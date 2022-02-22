U.S. markets close in 5 hours 53 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,341.66
    -7.21 (-0.17%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,910.35
    -168.83 (-0.50%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,509.78
    -38.28 (-0.28%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,004.55
    -4.79 (-0.24%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    93.30
    +2.23 (+2.45%)
     

  • Gold

    1,902.90
    +3.10 (+0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    24.20
    +0.21 (+0.87%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1346
    +0.0033 (+0.29%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9490
    +0.0170 (+0.88%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3543
    -0.0058 (-0.43%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.2240
    +0.5250 (+0.46%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,042.67
    -721.15 (-1.86%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    868.61
    +34.31 (+4.11%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,518.12
    +33.79 (+0.45%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,449.61
    -461.26 (-1.71%)
     

Neosapience gets $21.5M to use AI-powered synthetic avatars for creators

Kate Park
·3 min read

Artificial intelligence-powered voice and video technologies have been gaining steady popularity in recent years. Korean startup called Neosapience has developed a synthetic voice and video platform, Typecast, that lets users turn text into a video without recording and editing in a studio.

Today, Neosapience announced it has raised $21.5 million in a Series B round to accelerate growth and expand new geographies, specifically into the U.S. The new funding, which brings its total funding raised to almost $26.7 million, was led by BRV Capital Management along with Stic Ventures and Quantum Ventures. Previous backers Company K Partners, Albatross Investment Capital, Daekyo Investment and TimeWorks investments also participated in the round.

“The latest round of funding will allow us to expand our reach and push the boundaries even further. It will not only allow content with less effort but also execute on our vision of AI-powered virtual actors being accessible to everyone,” said Taesu Kim, co-founder and CEO of Neosapience.

The company, founded in 2017 by former Qualcomm engineers, started out as an AI voice service provider, offering 170 virtual voice actors in Korean and English. Last month, it added an AI-powered video (avatar) feature that looks like a real person. Neosapience also plans to add languages such as Spanish and Japanese.

Neosapience Typecast
Neosapience Typecast

Image Credits:

Most of its users are primarily creators and enterprise clients that use the tool for creating a video or audio content for their business or personal channels like vlogs and games, Kim told TechCrunch. Its corporate clients include media and entertainment companies like Hybe Edu, a subsidiary of Hybe Entertainment, which wants to create the voices of Korean boybands BTS as well as over-the-top (OTT) platforms. In addition, e-book platforms use Typecase to offer a range of audiobooks created by its AI voice actors, Kim noted. The company says its users can reduce cost and time while maintaining audio quality by using Typecast's avatar instead of hiring an actual actor.

"We [want to] help creators create more and better content with our service. The creator economy can be considered our total addressable market," which is estimated at $104 billion, Kim said.

Neosapience_typecast
Neosapience_typecast

Image Credits: Neosapience_Typecast

One of the things that set apart from the competitors is Typecast’s advanced technologies, including human-like emotions, speaking styles, prosody control, vocal and rap voices technology, according to Kim.

“The promise of exhibiting human-level emotions via technology has proven to be extremely difficult to achieve to date. Neosapience continues to spearhead the voice and video synthesis space and has successfully constructed the commercial infrastructure for individual creators and entertainment,” Yeemin Chung, managing director of BRV Capital Management said in a statement. “Media companies around the world can easily access to revolutionize the way emotions are embedded into digital and virtual contents productions.”

Neosapience claims that it now has more than 1 million users. Over the last two years, its revenue has grown by approximately 18% per month since its launch in November 2019. The company has 41 employees as of January.

“While we have grown so rapidly over the past year, we see an opportunity to push even further to become the undisputed global leader in AI-driven virtual humans and its applications in synthetic media and interactive content,” Kim said.

Synthesia raises $50M to leverage synthetic avatars for corporate training and more

Rephrase.ai raises $1.5M to use synthetic media for personalized sales pitches

Recommended Stories

  • SeMI Technologies’ search engine opens up new ways to query your data

    It is a unique type of AI-first database using machine learning models outputting vectors, also known as embeddings, hence the name vector search engine, said Bob van Luijt, SeMI’s CEO and co-founder. However, SeMI’s goal is to commoditize this technology and has an open source business model so that anyone can use it.

  • 99 Counties taps regenerative agriculture trend for meat marketplace

    Christian Ebersol was working for a health insurance company when he became interested in carbon capture storage and plant-based food. After joining the entrepreneur-in-residence program at OMERS Ventures to figure out where his next move might be in those spaces, he started reading Marl Bittman’s book, “Animal, Vegetable, Junk: A History of Food, from Sustainable to Suicidal,” and that’s what introduced him to regenerative agriculture, which is a way of having plants and animals co-exist on the same farm in a way that doesn’t deplete soil, water and air conditions. In recent years, this method of farming has been spotlighted as a major investment area, with some reports saying $320 billion was pumped into this space as of 2019, with major brands like Whole Foods saying regenerative agriculture would be the No. 1 food trend in 2020.

  • Body found after fire at home in Columbia, police say

    One person died, while another family member escaped from the burning home, the Forest Acres Police Department.

  • Should You Now Consider Taking Some Profits in Your Amazon (AMZN) Stake?

