Neonode Announces Postponement of Annual Meeting of Stockholders

·1 min read
In this article:
  • NEON

STOCKHOLM, July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ: NEON), announced today that its 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the "2022 Annual Meeting"), scheduled for tomorrow has been postponed to a date to be determined by the Company's board of directors.

The Company's board of directors will also establish a new record date for the 2022 Annual Meeting, and, based on this record date, the Company will deliver a new notice of the 2022 Annual Meeting to stockholders entitled to receive notice of such meeting.

CONTACT:

Investor Relations
Fredrik Nihlén
E-mail: fredrik.nihlen@neonode.com 
Phone: +46 703 97 21 09

Chief Executive Officer
Urban Forssell
E-mail: urban.forssell@neonode.com
Phone: +46 734 10 03 59

 

