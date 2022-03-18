The Neonatal and Prenatal Devices Market is expected to grow by $ 4.00 bn during 2022-2026, progressing at a CAGR of 5.21% during the forecast period

ReportLinker

Neonatal and Prenatal Devices Market in India 2022-2026. The analyst has been monitoring the neonatal and prenatal devices market in India and it is poised to grow by $ 4. 00 bn during 2022-2026, progressing at a CAGR of 5.

21% during the forecast period. Our report on the neonatal and prenatal devices market in India provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising incidence of preterm births and the high demand for maternal care devices. In addition, the rising incidence of preterm births is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The neonatal and prenatal devices market in India analysis includes product and end-user segments.



The neonatal and prenatal devices market in India is segmented as below:

By Product

• Prenatal devices

• Neonatal devices



By End-user

• Hospitals

• Diagnostic centers

• Clinics and others



This study identifies the rise in the number of neonatal care centersas one of the prime reasons driving the neonatal and prenatal devices market growth in India during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on neonatal and prenatal devices market in India covers the following areas:

• Neonatal and prenatal devices market sizing

• Neonatal and prenatal devices market forecast

• Neonatal and prenatal devices market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading neonatal and prenatal devices market vendors in India that include Becton Dickinson and Co., Cardinal Health Inc., Dragerwerk AG and Co. KGaA, Fisher and Paykel Healthcare Corp. Ltd., General Electric Co., Getinge AB, Koninklijke Philips NV, Masimo Corp., Medtronic Plc, and Vyaire Medical Inc. Also, the neonatal and prenatal devices market in India analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