    Polen Capital, an investment management firm, published its “Polen Focus Growth” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. During the fourth quarter of 2021, the Polen Focus Growth Composite Portfolio (the “Portfolio”) returned 5.24% and 5.07% gross and net of fees, respectively. The Russell 1000 Growth Index (the […]

  • GSK to name consumer healthcare unit 'Haleon' after spin-off

    The British group, which had rejected Unilever's 50 billion pound ($68 billion) bid for the consumer healthcare business in December, said it plans to unveil more details at an investor event at the end of the month. Pfizer owns the remaining 32%.

  • Woman charged after 2 shot in Waukegan Walmart parking lot: police

    A woman has been charged after two people were shot outside a Waukegan Walmart, officials said.

  • In the trenches with Ukrainian troops bracing for a potential Russian invasion

    CBS News correspondent Holly Williams is in the trenches near Ukraine's Eastern borders where soldiers have seen an increase of shelling and other provocations from Russian-controlled territory.

  • Black innovators who reshaped American gardening, farming

    The achievements of George Washington Carver, the 19th century scientist credited with hundreds of inventions, including 300 uses for peanuts, have landed him in American history textbooks. Among the medicinal and food staples introduced by the African diaspora were sorghum, millet, African rice, yams, black-eyed peas, watermelon, eggplant, okra, sesame and kola nut, whose extract was a main ingredient in the original Coca-Cola recipe. Whether captives smuggled seeds and plants from aboard slave ships or captains purchased them in Africa for planting in America, key components of the West African diet also journeyed along the Middle Passage across the Atlantic.

  • Ireland drops most of its remaining COVID restrictions

    Ireland on Tuesday said it will drop most of its remaining pandemic-linked restrictions from Feb. 28 as an Omicron-fuelled wave of infections ebbs. The country has been one of the most cautious in the European Union on the risks of COVID-k19, putting in place some of the longest-running curbs on travel and hospitality. As with most other European nations, Ireland experienced a surge in cases last month due to the fast-spreading Omicron variant.

  • 1966 Chevy Corvette Received A No-Expense-Spared Restoration

    Built as America’s answer to the sleek European roadsters of the 1960s, this car does far more than just beat the competition.

  • Appeals over in Nouman Raja's police killing of Corey Jones; now the family can sue Palm Beach Gardens

    Attorneys for Corey Jones' family ask a judge to allow a lawsuit against Palm Beach Gardens to proceed.

  • Google Chrome will soon let you add new passwords manually

    Google Chrome will finally give you the option to add new passwords manually.

  • Could Burger King or McDonald's Ditch Human Labor for Robots?

    Automation has loomed over all sorts of American jobs for decades. Amazon uses robots in its warehouses as does Fedex. In both cases, however, the robot workers haven't really replaced humans. In fact, while robots and automation have been used by all sorts of businesses, they have not led to widespread job loss.

  • Trump's Truth Social tops downloads on Apple App Store; many waitlisted

    (Reuters) -Donald Trump's new social media venture, Truth Social, launched late on Sunday in Apple's App Store, potentially marking the former president's return to social media after he was banned from several platforms last year. Truth Social was automatically downloaded to Apple Inc devices belonging to users who had pre-ordered the app. Trump was banned from Twitter Inc, Facebook and Alphabet Inc's YouTube following the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol by his supporters, after he was accused of posting messages inciting violence.

  • Startup That Squeezes 5G Airwaves Valued at About $500 Million

    (Bloomberg) -- Cohere Technologies Inc., which works with phone companies to send more data through existing communications infrastructure, raised $46 million valuing the startup at about $500 million.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Condemns Russian Move at UN, Reassures Kyiv: Ukraine UpdatePorsches, Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Cost VW $155 MillionStocks Retreat, Ruble Weakens on Ukraine Tension: Markets WrapEU and U.K. Propose Sanctions to Confront Putin: Ukraine UpdateStocks Pare Losses on Ukrai

  • Liberty Defense Signs Canada's Largest Airport to Test AI Security Detection System

    Liberty Defense Holdings Ltd. ("Liberty" or the "Company") (TSXV: SCAN) (OTCQB: LDDFF) (FRANKFURT: LD2), a leading technology provider of threat detection solutions for concealed weapons, is pleased to announce that it has signed an agreement with The Greater Toronto Airports Authority ("GTAA") to trial HEXWAVE™ at Toronto Pearson International Airport ("Toronto Pearson") during the third quarter of 2022.

  • Turn Off These 3 TV Features for Better Picture Quality

    They sound like performance boosters, but these settings actually make your TV look worse, no matter what model you ownBy James K. WillcoxAfter finally springing for that colossal 4K TV and setti...

  • Instagram quietly bumps up the minimum daily time limit

    The app is reportedly nudging some users to increase their time limit to at least 30 minutes.

  • Best Kindle 2022: Which Amazon e-reader should you buy?

    Waterproof and with adjustable lighting, these are the best devices to buy now

  • Donald Trump's Truth Social debuts in app store, but you might get an error message

    Donald Trump's Truth Social app launched Sunday night, but some users are getting error messages when trying to create an account.