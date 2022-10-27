U.S. markets close in 5 hours 24 minutes

Neoplants bioengineers houseplants to use them as air purifiers

Romain Dillet
·2 min read

Meet Neoplants, a French startup that is designing genetically modified houseplants so that they can absorb air pollutants. The startup’s first plant, the Neo P1, works hand in hand with the company’s own microbiome located in the soil near the plant roots.

Neoplants targets specifically a group of indoor air pollutants that can’t be efficiently captured by traditional air purifiers. Most air purifiers focus on particulate matters. But it’s harder to tackle volatile organic compounds (VOCs).

That’s why Neoplants focuses on two categories of VOCs — formaldehyde (HCHO), and benzene, toluene, ethylbenzene and xylene (BTEX). These pollutants come from outdoor pollution, but also from materials that are used in construction, such as paints, coatings and chemicals. Cooking and smoking can also foster indoor pollution.

“Our plant can capture the four main components that cause air pollution at home. But it can also turn it into something useful as it can become plant matter,” co-founder and CEO Lionel Mora told me.

Plants usually metabolize CO2. But the Neo P1 has been modified at the DNA level so that it produces new enzymes that can also metabolize air pollutants. For instance, it turns formaldehyde into fructose, and it turns BTEX compounds into an amino acid that the plant can use to produce proteins later.

While genetically modified organisms aren’t new, the company says that applying these methods on houseplants is new. “We had to sequence and annotate the genetic structure of this plant,” co-founder and CTO Patrick Torbey told me.

Image Credits: Neoplants

But the plant also needs some bacteria to remediate VOCs. The startup selected the most efficient group of bacteria against toluene and benzene across multiple rounds of directed evolution. In other words, Neoplants customers also have to add some proprietary powerdrops regularly to make sure that the combination of the plant and the microbiome-enhanced soil keep working well.

After four years of research, Neoplants will start pre-orders at some point during the first quarter of 2023. The company creates its own plant shoots. It has partnered with industrial companies in the gardening industry so that they can grow these plants in their production sites.

Neoplants will sell the Neo P1 package with the plant itself, a plant pot with a basket inside designed for maximum air intake and three months of microbiome for $179. The company raised $20 million from True Ventures, Heartcore, Entrepreneur First, Collaborative Fund and various business angels, such as Niklas Zennström.

Up next, Neoplants aims to use the same processes with other plant varieties and other properties. It wants to start working on carbon capture and storage next year.

Image Credits: Neoplants

Recommended Stories

  • ‘I’m just afraid for my life’: Young Russians flee to avoid draft

    Faced with the prospect of being sent to fight in Ukraine, thousands of young Russians are seeking refuge in neighboring countries. In just one week last month, Georgia’s interior ministry registered 68,887 Russians as having entered the country — without any guarantee of being able to return home. Yahoo News explains why for some Georgians their neighbors to the north are unwelcome visitors.

  • Construction Begins on the World’s Largest Carbon Removal Plant

    (Bloomberg) -- Subscribe to Zero on Apple, Spotify, Google, and Stitcher.Most Read from BloombergNew Covid Boosters Aren’t Better Than Old Ones, Study FindsAdidas Cuts Ties With Ye, Absorbing €250 Million Profit HitUS Warns South African Economic Hub May Be Terror TargetBlinken Warns of Consequences If Nuclear Weapon Used in UkraineUS oil giant Occidental Petroleum Corp. and Canadian startup Carbon Engineering Ltd. are preparing a site in the Permian basin in the US for a plant that will draw do

  • Plug Power Cuts Estimates For 2022 Revenue; Is PLUG Stock A Buy Or Sell?

    Hydrogen fuel cell maker Plug Power sees 2022 revenue surging 80% year over year to up to $925 million. Is PLUG stock a buy now?

  • BHP Group, ArcelorMittal trial carbon capture at Europe, US steel plants

    BHP Group is teaming up with steelmaker ArcelorMittal and two others to test a new technology to reduce carbon emissions in steel making at two plants in Belgium and North America. The trials, at ArcelorMittal's Gent steel blast furnace in Belgium and another plant in North America, also involve Japan's Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Engineering (MHIENG), which developed the carbon capture technology, and Mitsubishi Development Pty, another supplier of steel-making coal.

  • Microsoft’s CFO says its worst revenue growth in 5 years was fueled by Europe’s energy crisis

    High energy costs in Europe are set to take a $800 million toll on Microsoft's cloud computing services.

  • Oil giants sell thousands of California wells, raising worries about future liability

    The sale of thousands of California gas and oil wells is raising concern about oversight of idle and orphaned wells.

  • Climate plans would allow up to 2.6C of global warming: UN

    Country climate pledges leave the world on track to heat by as much as 2.6 degrees Celsius this century, the United Nations said on Wednesday, warning that emissions must fall 45 percent this decade to limit disastrous global warming.

  • Bua Noi, the 'world’s loneliest gorilla,' has been caged in a Thailand shopping mall for 33 years

    The owner of the Pata Zoo in Thailand has refused to release the female gorilla Bua Noi, who has been caged in a high-rise mall for 33 years. Healthy gorillas can live 35 to 40 years in the wild and up to 50 years in captivity. Although the zoo was previously ordered to close in 2015 by officials of the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation due to a lack of paperwork, the zoo kept the gorilla and eventually re-opened.

