for nearly one-third of the global neonatal intensive care market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Moreover, the same segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 9.0% from 2022 to 2031, owing to advancements in neonatal intensive care and increasing prevalence of respiratory diseases. The report also analyzes segments including warmers, incubators, monitoring devices, and phototherapy equipment.

Story continues

The neonatal hypothermia & low birth weight segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on application, the neonatal hypothermia & low birth weight segment held the highest market share in 2021, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the global neonatal intensive care market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Moreover, the same segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 8.6% from 2022 to 2031, owing to increasing prevalence of neonatal hypothermia and rise in incidence of preterm birth. The report also analyzes the jaundice segment.

For Purchase Inquiry- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/17474

The neonatal & pediatric hospital segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

Based on end user, the neonatal & pediatric hospital segment accounted for the largest share in 2021, contributing to nearly three-fifths of the global neonatal intensive care market, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. Moreover, the same segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 8.6% from 2022 to 2031, owing to rise in number of neonatal & pediatric hospitals and increase in demand for advanced treatments. The report also analyzes segments including hospitals and maternity hospitals.

Asia-Pacific to maintain its dominance by 2031

Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2021, accounting for around one-third of the global neonatal intensive care market, and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period. Moreover, the same region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 9.3% from 2022 to 2031, owing to increase in product launch in region, rise in healthcare expenditures and presence of high population base in this region. Other regions discussed in the report are North America, LAMEA, and Europe.

Leading Market Players: -

Drägerwerk AG & Co.

KGaA,

GE Company,

Masimo Corporation,

3M Company,

Phoenix Medical Systems Pvt Ltd.,

Medtronic PLC,

Koninklijke Philips N.V,

Fanem Medical Devices,

Atom Medica,

Mediprema Group,

Siemens Healthcare GmbH,

Terumo Corporation,

Medicor Elektronika,

Ningbo David Medical Device Co., Ltd.,

Zhengzhou Dison Instrument And Meter Co., Ltd,

AngioDynamics, Vygon (UK) Ltd

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the global low cost airlines market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Similar Research Reports for Information, Communication and Technology:

Gas Chromatography Market- Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030

Medical Electrodes Market- Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030

3D Cell Culture Market- Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030

Neurovascular Devices Market- Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030

Viral Vector and Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market- Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030

AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model):

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.

Get an access to the library of reports at any time from any device and anywhere. For more details, follow the link: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

About Allied Market Research:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/neonatal-intensive-care-market-to-reach-usd-4-4-billion-globally-by-2031-at-8-2-cagr-allied-market-research-301644483.html

SOURCE Allied Market Research