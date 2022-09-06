U.S. markets close in 51 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,911.49
    -12.77 (-0.33%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,163.64
    -154.80 (-0.49%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,558.91
    -71.95 (-0.62%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,793.30
    -16.45 (-0.91%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.86
    -0.01 (-0.01%)
     

  • Gold

    1,711.40
    -11.20 (-0.65%)
     

  • Silver

    17.87
    -0.01 (-0.06%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9909
    -0.0025 (-0.25%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3360
    +0.1430 (+4.48%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1524
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    142.8390
    +2.2640 (+1.61%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    18,999.96
    -752.75 (-3.81%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    459.82
    -20.69 (-4.31%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,300.44
    +13.01 (+0.18%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,626.51
    +6.90 (+0.02%)
     

Neoss® Group launches a new easy-to-use intraoral scanner, the NeoScan™ 1000

·1 min read

 ZURICH, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- At Neoss Integrate 2022, Neoss Group displayed its new easy-to-use intraoral scanner NeoScan 1000, which quickly became a favorite amongst everyone testing it. As of September 1st, this intraoral scanner is available for all dental professionals to purchase. The NeoScan 1000 is available on the Neoss Online Store and by contacting your local sales professional or customer service.

NeoScan™ 1000
NeoScan™ 1000

"Finally, the day has come when we can share the NeoScan 1000 with the full dental community. The positive feedback from our users has been exceptional. While I knew it was good, the feedback has confirmed it is even better. This intraoral scanner will make it possible for more dental professionals to afford to do digital impressions, saving many patients from the trauma of a traditional impression."

Dr. Robert Gottlander, CEO and President of Neoss Group.

This easy-to-use, accurate, compact, and lightweight intraoral scanner provides the possibility for a flexible workflow with open files, making the output extremely easy to share amongst the dental team. With an easy USB cable connection and full-touch screen support, the NeoScan 1000 will excite dental professionals alike, and best of all it comes at a very affordable price.

"The NeoScan 1000 is a revelation. At this price, why wouldn't anyone add this scanner to their office technology. Providing an easy scanning system with cloud storage in a lightweight and transportable package, this makes total sense for the first-time users or someone that wants to add another scanner to their armamentarium."

Dr. Robert Ritter, DMD; Florida, USA

To learn more about the NeoScan 1000 and how it can help you and your patients, visit www.neoss.com/neoscan1000

About Neoss® 

Neoss offers intelligent solutions that are intuitively easy to use. Our products allow dental professionals to provide reliable and cost-effective treatments to their patients with predictable long-term results. We strive to set new standards by leading the market with ingenuity and integrity. In developing smart treatment solutions and working closely with each practice, Neoss makes the complex less complicated. We call that Intelligent Simplicity. Headquartered in Harrogate, UK, with research and development based in Gothenburg, Sweden, the company has established a global footprint with a long-standing presence in key markets. To find out more visit www.neoss.com

Neoss Logo (PRNewsfoto/Neoss)
Neoss Logo (PRNewsfoto/Neoss)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/neoss-group-launches-a-new-easy-to-use-intraoral-scanner-the-neoscan-1000-301618566.html

SOURCE Neoss

Recommended Stories

  • 'We don’t have enough' lithium globally to meet EV targets, mining CEO says

    One miner warned that domestic resources for lithium, the most critical mineral used for electric vehicle production, may not be sufficient enough to meet some U.S. climate targets.

  • Bed Bath & Beyond CFO's death ruled a suicide

    The death of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc's chief financial officer, who fell from New York's Tribeca skyscraper known as the "Jenga" tower on Friday afternoon, has been ruled a suicide, the New York City Medical Examiner's Office said on Monday. Gustavo Arnal, 52, died from "multiple" blunt force trauma, the office said.

  • Ocean Shipping Rates Have Plunged 60% This Year

    Much of the cargo for back-to-school and year-end holiday shopping arrived months before the usual peak season.

  • Gazprom to Shift Gas Sales to China to Rubles, Yuan From Euro

    (Bloomberg) -- Gazprom PJSC said it will shift its contract to supply gas to China to rubles and yuan from euros, as the Kremlin steps up efforts to move trade out of currencies it considers “unfriendly” amid US and European sanctions.Most Read from BloombergRussia Privately Warns of Deep and Prolonged Economic DamageCalifornia Avoids Blackouts With Bigger Test Ahead as Heat LoomsEnergy Trading Stressed by Margin Calls of $1.5 TrillionWorld’s Deadliest Roads in Focus After Billionaire’s Fatal Cr

  • Here's how much the typical baby boomer has saved up for retirement — how do you stack up right now?

    And if you’re behind? It’s OK boomer. There’s still some time to catch up.

  • Russia Privately Warns of Deep and Prolonged Economic Damage

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia may face a longer and deeper recession as the impact of US and European sanctions spreads, handicapping sectors that the country has relied on for years to power its economy, according to an internal report prepared for the government.The document, the result of months of work by officials and experts trying to assess the true impact of Russia’s economic isolation due to President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, paints a far more dire picture than officials usually do

  • Russia demands sanctions are lifted before it resumes gas supplies

    Cut red tape on fracking to secure energy security, Liz Truss urged London Stock Exchange battles to avoid irrelevance as red tape swamps the City FTSE 100 falls 0.4pc after Liz Truss named PM Lucy Burton: Now is not the time for councils to trial four-day weeks at the taxpayers expense Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Economic data, Apple iPhone launch: What to watch in markets this week

    Yahoo Finance’s Alexandra Semenova joins the Live show to discuss market volatility, the expectations for economic releases, and Apple’s upcoming product launch.

