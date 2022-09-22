U.S. markets closed

Neonatal And Prenatal Devices Market size in France to register a growth of USD 635.08 Mn - Technavio

0
·12 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Neonatal and Prenatal Devices Market in France research report provides a detailed analysis of emerging market trends, regional outlook, competitive landscape, and comprehensive analysis of different market segments. The neonatal and prenatal devices market in France is expected to grow by USD 635.08 million from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 5.57% during the forecast period. View Free Sample Report of Neonatal And Prenatal Devices Market In France in MINUTES.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Neonatal and Prenatal Devices Market in France 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Neonatal and Prenatal Devices Market in France 2022-2026

Technavio neonatal and prenatal devices market in France report has been prepared by focusing on both qualitative & quantitative aspects which cover- market trends, market drivers, Five forces analysis, challenges, key factors, Market size and forecast, Market segmentation, Geographical insights, and Competitive Landscape.

Neonatal And Prenatal Devices Market Vendors In France

  • Atom Medical Corp.

  • Baxter International Inc.

  • Becton Dickinson and Co.

  • Cardinal Health Inc.

  • Draegerwerk AG and Co. KGaA

  • Fisher and Paykel Healthcare Corp. Ltd.

  • FUJIFILM Holdings Corp.

  • General Electric Co.

  • Getinge AB

  • Inspiration Healthcare Group Plc

  • Koninklijke Philips NV

The neonatal and prenatal devices market in France will be affected by the growing awareness of fetal screening and monitoring procedures. Apart from this, other market trends include technological advancements and the implementation of organic and inorganic strategies by market players.

In addition, the rising incidence of preterm births, high demand for maternal care devices, and rise in the number of neonatal care centers will augment market growth over the forecast period as well. Buy Sample Report.

Neonatal And Prenatal Devices Market Split In France By

  • End-user

  • Type

The market analysis is done on the basis of regional distribution helping us to utilize & make performance estimations for the international market over the period from 2021-2026. The neonatal and prenatal devices market in France research report shed light on the foremost region: France. Download Free Sample Report.

Imperative Insights on the following aspects:

  • What was the size of the global neonatal and prenatal devices in France industry by value?

  • What will be the size of the global neonatal and prenatal devices in France industry in 2026?

  • What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global neonatal and prenatal devices in France industry?

  • How has the industry performed over the last five years?

  • What are the main segments that make up the global neonatal and prenatal devices market in France?

The neonatal and prenatal devices market in France research report presents critical information and factual data about neonatal and prenatal devices in the France industry, with an overall statistical study of this market based on market drivers, market limitations, and its future prospects. The study of the widespread trends and opportunities is also taken into consideration in the neonatal and prenatal devices market in France.

Why buy?

  • Identify factors affecting growth prospects across markets.

  • Analyze your competitor's market

  • Assess the financial performance of competitors.

The neonatal and prenatal devices market in France research report gives an overview of neonatal and prenatal devices in France industry by analyzing various key segments of this neonatal and prenatal device market in France based on the end-user and type industries. The regional distribution of the neonatal and prenatal devices market in France across the globe is considered for these neonatal and prenatal devices in France industry analysis, the result of which is utilized to estimate the performance of the neonatal and prenatal devices market in France over the period from 2022 to forecasted year.

Related Reports:
Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Market by Device and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The medical device contract manufacturing market share is expected to increase by USD 46.18 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 11.19%.

Hysterometers Market by End-user, Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The hydrometers market share is expected to increase by USD 10.38 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.2%.

Neonatal and Prenatal Devices Market Scope in France

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.57%

Market growth 2022-2026

$ 635.08 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

5.2

Regional analysis

France

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

Atom Medical Corp., Baxter International Inc., Becton Dickinson and Co., Cardinal Health Inc., Draegerwerk AG and Co. KGaA, Fisher and Paykel Healthcare Corp. Ltd., FUJIFILM Holdings Corp., General Electric Co., Getinge AB, Inspiration Healthcare Group Plc, Koninklijke Philips NV, Masimo Corp., Medtronic Plc, Natus Medical Inc., Neoventa Medical AB, OSI Systems Inc., Smiths Group Plc, Utah Medical Products Inc., Vyaire Medical Inc., and Nihon Kohden Corp

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio "Health Care" Research Reports

Table of Content:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 5.3 Hospitals - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Diagnostics centers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Clinics and others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Market Segmentation by Type

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Type

  • 6.3 Prenatal and fetal equipment - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.4 Neonatal equipment - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.5 Market opportunity by Type

7 Customer Landscape

  • 7.1 Customer landscape overview

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Becton Dickinson and Co.

  • 10.4 Cardinal Health Inc.

  • 10.5 Draegerwerk AG and Co. KGaA

  • 10.6 Fisher and Paykel Healthcare Corp. Ltd.

  • 10.7 General Electric Co.

  • 10.8 Getinge AB

  • 10.9 Koninklijke Philips NV

  • 10.10 Masimo Corp.

  • 10.11 Medtronic Plc

  • 10.12 Vyaire Medical Inc.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact Us:

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Neonatal and Prenatal Devices Market in France 2022-2026
Neonatal and Prenatal Devices Market in France 2022-2026
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/neonatal-and-prenatal-devices-market-size-in-france-to-register-a-growth-of-usd-635-08-mn---technavio-301629492.html

SOURCE Technavio

