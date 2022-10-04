U.S. markets open in 17 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,748.75
    +58.50 (+1.59%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    29,915.00
    +377.00 (+1.28%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,509.25
    +223.50 (+1.98%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,745.90
    +31.00 (+1.81%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.71
    +2.08 (+2.49%)
     

  • Gold

    1,721.30
    +19.30 (+1.13%)
     

  • Silver

    21.03
    +0.45 (+2.17%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9923
    +0.0096 (+0.97%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5990
    -0.0520 (-1.42%)
     

  • Vix

    29.16
    -2.46 (-7.78%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1362
    +0.0043 (+0.38%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.7160
    +0.0960 (+0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,983.72
    +682.47 (+3.54%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    454.19
    +18.84 (+4.33%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,049.11
    +140.35 (+2.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,992.21
    +776.42 (+2.96%)
     

NeoVolta Selected by American Development Partners for Nationwide Integration

NeoVolta Inc.
·5 min read
NeoVolta Inc.
NeoVolta Inc.

A Nationwide Buildout of 750 Pain Management Clinics will all feature a NeoVolta NV14 plus NV24 ESS as a key component of ADP’s energy savings and backup protection systems

NeoVolta Selected by American Development Partners for Nationwide Integration

A Nationwide Buildout of 750 Pain Management Clinics will all feature a NeoVolta NV14 plus NV24 ESS as a key component of ADP’s energy savings and backup protection systems
A Nationwide Buildout of 750 Pain Management Clinics will all feature a NeoVolta NV14 plus NV24 ESS as a key component of ADP’s energy savings and backup protection systems

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeoVolta Inc. (NASDAQ: NEOV) – NeoVolta Inc., manufacturer of Smart Energy Storage Solutions, today announced that its systems will be deployed in over 750 free standing pain management clinics. This initial phase of installations is part of an expected nationwide rollout of NeoVolta batteries in 1,000s of American Development Partners (ADP) properties across the country over the next four years.  

Being elected by ADP as its exclusive Energy Storage System for its commercial developments sets a new precedence for NeoVolta and its utility. This opens an entire new market, the small to mid-size commercial building, and further underscores the value being recognized in NeoVolta.

“Selecting NeoVolta as our battery system became an obvious choice once we took the time to evaluate the marketplace,” said American Development Partners, Founder and COO, Manny Butera. “At ADP we always are on the forefront of quality, dependability, and safety. NeoVolta’s product exemplifies those traits.”

Together with American Development Partners, NeoVolta will provide energy storage systems and intelligent power management for buildings across the country. The clean solar energy stored in the NeoVolta battery can be used to mitigate the electric bills and act as backup in case of a power loss.

“We are proud to have been selected by ADP as their ESS provided in their ongoing and future developments,” said Brent Willson, CEO of NeoVolta Inc. “They have an incredible pipeline of development and the opportunity to yet again expand the use of NeoVolta in such a large way is something the entire team takes pride in.”

The NeoVolta systems provide high storage capacity and power output, along with high-cycle battery life. Engineered with a lithium iron phosphate battery chemistry, these systems are a safe, nonflammable alternative to ordinary lithium-ion batteries. In 2022, NeoVolta was recognized by Solar Power World’s Top Solar Storage Products for the third year in a row.

About NeoVolta - NeoVolta designs, develops, and manufactures advanced energy storage systems for both residential and industrial use. Its storage solutions are engineered with lithium iron phosphate (LiFe(PO4)) battery chemistry, which is clean, nontoxic, and nonflammable. The residential-focused NeoVolta NV14 is equipped with a solar-rechargeable 14.4 kWh battery system, a 7,680-Watt inverter, and a web-based energy management system with 24/7 monitoring. The system’s 6,000-cycle battery life, one of the longest on the market, translates to 16.5 years of useful life, based on a full charge and discharge each day. The NV14 has passed the product safety standards set forth by Underwriters Laboratories (UL) for battery energy storage safety testing.

