U.S. markets close in 4 hours 44 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,415.12
    +3.45 (+0.08%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,360.51
    -120.25 (-0.35%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,721.13
    +106.34 (+0.78%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,066.77
    +1.75 (+0.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    103.37
    +0.39 (+0.38%)
     

  • Gold

    1,936.20
    -7.00 (-0.36%)
     

  • Silver

    25.25
    -0.36 (-1.41%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1039
    -0.0056 (-0.51%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.1460
    -0.0460 (-2.10%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3154
    +0.0002 (+0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    119.2400
    +0.6420 (+0.54%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,643.98
    -234.66 (-0.57%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    925.88
    +10.01 (+1.09%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,386.95
    +1.61 (+0.02%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,827.43
    +174.54 (+0.65%)
     

The Neonatal and Prenatal Devices Market is expected to grow by $ 4.00 bn during 2022-2026, progressing at a CAGR of 5.21% during the forecast period

ReportLinker
·3 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Neonatal and Prenatal Devices Market in India 2022-2026. The analyst has been monitoring the neonatal and prenatal devices market in India and it is poised to grow by $ 4. 00 bn during 2022-2026, progressing at a CAGR of 5.

New York, March 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Neonatal and Prenatal Devices Market in India 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06244711/?utm_source=GNW
21% during the forecast period. Our report on the neonatal and prenatal devices market in India provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising incidence of preterm births and the high demand for maternal care devices. In addition, the rising incidence of preterm births is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.
The neonatal and prenatal devices market in India analysis includes product and end-user segments.

The neonatal and prenatal devices market in India is segmented as below:
By Product
• Prenatal devices
• Neonatal devices

By End-user
• Hospitals
• Diagnostic centers
• Clinics and others

This study identifies the rise in the number of neonatal care centersas one of the prime reasons driving the neonatal and prenatal devices market growth in India during the next few years.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on neonatal and prenatal devices market in India covers the following areas:
• Neonatal and prenatal devices market sizing
• Neonatal and prenatal devices market forecast
• Neonatal and prenatal devices market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading neonatal and prenatal devices market vendors in India that include Becton Dickinson and Co., Cardinal Health Inc., Dragerwerk AG and Co. KGaA, Fisher and Paykel Healthcare Corp. Ltd., General Electric Co., Getinge AB, Koninklijke Philips NV, Masimo Corp., Medtronic Plc, and Vyaire Medical Inc. Also, the neonatal and prenatal devices market in India analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06244711/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Coronavirus: Cases expected to rise as new variant surges in Europe

    Yahoo Finance reporter Anjalee Khemlani details the latest news on COVID-19 and how cases are expected to rise due to the emergence of a new variant in Europe.

  • My wife and I are in our 50s with $300,000 in a 401(k) and $700,000 in a pension. I can’t work much longer and am ‘embarrassed’ we didn’t prepare better. Will we be able to ‘live a simple life’ in retirement?

    Many Americans are surprised to see they have not prepared as well as they had hoped for retirement when they finally get ready to call it quits. The bad news is, you’ll probably have to make some realistic assumptions of what your retirement will look like. If you’ve lived primarily paycheck to paycheck in your working years, that may continue to feel the case in your retirement.

  • My car requires premium gas. Can I switch to regular gas to save on high gas prices?

    Switching from premium to regular gas can lower costs at the pump, but experts warn that it could also lead to expensive repairs in certain vehicles.

  • The Keystone XL pipeline has nothing to do with gas prices

    Republican mythmakers want you to believe Biden blocked tons of oil from the US market. But the oil is still there.

  • Sugar rush: Russia probes price hikes and 'unjustified' shortages

    Unverified video footage shot in Russia's regions in recent days and posted on social media has shown pensioners in supermarkets jostling one another as they compete to grab as many bags of sugar as they can. Many Russians regard sugar, along with staples, such as buckwheat and salt, as a useful product to stockpile at times of crisis and have hurried to buy supplies after Western sanctions on Russia over the conflict in Ukraine weakened the rouble and sent food prices higher. Annual inflation in Russia reached its highest level since late 2015 as of March 11 and sugar prices have jumped 12.8% in the last week, data from statistics service Rosstat showed on Wednesday.

  • GE cuts CEO Culp's incentive grant after shareholder rebuke

    General Electric Co on Thursday said its Chief Executive Larry Culp would take a 67% cut to an incentive grant this year after shareholders last year rejected his compensation package in a non-binding but rare rebuke over executive pay. In its annual proxy statement filed on Thursday, the Boston-based industrial conglomerate said Culp's annual equity incentive grant for 2022 will be reduced to $5 million from $15 million. The company also disclosed Culp's annual compensation last year was about $22.7 million, down 69% from 2020, due to a reduction in stock awards.

  • Bitcoin Mining Difficulty Drops for Second Time in March

    The drop is likely a result of miners unplugging their machines due to high energy costs, said Compass Mining CEO Whitt Gibbs.

  • ‘Where should I live and what am I going to do?’ Retirement advice we’re not getting from financial advisers

    THE VIEW FROM UNRETIREMENT Retirement is one of the Top 10 most stressful life events, according to the psychiatrists Thomas Holmes and Richard Rahe. As someone who recently began unretirement (or semiretirement), I concur.

