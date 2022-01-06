NeonMind to Present at H.C. Wainwright Bioconnect Conference

U.S. markets open in 4 hours 45 minutes

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 6, 2022 / NeonMind Biosciences Inc. (CSE:NEON)(OTCQB:NMDBF)(FRA:6UF) ("NeonMind'' or the "Company"), an integrated drug development and wellness company, announced today that Robert Tessarolo, President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in the H.C. Wainwright Bioconnect Conference, being held virtually on January 10-13, 2022.

H.C. Wainwright Bioconnect Conference Details:

Date: January 10-13, 2022
Registration:HCW Events

The Company's presentation will be available on-demand at the start of the conference beginning on January 10, 2022 at 7:00 a.m. ET.

For more information about the conference, please contact KCSA Strategic Communications at NeonMind@kcsa.com or an H.C. Wainwright representative directly.

About NeonMind Biosciences Inc.

NeonMind operates two divisions: (i) a pharmaceutical division engaged in drug development of psychedelic compounds with two lead psilocybin-based drug candidates targeting obesity; and (ii) a medical services division focused on launching specialty mental health clinics that integrate psychedelic therapeutics into traditional psychotherapy settings.

In its pharmaceutical division, NeonMind has two distinct psilocybin drug development programs targeting obesity. NeonMind's lead candidate, NEO-001, employs psilocybin as an agonist at the serotonin 5- HT2A receptor, which is involved in the hallucinogenic effect of psychedelics. The Company's second drug candidate, NEO-002, employs low-dose psilocybin as an agonist at the 5-HT2C receptor, which controls appetite.

NeonMind and its strategic partners are building NeonMind-branded specialty mental health clinics in Canada that incorporate evidence-backed innovative interventional psychiatry treatments to address a variety of mental health needs. For more information on NeonMind, go to www.NeonMindBiosciences.com.

Rob Tessarolo, President & Chief Executive Officer, NeonMind Biosciences Inc.
rob@neonmind.com
Tel: 416-750-3101

Investor Relations:
KCSA Strategic Communications
Scott Eckstein/Tim Regan
neonmind@kcsa.com
Tel: 212-896-1210

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or NeonMind's future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected","estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on NeonMind's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially. In particular, NeonMind's drug development plans, its ability to retain key personnel, and its expectation as to the development of its intellectual property and other steps in its preclinical and clinical drug development constitute forward-looking information. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The statements made in this press release are made as of the date hereof. NeonMind disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be expressly required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE: NeonMind Biosciences Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/681173/NeonMind-to-Present-at-HC-Wainwright-Bioconnect-Conference

