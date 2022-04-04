NEP Hires Keshav Kaul to Lead its India Business

The global media technology partner adds new leadership to its experienced team, positioning the company for additional growth in the region.

Keshav Kaul To Lead NEP India Office

Keshav Kaul joins NEP Group's management team to lead its NEP India operations. NEP India provides broadcast production solutions for live sport, entertainment and corporate events in country and across the region.

GURGAON, INDIA, April 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NEP Group, the leading media technology partner for content creators around the globe, announced that it has hired Keshav Kaul as Business Head for its NEP India operations. The addition of Kaul builds on the NEP’s established presence as the leader in providing outside broadcast solutions for live sport and entertainment in India and worldwide and positions the company for further growth in the region.

Kaul brings nearly 20 years of media and leadership experience to NEP. Most recently, he served as Business Head at Fremantle India Television Productions where he led strategy, business development, physical production, legal and business affairs for the company. During his tenure there, Kaul played a prominent role in shaping and driving the company’s India growth strategy, including its entry in premium scripted content production, expanding the licensing and production of its key formats into the Indian regional language market, and opening new revenue streams by monetizing its content on digital platforms. Among his many accomplishments, he led the licensing and production of several of the company’s shows in India, including headlining shows such as Indian Idol, India’s Got Talent and You V YouTube. Kaul also drove the licensing of international formats in the neighbouring South Asian markets of Nepal, Sri Lanka, Maldives and Pakistan.

Prior to his role at Fremantle, Kaul was CEO of Sol Productions and, prior to that, served as Assistant Vice President for Strategic Planning and Commercial at Star India where he led the acquisition of original scripted and unscripted content for the Hindi channels of the network. In 2011, he also founded Benchmark Studios, a production company offering a professional approach to the business of content production in both Indian and international markets.

“I couldn’t be happier to welcome Keshav to NEP to lead our business in this very important market,” said Saeed Izadi, President of NEP Singapore, India and Middle East. “He is extremely skilled at leading teams and has a tremendous entrepreneurial drive for building businesses to new levels. I’m confident that he, along with our entire NEP India team, will continue to deliver the best technology and talent to help our clients realize their creative visions.”

“I am delighted to be joining NEP and grateful for being given the opportunity to lead its India business. India is a fast-growing media and entertainment market and presents a great opportunity for the company’s future growth in the region,” Kaul said. “NEP is a leader in the industry, and I hope to contribute to its continued growth and success by leveraging my experience of leading world class entertainment productions.”

To learn more about NEP India’s broadcast solutions and career opportunities, visit https://www.nepgroup.in/, or contact the team at +91 124 4819800.

About NEP

NEP Group is the leading media technology partner for content creators around the globe. For more than 35 years, we have been delivering innovative products and services that enable our clients to make, manage and show the world their content—anywhere, anytime, on any platform. As a trusted partner working on some of the largest productions in the world, NEP offers a complete set of end-to-end solutions, from content capture to distribution—including a growing portfolio of transformational cloud-based, software-based and virtualized technologies. Our Live Production solutions range from AV services and live audience enhancements to traditional outside broadcast and cutting-edge centralized and cloud production. NEP’s Virtual Production solutions start at the creative stage and end with exceptional execution across ICVFX, augmented reality, LED stages and more. And, our Media Processing solutions provide the tools and products our clients need to ingest, edit, store, search, manage and distribute their digital assets to rights holders across multiple platforms.

Headquartered in the United States, NEP has operations in 25 countries with over 4,000+ employees. Together, we have supported productions in over 100 countries on all seven continents, and we’re still growing. Our clients range from the leaders in sport, music, film and TV, to major corporate brands, agencies, to new content owners and creators all around the world. Learn how we are helping clients bring their creative visions, content, live sports and entertainment to life at nepgroup.com.