  • Porsche to Broaden Battery-Powered Lineup with 718 Boxster

    (Bloomberg) -- Porsche will turn the 718 Boxster into an exclusively electric model from 2025 as the sports-car maker’s returns on the successful Taycan improve.Most Read from BloombergPutin Likely to Make Nuclear Threats If War Drags, U.S. SaysBiden Team Hardens View of China Tilting to Putin on UkraineShock Waves From War in Ukraine Threaten to Swamp Sri LankaUkraine Update: Russia Again Shells Western Areas Around LvivPutin Vows to Rid Russia of ‘Traitors’ While Waging Ukraine WarThe Volkswag

  • Biden Is Calling Out the Surge in Gas Prices — Again

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil prices may have eased, but gasoline at the pump hasn’t -- a familiar problem for the Biden administration grappling with elevated inflation in the U.S.Most Read from BloombergPowerful Quake Off North Japan Kills 4, More Than 90 InjuredIn a Chilling Threat, Putin Vows to Rid Russia of ‘Traitors’Ukraine Update: U.S. House Set to Revoke Russia’s Trade StatusRichest Russian Built NYC Power Over Decades and Lost It in WeeksKremlin Embrace of Neutral-Ukraine Plan Sparks Hope on Talk

  • Carmakers Seen Producing 5 Million Fewer Vehicles After Russian Invasion

    (Bloomberg) -- A closely watched auto-industry forecaster lopped more than 5 million cars off its projections for global production this year and next, largely due to fallout expected from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergPowerful Quake Off North Japan Kills 4, More Than 90 InjuredUkraine Update: Biden Offers Kyiv Weapons Including Armed DronesIn a Chilling Threat, Putin Vows to Rid Russia of ‘Traitors’Richest Russian Built NYC Power Over Decades and Lost It in WeeksKremlin E

  • Canadian Pacific Railway's potential lockout would leave shippers few options

    Days ahead of a possible shutdown of Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd due to a labor dispute, manufacturers are rushing to move autos and chemicals, Nutrien Ltd is pre-positioning fertilizer in the United States, and grain handlers are asking farmers to hold off on crop deliveries. CP, Canada's second-biggest railroad, notified the Teamsters Canada Rail Conference on Wednesday that it will lock out 3,000 engineers, conductors and yard workers early on Sunday, barring a bargaining breakthrough. CP says the main issue is the union's demand for higher pension caps, while the Teamsters also flag concerns about pay and benefits.

  • Oil prices dropped, why hasn't the price of gas?

    The price of crude oil has dropped to under $100 a barrel. So many are asking, "Why we aren't seeing that same price drop at the gas pump?"

  • Tesla restarts production at Shanghai plant after two-day stoppage - sources

    Tesla resumed production at its Shanghai factory on Friday after a two day suspension, people familiar with the matter said, as movement controls imposed on its workers as part of the city's efforts to curb the latest COVID-19 outbreak eased. The Shanghai factory restarted its two-shift production from 7 a.m. local time (2300 GMT) to run around the clock, said the people. Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

  • New Patent Lawsuit Adds to Litigation Worries for Moderna Stock

    A new set of patent lawsuits over the technology behind the messenger RNA-based Covid-19 vaccines increases risks for Moderna stock, but could take years to play out.

  • India's Reliance may avoid Russian fuel after sanctions, official says

    India's Reliance Industries Ltd, operator of the world's biggest refining complex, may avoid buying Russian fuels for its plants following Western sanctions on Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine, a senior company official said. "Even if we can source some of the feeds (from Russia), probably we will be out of it because of the sanctions," Rajesh Rawat, senior vice president and business head cracker, told an industry event on Wednesday. The private refiner mostly buys its petrochemical feedstock from the Middle East and the United States.

  • Toyota plans 17% cut in global production in April

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Toyota Motor Corp is cutting its global production target in April to 750,000 vehicles, down 150,000 from an earlier plan, the automaker said on Thursday, as a semiconductor shortage and the COVID-19 pandemic bite into its plans. The news comes about a week after Toyota said it would scale back domestic production by up to 20% during the months of April, May and June to ease the strain on suppliers battling shortages of chips and other parts. Average monthly global production for the period from April to June would be about 800,000, Toyota added.

  • Executive Voice: Forward-looking leader rises to new role at Red Hat

    Carolyn Nash, who joined Raleigh-based Red Hat five years ago, will be one of three women in Red Hat’s nine-person senior management team when she starts the position April 1.

  • How energy company short sellers bet on oil crash as crude soared above $100 a barrel

    Short sellers zeroed in on energy stocks last month as oil prices soared, betting that crude above $100-a-barrel would be short-lived phenomenon, according to S&P Global.

  • Baidu Makes a Snap-Back Rebound, But Is it Sustainable?

    Baidu is the dominant internet search engine company in China and its stock price was under selling pressure until Wednesday. Prices rebounded Wednesday some 39% on news of a pledge of market support from Beijing. The trading volume did expand recently but on this scale on this chart (below) it does not register as really meaningful, in my opinion.