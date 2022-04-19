U.S. markets open in 2 hours 34 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,379.50
    -7.25 (-0.17%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,266.00
    -47.00 (-0.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,879.25
    -28.50 (-0.20%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,985.40
    -2.30 (-0.12%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    106.95
    -1.26 (-1.16%)
     

  • Gold

    1,978.70
    -7.70 (-0.39%)
     

  • Silver

    26.05
    -0.10 (-0.40%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0794
    +0.0009 (+0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8620
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.76
    +0.06 (+0.26%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3033
    +0.0020 (+0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.3620
    +1.3620 (+1.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,756.00
    +1,761.01 (+4.52%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    951.91
    +20.99 (+2.25%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,588.00
    -28.38 (-0.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,985.09
    +185.38 (+0.69%)
     

NeonMind Engages Leading Digital Platform for Medical Education and Adoption of Ketamine Treatments in Preparation of Opening its Inaugural Specialty Mental Health Clinic

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • NMDBD

Initiates Medical Adoption Program with Impetus Digital, a Leading Healthcare Platform for Virtual Medical Education

OAKVILLE, ON / ACCESSWIRE / April 19, 2022 / NeonMind Biosciences Inc. (CSE:NEON)(OTCQB:NMDBD)(FRA:6UF) ("NeonMind'' or the "Company"), an integrated drug development and wellness company focused on bringing innovative psychedelic-based treatments to people suffering from obesity and mental health disorders, announced today it has advanced its strategy to enhance access to treatments at its specialty mental health clinics with Impetus Digital in preparation of opening its inaugural clinic located in Mississauga, Ontario.

Intravenous ketamine for mood and anxiety disorders (IV-Ket) was recently included in the Canadian guidelines as a recommended treatment. As a testament to the value of IV-Ket treatments, a growing number of prescribers and their patients are seeking access to this treatment with further opportunities to expand the prescriber base through medical education.

"This is an exciting time for this ground-breaking treatment in Canada as success in adopting novel treatments is vastly enhanced by strong clinical evidence," said Rob Tessarolo, President & CEO of NeonMind. "Guideline inclusion means that Canadian medical leadership has reviewed the evidence and recommend the use of IV-Ket for treatment".

Rob Tessarolo also added "NeonMind is now focused on improving availability of access points for IV-Ket treatments with its setup of a network of clinic locations throughout Canada in partnership with leading specialty treatment companies with hundreds of clinic locations already established. We are also focusing on improving education and adoption of our treatments using proven commercial strategies. Working with a leading digital platform provider such as Impetus Digital will help disseminate medical education and enhance adoption of this important treatment".

NeonMind will be working with Impetus Digital's InSite Platform®, a trusted platform for virtual medical education to enhance adoption of IV-Ket treatments. This platform will enable us to establish prescriber confidence to include IV-Ket in their treatment toolset and how to refer patients to NeonMind clinics. Impetus Digital has been integral in successful pharmaceutical and healthcare treatment launches in Canada.

NeonMind's inaugural specialty mental health clinic is located at 89 Queensway West, Suite 604, Mississauga, Ontario, L5B 2V2. For more information related to NeonMind's specialty clinics, please email medicalinformation@neonmind.com.

About Impetus Digital

Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Impetus Digital helps life science organizations across the globe virtualize their in-person meetings, events, and programs, including medical education and product launches. They do this through their best-in-class InSite Touchpoints™ and InSite Events™ offerings, delivered with White-Glove™ service and 360° coverage and care. Leveraging their large portfolio of cutting-edge, life science-specific online collaboration tools, clients can seamlessly gather insights from, and collaborate with, internal and external stakeholders. To find out more about Impetus Digital, visit www.impetusdigital.com or book a demo at www.meetwithimpetus.com

About NeonMind Biosciences Inc.

NeonMind operates two divisions: (i) a pharmaceutical division engaged in drug development of psychedelic compounds with two lead psilocybin-based drug candidates targeting obesity; and (ii) a medical services division focused on launching specialty mental health clinics that integrate psychedelic therapeutics into traditional psychotherapy settings.