For more information visit: http://www.NeoVolta.com email us: IR@NeoVolta.com or call us: 858-239-2029

About American Development Partners
Based in Nashville, TN, American Development Partners® (ADP) is a full-service developer of free-standing, single-tenant commercial real estate across all 50 states. Our turnkey solution allows industry-proven multi-unit operators to grow their business without the upfront investment of their own capital by providing them with site selection, general contractor, private equity, design, architectural, and engineering services. With this unique approach, our operating partners can truly focus on running the very best organization possible and developing their organizational infrastructure. Our model is unique; we work with multi-unit operators looking to expand into new markets or develop large territories in a rapid manner. We are focused on developing the best franchise and privately-owned concepts on the market. 

For more information on American Development Partners, please visit: https://www.americandevelopmentpartners.com

Forward-Looking Statements: Some of the statements in this release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, the timing of the ADP rollout, the future performance, reliability, and safety of NeoVolta’s NV14 storage system and the ability of the NV14 to be successfully integrated with residential backup generators. Although NeoVolta believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, expectations may prove to have been materially different from the results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. NeoVolta has attempted to identify forward-looking statements by terminology including ''believes,'' ''estimates,'' ''anticipates,'' ''expects,'' ''plans,'' ''projects,'' ''intends,'' ''potential,'' ''may,'' ''could,'' ''might,'' ''will,'' ''should,'' ''approximately'' or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including those discussed under the "Risk Factors" section of NeoVolta’s Form 1-A filing filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and updated from time to time in its other public filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements contained in this release speak only as of its date. NeoVolta undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release to reflect events or circumstances occurring after its date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/947a1220-bdf9-486c-a905-b995074616a3


Recommended Stories

  • San Jose, California is most expensive city for monthly bills: Report

    A report by Doxo ranked the most expensive cities in the U.S. for monthly bills and expenses.

  • Down 67%, Is Carnival Stock Finally a Buy?

    Starting in 2020, cruise ships were the site of massive COVID-19 outbreaks. With its cruise ships parked and annual revenue falling to as low as $1.9 billion in 2021 (from $20.8 billion in 2019), Carnival sold 19 ships, tapped debt markets, and turned to equity dilution to raise the capital it needed to survive the crisis.

  • 3 Growth Stocks to Buy In October and Never Sell

    These rapidly growing businesses are performing much better than their beaten-down stock prices would suggest.

  • Is Altria's 9% Monster Dividend Yield Safe?

    Altria's dividend yield may sound too good to be true, but investors should take a closer look at its financials and business.

  • 3 Warren Buffett Stocks Most Likely to Soar in Q4

    There's no guarantee these Buffett stocks will take off. But the chances appear to be pretty good.

  • Buffett’s Likely Successor Buys $68 Million of Berkshire Stock

    Berkshire Hathaway Vice Chairman Greg Abel, the likely successor to CEO Warren Buffett, bought about $68 million of the company’s shares last Thursday in what appears to be his first purchases of Berkshire stock since he assumed the position in 2018. In several Form 4 filings Monday with the Securities and Exchange Commission, Abel disclosed that he purchased 168 Berkshire Hathaway (ticker: BRK/A, BRK/B) Class A shares through the Gregory Abel Revocable Trust on behalf of his wife, children, and other family members. Abel paid in a range of roughly $405,000 to $408,000 per class A share for the Berkshire stock, which closed Monday at $413,300, up 1.7% on the session.

  • Stocks moving in after hours: Delta Air Lines, JetBlue, Rivian, Utz Quality Foods, CarMax

    Yahoo Finance Live anchor Seana Smith looks at several trending stocks in the after-hours trading session.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain-Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    Growth stocks roared back to life on Monday, and that was a dinner bell for Cathie Wood. The Ark Invest CEO, chief investment officer, and founder publishes her transactions daily across all of her exchange-traded funds. The more interesting additions to her portfolio on Monday were Tesla Motors (NASDAQ: TSLA), Roblox (NYSE: RBLX), and UiPath (NYSE: PATH).

