NEPA Alliance awards $5M in business grant assistance for COVID response

Jan. 30—PITTSTON — In a collaborative effort to address the ongoing challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, NEPA Alliance and the Northeast PREP Network on Monday announced the deployment of $5 million in Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funding.

This strategic initiative, in partnership with the Wilkes University and The University of Scranton Small Business Development Centers (SBDCs), provided crucial support to Northeast Pennsylvania communities grappling with the pandemic's impacts.

The CDBG grant funds were utilized to implement targeted measures that enhanced public health, supported local businesses, and strengthened community resilience.

During the two-year program, the SBDCs played a significant role in assisting small businesses with the submission of nearly 800 applications, which were subsequently reviewed by NEPA Alliance.

This process led to the awarding of nearly 180 grants to local small businesses within NEPA's seven-county region.

"In reviewing the applications, we gained valuable insight into the ongoing challenges small businesses still face due to the pandemic," said Dorothy Lane, Director of the Wilkes University SBDC.

"As SBDC directors, we understand the impact that even a small amount of funding can have for struggling businesses," said Lisa Hall Zielinski, Director of The University of Scranton SBDC. "Witnessing the difference that these grants made further underscores the importance of supporting small businesses in Northeast Pennsylvania."

"By combining forces, NEPA Alliance and the SBDCs took a comprehensive approach to support the economic wellbeing of Northeast Pennsylvania," said Jeffrey Box, President & CEO of NEPA Alliance. "Through this program, $5 million in pandemic assistance reached some of the most crucially impacted businesses in our region."

For the most updated information regarding up-to-date program assistance, contact NEPA Alliance at 866-758-1929 or — www.nepa-alliance.org.

Reach Bill O'Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.