Neovasc Announces Complete Dismissal of Securities Class Action Complaint with Prejudice

VANCOUVER and MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Neovasc Inc. (“Neovasc” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ, TSX: NVCN), today announced the complete dismissal of the consolidated amended complaint in the shareholder class action case captioned In re Neovasc Inc. Securities Litigation, Case No. 7:20-cv-09313, filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York. The consolidated amended complaint was dismissed in its entirety with prejudice and without leave to amend.



“From the beginning, we committed to vigorously defend against these allegations,” said Fred Colen, Chief Executive Officer of Neovasc. “We could not be more pleased with the Court’s decision to completely dismiss this action with prejudice, which is a clear rejection of the claims advanced in this litigation. We intend to continue to focus on our important mission of creating better outcomes for difficult-to-treat cardiology patients as we move forward.”

About Neovasc Inc.

Neovasc is a specialty medical device company that develops, manufactures, and markets products for the rapidly growing cardiovascular marketplace. Its products include Reducer, for the treatment of refractory angina, which is not currently commercially available in the United States and has been commercially available in Europe since 2015, and Tiara™ for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease, which is currently under clinical investigation in the United States, Canada, Israel and Europe. For more information, visit: www.neovasc.com.

