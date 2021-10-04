U.S. markets close in 6 hours 21 minutes

Neoprene Market to Garner $2.4 Billion, Globally, By 2030 at 2.5% CAGR, Says Allied Market Research

·5 min read

Growing adoption of neoprene rubber in the automobile industry and rapidly expanding construction and electronic industry in the developing economies drive the growth of the global neoprene market

PORTLAND, Ore., Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Neoprene Market by Product (Neoprene Sponge/Foam, Neoprene Sheet, and Neoprene Latex) and End-User (Automotive, Electrical & Electronics, Building & Construction, Textiles, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030". According to the report, the global neoprene industry generated $1.9 billion in 2020, and is anticipated to generate $2.4 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 2.5% from 2021 to 2030.

Allied_Market_Research_Logo
Allied_Market_Research_Logo

Prime determinants of growth

Growing adoption of neoprene rubber in the automobile industry and rapidly expanding construction and electronic industry in the developing economies drive the growth of the global neoprene market. However, volatility in crude oil prices and presence of efficient substitutes hinder the market growth. On the other hand, advancement in technologies presents new opportunities in the coming years.

Request PDF Brochure: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/12272

Covid-19 Scenario

  • The outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic has had a negative impact on the global neoprene market.

  • Neoprene is widely used in automotive products, thus, decline in sales of automotive products affected the demand for neoprene products.

  • However, the demand for neoprene products such as medical gloves has significantly increased, which, in turn, escalated the market growth.

The automotive segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on end use, the automotive segment held the highest market share in 2020, accounting for two-fifths of the global neoprene market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This is due to curb the carbon emission and reduce the dependency on fossil fuels. However, building and construction segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 3.1% from 2021 to 2030, growing building and construction activities across the developing economies such as China, India, and Brazil.

Get Detailed COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the Neoprene Market @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/12272?reqfor=covid

The neoprene sheet segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

Based on product, the neoprene sheet segment accounted for the largest share in 2020, contributing to more than half of the global neoprene market, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. This is because neoprene sheet offers excellent properties such as low compression set, excellent resilience and abrasion resistance and advanced resistance to ultraviolet and ozone radiations. Moreover, the neoprene latex segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 2.9% from 2021 to 2030, owing to surge in its demand for manufacturing gloves and adhesives.

Asia-Pacific, followed by North America to maintain its dominance by 2030

Based on region, Asia-Pacific, followed by North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue 2020, accounting for more than one-third of the global neoprene market. This is due to high demand for neoprene products to be used in window seals, window gaskets, bridge seals, bearing pads, and elevator astragals. However, the LAMEA region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 2.9% from 2021 to 2030, owing to rapidly growing automobile sector in Brazil and the building & construction sector across in Middle East region.

Leading Market Players:-

  • Sundow Polymers Co.

  • Covestro AG, Lanxess,

  • TOSOH Corporation,

  • Zenith Rubber,

  • BGK GmbH Endlosband,

  • Pidilite Industries,

  • The 3M Company,

  • Denka Company Limited,

  • TuHuang Chemical Co.

Interested in Procuring This Report? Visit Here:
https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/neoprene-market/purchase-options

Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |

Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

Get more information: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Similar Reports:

PPE Gloves Market: North America Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018-2025
Cleanroom Disposable Gloves Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2014-2022
Liquid Synthetic Rubber Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027
Industrial Rubber Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026
Rubber Gloves Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030

About Us:
Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:
David Correa
5933 NE Win Sivers Drive
#205, Portland, OR 97220
United States
Toll Free: 1-800-792-5285
UK: +44-845-528-1300
Hong Kong: +852-301-84916
India (Pune): +91-20-66346060
Fax: +1-855-550-5975
help@alliedmarketresearch.com
Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com
Follow Us on: LinkedIn Twitter

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/neoprene-market-to-garner-2-4-billion-globally-by-2030-at-2-5-cagr-says-allied-market-research-301391537.html

SOURCE Allied Market Research