In its pharmaceutical division, NeonMind has two distinct psilocybin drug development programs targeting obesity. NeonMind's lead candidate, NEO-001, employs psilocybin as an agonist at the serotonin 5- HT2A receptor, which is involved in the hallucinogenic effect of psychedelics. The Company's second drug candidate, NEO-002, employs low-dose psilocybin as an agonist at the 5-HT2C receptor, which controls appetite.

NeonMind and its strategic partners are building NeonMind-branded specialty mental health clinics in Canada that incorporate evidence-backed innovative treatments to address a variety of mental health needs. For more information on NeonMind, go to www.NeonMindBiosciences.com.

CONTACT:
Rob Tessarolo, President & Chief Executive Officer, NeonMind Biosciences Inc.
rob@neonmind.com
Tel: 416-750-3101

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or NeonMind's future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on NeonMind's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially. In particular, NeonMind's drug development plans, its ability to retain key personnel, and its expectation as to the development of its intellectual property and other steps in its preclinical and clinical drug development constitute forward-looking information. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The statements made in this press release are made as of the date hereof. NeonMind disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be expressly required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE: NeonMind Biosciences Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/697889/NeonMind-Engages-Leading-Digital-Platform-for-Medical-Education-and-Adoption-of-Ketamine-Treatments-in-Preparation-of-Opening-its-Inaugural-Specialty-Mental-Health-Clinic

Recommended Stories

  • Novavax stock continues its months-long slide even after COVID vaccine earns approval in another country

    Investors worry Novavax's protein-based vaccine, an alternative to mRNA jabs, is too late to the market.

  • Why Clovis Oncology Stock Fell 10.5% on Monday

    It was a strange day for Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ: CLVS) as the stock dropped 10.5% early in the day, only to close the day higher than it opened. Clovis' shares are down more than 15% for the year. Clovis has a relatively small market cap of $318 million, so wild swings are not surprising.

  • FOX13 reporter wins second place in local bodybuilding contest

    FOX13 reporter Dominique Dillon took part in her first bodybuilding show over the weekend.

  • Needham Estimates PhaseBio Pharma's Bentracimab Market Opportunity Of Up To $1.5B

    PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: PHAS) remains on track to complete the bentracimab biologics license application (BLA) filing around mid-2022 for bleeding risks associated with using ticagrelor antiplatelet drug. A pre-BLA filing meeting with FDA will take place in the coming months. Needham analyst says that based on prior FDA guidance, the interim results from the first ~100 patients of the REVERSE-IT trial could support accelerated approval. But the agency recommended that the initial ~

  • Is Pfizer Stock A Buy After Spending $525 Million To Bolster Its RSV Efforts?

    Is Pfizer stock a buy after the company announced its plans to buy privately held ReViral for $525 million? Is PFE stock a buy right now?

  • TG Therapeutics to pull FDA submission for oncology drug; shares slide 24%

    Shares of TG Therapeutics Inc. tumbled 24.2% in trading on Monday following the company's announcement on Friday that it had withdrawn an application to get Food and Drug Administration approval for ublituximab and Ukoniq as a treatment for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and small lymphocytic lymphoma. TG said in a news release that it decided to withdraw the application due to updated survival data from a Phase 3 clinical trial. It also withdrew Ukoniq for two lymphoma indications for which the d

  • Ocugen gets rights to Mexico in expanded Covaxin deal with Bharat Biotech

    Covaxin is already authorized for emergency use in adults by health regulators in Mexico. An application for emergency use authorization of the Covid-19 vaccine for children aged 2-to-18 years is under review.

  • Shanghai quarantine: 24-hour lights, no hot showers

    The lights stay on all night, and the 30-year-old real estate saleswoman has yet to find a hot shower. Beibei and her husband were ordered into the massive National Exhibition and Convention Center in Shanghai last Tuesday after spending 10 days isolated at home following a positive test. The convention center, with 50,000 beds, is among more than 100 quarantine facilities set up in Shanghai for people such as Beibei who test positive but have no symptoms.

  • Opinion: The false 'pandemic of the unvaccinated' motto did lasting harm

    Iowa man: Biden's comments were enormously divisive to the country, and they were also factually incorrect.