  • Grandmother Goes to Work, Gets Eaten by Giant Python

    The victim’s fully intact body was later recovered from the 22-foot-long python.

  • Economic strain, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine could mark a turning point for cleaner energy, says IEA

    The report looked at scenarios based on current policies and said that coal use will fall back within the next few years, natural gas demand will reach a plateau by the end of the decade and rising sales of electric vehicles mean that the need for oil will level off in the mid-2030s before ebbing slightly by mid-century.

  • Energy crisis sparked by Ukraine war to speed up green transition -IEA

    The drop in Russian fossil fuel exports after its Ukraine invasion this year will transform the global energy landscape for decades and can help to hasten a green energy transition, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Thursday. The IEA's annual World Energy Outlook acknowledges the economic hit from reduced supplies of Russian oil, natural gas and coal but is keeping an environmental best case scenario in which no investment in new fossil fuel projects is needed. The IEA's report said the global energy crisis is causing profound and long-lasting changes that could hasten the transition to a more sustainable and secure energy system.

  • Bear Enters Tenn. Cabin, Attacks and Seriously Injures Man Who Hid in Bedroom and Called 911

    The female bear was euthanized following the attack in which a man suffered head and back injuries, according to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency

  • South Africa, Indonesia Get $1 billion to Close Coal Plants

    (Bloomberg) -- South Africa and Indonesia will receive a combined $1 billion from the Climate Investment Funds to replace some of their coal-fired power plants with renewable energy facilities, part of global efforts to cut planet-warming emissions.Most Read from BloombergNew Covid Boosters Aren’t Better Than Old Ones, Study FindsAdidas Cuts Ties With Ye, Absorbing €250 Million Profit HitUS Warns South African Economic Hub May Be Terror TargetBlinken Warns of Consequences If Nuclear Weapon Used

  • Florida teen captures 28 Burmese pythons, gets top prize

    A 19-year-old South Florida man captured 28 Burmese pythons during a 10-day competition that was created to increase awareness about the threats the invasive snakes pose to the state's ecology. Matthew Concepcion was among the 1,000 participants from 32 states, Canada and Latvia who participated in the annual challenge, which removed 231 of the unwanted pythons, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said in a news release. For his efforts, Concepcion was awarded the $10,000 Ultimate Grand Prize courtesy of the Bergeron Everglades Foundation.

  • Venomous coral snake found in Florida looks nothing like it’s supposed to, experts say

    “My initial reaction was absolute amazement.”

  • Hunters hear rustling in bushes and see grizzly charging them, Montana officials say

    “They heard brush breaking and saw a grizzly bear charging at them,” officials said.

  • NASA instrument detects dozens of methane super-emitters from space

    An orbital NASA instrument designed mainly to advance studies of airborne dust and its effects on climate change has proven adept at another key Earth-science function - detecting large, worldwide emissions of methane, a potent greenhouse gas. The device, called an imaging spectrometer, has identified more than 50 methane "super-emitters" in Central Asia, the Middle East and the Southwestern United States since it was installed in July aboard the International Space Station, NASA said on Tuesday. The spectrometer was built primarily to identify the mineral composition of dust blown into the atmosphere from Earth's deserts and other arid regions by measuring the wavelengths of light reflected from the surface soil in those areas.

  • TotalEnergies Buys $580 Million Stake in Brazil Wind and Solar

    (Bloomberg) -- TotalEnergies SE agreed to pay as much as $580 million to buy a stake in wind and solar power projects developed by Brazilian firm Casa dos Ventos, the latest move by the French oil and gas giant to expand in clean energy. Most Read from BloombergAdidas Cuts Ties With Ye, Absorbing €250 Million Profit HitNew Covid Boosters Aren’t Better Than Old Ones, Study FindsMusk Tells Bankers He Plans to Close Twitter Deal on FridayRenters Hit Breaking Point in a Sudden Reversal for Landlords

  • The World’s Biggest Source of Clean Energy Is Evaporating Fast

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s Three Gorges Dam is an awe-inspiring sight, a vast barrier across the Yangtze River that contains enough concrete to fill seven Wembley Stadiums and more steel than eight Empire State Buildings. Its turbines could singlehandedly power the Philippines.Most Read from BloombergAdidas Cuts Ties With Ye, Absorbing €250 Million Profit HitNew Covid Boosters Aren’t Better Than Old Ones, Study FindsRenters Hit Breaking Point in a Sudden Reversal for LandlordsMusk Tells Bankers He P

  • U.S. Treasury launches industry outreach on clean energy tax credits

    The U.S. Treasury on Wednesday launched a series of meetings with clean power groups, utilities, labor unions and others to develop detailed rules for some $270 billion in newly enacted incentives to jump-start green energy investments. U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen met with 16 industry groups representing more than 1,000 firms in the clean energy supply chain, more than 2,000 utilities and more than 1 million American workers, the department said. The new guidance will tell companies how they can take advantage of clean energy tax credits in the Inflation Reduction Act.