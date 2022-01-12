U.S. markets close in 2 hours 34 minutes

Neoss Group welcomes seasoned industry leader Jake Meadows as President for Neoss USA

·1 min read

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif., Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Neoss Group is pleased to announce that as of January 10th, 2022, Mr. Jake Meadows has joined the company as President for Neoss USA. The appointment adds the strong business leadership required to ensure Neoss Groups' continual growth and commercialization of the expanding product portfolio in the North American market.

Neoss Logo (PRNewsfoto/Neoss)

Mr. Meadows brings more than 21 years of extensive experience in the dental market leading large commercial teams in North American for Henry Schein. Most recently, he served as Vice President Staff, Administration and Planning at Henry Schein, where he led multiple efforts for progressive improvement in all aspects of the US Dental Distribution business from enhanced customer engagement to improved functionality for the business.

"It is a pleasure to welcome Jake to our team. His leadership and background are a perfect match for Neoss. He has an impressive track record in the dental market leading large sales teams with a customer first mindset. Jake's addition represents a major step forward for Neoss and will for sure help us expand our footprint in North America."

Dr. Robert Gottlander, CEO and President of Neoss Group.

Mr. Meadows holds a BA from the University of Maryland University College and served 7 years in the U.S. Navy prior to joining Henry Schein.

"It is very exciting to be part of an organization with such a strong history and focus on clinical innovation. I look forward to being part the Neoss team as we rapidly expand in the North American marketplace."

Mr. Jake Meadows, President Neoss USA

About Neoss®
Neoss offers intelligent solutions that are intuitively easy to use. Our products allow dental professionals to provide reliable and cost-effective treatments to their patients with predictable long-term results. Leading the market with ingenuity and integrity, we strive to set new standards. In developing smart treatment solutions and working closely with each practice, Neoss makes the complex less complicated. We call that Intelligent Simplicity. Headquartered in Harrogate, UK, with research and development based in Gothenburg, Sweden, the company has established a global footprint with a long-standing presence in key markets. To find out more visit https://www.neoss.com

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/neoss-group-welcomes-seasoned-industry-leader-jake-meadows-as-president-for-neoss-usa-301459702.html

SOURCE Neoss