  • Why Petrobras and Other Brazilian Stocks Are Rocking Today

    Over the weekend, the South American nation held the first round of its 2022 presidential election, and former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva was ahead in the polling -- and investors are cheering. As of 10:45 a.m. ET Monday, shares of Brazilian oil giant Petroleo Brasileiro (NYSE: PBR) (NYSE: PBR.A) (aka Petrobras) were up 12.4%, while electric and gas utility Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE: CIG) had gained 14.6%, and water utility Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (NYSE: SBS) (aka "Sabesp") was leading the whole Brazilian stock market higher with a 22.5% gain.

  • How Low Can Micron Technology Stock Go?

    The market has been sniffing out a cyclical downturn for the semiconductor industry for a while now, and memory-chip maker Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) is finally confirming that it's here. Micron did report record annual revenue for its recently completed 2022 fiscal year ($30.8 billion, an 11% increase from 2021), but the final quarter of the year (ended Sept. 1) was a dud. Ahead of this tumble in sales, Micron's stock price tanked 44% so far in 2022.

  • This Growth Stock Once Soared 1,900% -- and Here's Why It's a Buy Right Now

    Upstart stock has in fact collapsed by 95% and is once again trading at around $20. To understand why, let's take a look at what the company does and how its recent stock-price drop could be a buying opportunity. Banks tend to rely heavily on Fair Isaac's FICO credit scoring system, which looks at a borrower's payment history and existing debts (among other things) to determine their ability to service a loan.

  • Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (MPW) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It

    Recently, Zacks.com users have been paying close attention to Medical Properties (MPW). This makes it worthwhile to examine what the stock has in store.

  • ‘I’m paycheck to paycheck.’ I make $350K a year, but have $88K in student loans, $170K in car loans and a mortgage I pay $4,500 a month on. Do I need professional help?

    Have an issue with your financial adviser or have questions about hiring a new one? Email picks@marketwatch.com.

  • Goldman Sachs upgrades Wells Fargo stock, downgrades Citigroup

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss a Goldman Sachs analyst's decision to upgrade Wells Fargo stock to Buy and downgrade Citigroup stock to Neutral.

  • If you want to be really rich, use these 3 Warren Buffett trading techniques that no one ever talks about

    Buy and hold forever? Not always.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures gain as investors hope for policy pivot

    U.S. stock futures charged higher Tuesday morning as Wall Street looked to build on momentum from the previous session’s rally.

  • 2 Struggling Stocks to Avoid Right Now

    Many companies will rebound from the ongoing downturn as the economy improves, but in all likelihood, many others will continue to struggle. Many rushed to invest in companies such as Canopy Growth, which has long been considered one of the leaders in the field. Cannabis companies had trouble raising funds due to the nature of their business activities.

  • Buffett's designated successor Greg Abel boosts Berkshire stake

    Greg Abel, who is next in line to succeed Warren Buffett as Berkshire Hathaway Inc's chief executive, spent more than $68 million on the conglomerate's shares last week, after selling his stake in the company's Berkshire Hathaway Energy unit for $870 million. In four regulatory filings, Abel, 60, said that on Sept. 29 he purchased 168 Class A shares of Berkshire, each costing more than $405,000, on behalf of a family trust.

  • 2 of the Best Growth Stocks to Buy in October

    October conjures visions of haunted houses, ghostly apparitions, and leering jack-o'-lanterns. The S&P 500 is down 24% from its high, and the Nasdaq Composite is down 33%, putting both indexes in the jaws of a bear market. High-quality companies like Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) and PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL) have seen their stock prices fall into bargain territory, creating an excellent buying opportunity for patient investors.

  • If You Invested $10,000 in AGNC Investment 10 Years Ago, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    Investors who were attracted by a big yield learned a difficult lesson about mortgage REITs over the past decade with AGNC Investment.