  • The Supplements Doctors Say to Stop Taking Now

    There's no shortage of supplements on the shelves promising miracle cures and instant weight loss, but not all work. In fact, some are not as safe as you think and can actually cause harmful side effects and pose hidden health dangers. Eat This, Not That! Health talked with experts who explain what to be aware of before taking supplements and which ones to stay away from. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID. 1 What Shou

  • Japan approves Novavax COVID-19 vaccine

    Japan’s health ministry on Tuesday formally approved Novavax's COVID-19 vaccine, a fourth foreign-developed tool to combat the infections as the country sees signs of a resurgence led by a subvariant of fast-spreading omicron. The ministry approval comes the day after its experts panel endorsed use of Novavax's protein vaccine, which is designed with similar technology used to fight diseases such as the flu and hepatitis B, for the first two shots and a booster. Health Minister Shigeyuki Goto told reporters that Novavax product adds variety to the choices available and could appeal to those who are hesitant to use COVID-19 vaccines such as Pfizer's and Moderna's, which are designed with newer technologies.

  • 5 Best Health Habits to Get Rid of Visceral Fat, Say Physicians

    There are few things more frustrating than working hard to lose weight, but then gaining all that weight back again, and then some. Experts say 80-95% of dieters will gain the weight back—but it's not inevitable. "Your body is fighting to keep your weight as it was before the dieting. Most of the time, weight gain is gradual, and that can raise your set point gradually, too," says endocrinologist and obesity specialist Marcio Griebeler, MD. "But certain lifestyle changes can lower it." Here are

  • Bausch + Lomb Will Present New Scientific Data During the American Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgery Annual Meeting

    Bausch + Lomb, a leading global eye health business of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE/TSX: BHC) ("Bausch Health"), today announced the presentation of 10 podium presentations and two poster presentations during the American Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgery annual meeting, which will take place from April 22-26, 2022 in Washington, D.C. The presentations will include results from the first of two pivotal Phase 3 trials of the investigational treatment, NOV03 (perfluorohexyloctane),

  • Jennifer Aniston Said She Struggled with Insomnia and Sleepwalking for Years — Here's What Helped

    The actress turned to professional help and a revamped evening routine for better sleep.

  • The case for testing Pfizer's Paxlovid for treating long COVID

    Reports of two patients who found relief from long COVID after taking Pfizer Inc's antiviral Paxlovid, including a researcher who tested it on herself, provide intriguing evidence for clinical trials to help those suffering from the debilitating condition, experts and advocates say. The researcher said her chronic fatigue symptoms, which "felt like a truck hit me," are gone after taking the two-drug oral therapy. Long COVID is a looming health crisis, estimated to affect up to 30% of people infected with the coronavirus.

  • Shanghai urges cooperation with COVID tests amid rising scepticism

    SHANGHAI (Reuters) -The Chinese city of Shanghai on Tuesday pleaded for public cooperation with a massive new push to test most of the population for COVID-19 as it tries to bring community transmission down to zero after nearly three weeks of lockdown. The plea came as some people refused to join PCR testing queues out of weariness after weeks of such requirements, or fear it puts them at greater risk of infection. Residents shared stories on social media about busloads of people being taken from their homes and sent into quarantine, including babies and the elderly.

  • Wake Forest med student who implied she harmed patient for mocking pronoun pin on ‘extended leave’

    North Carolina's Wake Forest School of Medicine fourth-year student Kychelle Del Rosario is on "extended leave" and no longer participating in patient care activities amid controversy over a tweet suggesting she intentionally missed a vein during a blood draw so a patient who mocked her gender "pronoun pin" would have to get "stuck twice."

  • 'I felt more joy than I thought possible'

    How it feels to treat your depression with a hallucinogenic drug.

  • Signs You've Already Had BA.2

    The Omicron BA.2 subvariant is still on the rise in many parts of the world, with symptoms overlapping with those of cold, flu, and allergies—so without testing, it may be tough to know if you've had the virus. "I do think it's possible we'll have an increased number of cases," says Dennis Cunningham, M.D., System Medical Director of Infection Control and Prevention at Henry Ford Health. "I do not think it's going to be as bad as the other surges we've had. Between the vaccines and the number of

  • A Judge Struck Down the Airplane Mask Mandate. Should You Wear One Anyway?

    Days after the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention extended the federal mask mandate for airplanes and public transportation, a federal court in Florida has struck it down. Explaining the decision, U.S.