  • I Lost My Job. Can I Tap Retirement Accounts Without Penalties?

    I lost my job last year and need to take care of a parent. In doing that, I must withdraw money from my retirement. I don't understand the tax implications and penalties. I would also like access to any savings … Continue reading → The post Ask an Advisor: I lost My Job. Can I Tap Retirement Accounts Without Penalties? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Bed Bath & Beyond lawsuit, Twitter-Musk hearing, and Meta fine: Legal stories to watch

    Here are the biggest legal stories Yahoo Finance is watching this week.

  • Bed Bath & Beyond: Pump and dump allegations 'are without merit'

    Bed Bath & Beyond is responding to a new shareholder lawsuit alleging its former CFO was involved in a pump and dump scheme.

  • Oil Prices Cool as Traders Look Beyond OPEC Cut

    Oil prices fell back early Tuesday as traders began to look further than OPEC’s modest output cut, which led to a rally at the beginning of the week.

  • Exclusive-Shell, Exxon launch sale of major Dutch gas venture -document

    Shell and Exxon Mobil have put up for sale one of Europe's largest and oldest natural gas production ventures, betting on soaring energy prices amid tensions with Russia to attract buyers, according to a document and industry sources. The top two Western energy giants could raise over $1 billion from the sale of the 50-50 NAM joint venture in the Netherlands, two industry sources said. Shell and Exxon recently launched the sale process for NAM’s offshore gas operations, which include dozens of fields and around 20 offshore platforms, as well as a network of pipelines and three processing plants, according to the document and sources.

  • 3 Stocks Bulls and Bears Can't Stop Fighting Over

    There's a raging debate around the future of commodity prices, impacting the outlook for these three companies.

  • Tech workers left hanging as Sea e-commerce arm Shopee rescinds job offers

    Southeast Asia's largest e-commerce firm Shopee has rescinded dozens of job offers in the past two weeks, sources said, a move that began shortly after parent company Sea Ltd reported widening losses and sharply slower revenue growth. Four people interviewed by Reuters who have participated in a WeChat group of some 60 people that was set up to discuss Shopee's withdrawal of offers said their offers were pulled just days before they were due to begin work. One 27-year-old engineer who asked that only his first name Wang be used said his call came a week after arriving in Singapore, having quit a job in Shanghai with TikTok owner Bytedance.

  • China’s Energy Giants Sell Gas to World Scrambling for Supply

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s biggest energy groups are diverting more liquefied natural gas away from their languishing home market, offering some relief to desperate buyers suffering supply shortages in other parts of the world. Most Read from BloombergRussia Privately Warns of Deep and Prolonged Economic DamageCalifornia Avoids Blackouts With Bigger Test Ahead as Heat LoomsWorld’s Deadliest Roads in Focus After Billionaire’s Fatal CrashAmazon Closes, Abandons Plans for Dozens of US WarehousesRussia

  • Inflation Cuts Into Pork Profits as Tyson, Seaboard Report Hit to Operating Margins

    Meatpackers are paying more for hogs in the U.S., and pork export volumes to China dropped 68% in the first six months of the year

  • Europe power firms need 1.5 trillion euros in margin calls, Equinor says

    LONDON (Reuters) -European energy companies need at least 1.5 trillion euros ($1.5 trillion) to cover the cost of their exposure to soaring gas prices, Norwegian energy group Equinor has estimated, and that does not include firms in Britain. Several European countries are providing billions of euros in support to power suppliers caught out by extra collateral payments on their trades - known as margin calls - but Equinor's estimate suggests such support is a fraction of the overall bill. Utilities often sell power in advance to secure a certain price, but must maintain a "minimum margin" deposit in case of default before they supply the power.

  • Newsom Signs Fast Food Law, Setting Stage for $22 Pay Next Year

    (Bloomberg) -- California Governor Gavin Newsom signed the fast food recovery act into law, giving restaurant-chain employees more input over wages and working conditions even after strong protests from the industry.Most Read from BloombergRussia Privately Warns of Deep and Prolonged Economic DamageCalifornia Avoids Blackouts With Bigger Test Ahead as Heat LoomsEnergy Trading Stressed by Margin Calls of $1.5 TrillionS&P 500 Back Above 3,900 With Technicals in Play: Markets WrapWorld’s Deadliest

  • SEC Tells Auditors to Vet New Chinese Clients That Trade in US

    (Bloomberg) -- The Securities and Exchange Commission is telling American audit firms to be cautious about taking on as new clients Chinese firms that trade in New York. Most Read from BloombergRussia Privately Warns of Deep and Prolonged Economic DamageCalifornia Avoids Blackouts With Bigger Test Ahead as Heat LoomsEnergy Trading Stressed by Margin Calls of $1.5 TrillionS&P 500 Back Above 3,900 With Technicals in Play: Markets WrapWorld’s Deadliest Roads in Focus After Billionaire’s Fatal Crash