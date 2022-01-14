Nephrology Drugs Market Predicts to Generate $23.40 Billion by 2030, Says Allied Market Research

Rise in incidence of chronic kidney diseases and technological advancements in developing countries drive the growth of the global nephrology drugs market. North America contributed to the highest share in 2020, and is expected to maintain its lead position in terms of revenue by 2030. The Covid-19 pandemic led to delays in clinical trials of nephrology drugs and resulted in lowered usage of these drugs.

Portland, OR, Jan. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global nephrology drugs market generated $14.50 billion in 2020, and is projected to generate $23.40 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 5.0% from 2021 to 2030. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, regional landscape, and competitive scenario.

Rise in incidence of chronic kidney diseases and technological advancements in developing countries drive the growth of the global nephrology drugs market. However, high treatment cost and lack of awareness regarding chronic kidney diseases restrain the market growth. On the other hand, supportive initiatives by governments for regulatory approvals create new opportunities in the coming years.

Download Sample Report- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/13765

Impact of Covid-19 on Nephrology Drugs Market-

The Covid-19 pandemic led to delays in clinical trials of nephrology drugs and resulted in lowered usage of these drugs. Owing to worldwide lockdown, production activities were halted. Moreover, supply chain disruptions occurred too.

The pandemic became a major inhibitor for the nephrology drug trials. It interrupted the clinical research across the globe and affected the management of ongoing trials and planning of future trials.

However, market players and research institutes began clinical trials associated with Covid-19 to understand the effects of chronic kidney disease treatment drugs on patients suffering from Covid-19 infection.

Story continues

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Nephrology Drugs Market- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/13765?reqfor=covid

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global nephrology drugs market based on drug class, route of administration, distribution channel, and region.

Based on drug class, the ACE inhibitors segment contributed to the highest share in 2020, accounting for more than two-fifths of the total share, and is projected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. Moreover, this segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 5.6% from 2021 to 2030. The report also analyzes the segments including calcium channel blocker, beta blockers, diuretics, and others.

Based on distribution channel, the retail pharmacy segment accounted for the largest share in 2020, contributing to around two-fifths of the total share of the global nephrology drugs market, and is expected to maintain its dominant share during the forecast period. However, the online pharmacy segment is estimated to witness the largest CAGR of 6.9% from 2021 to 2030.

For Purchase Inquiry- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/13765

Based on region, North America contributed to the highest share in 2020, accounting for around two-fifths of the total share, and is expected to maintain its lead position in terms of revenue by 2030. However, Asia-Pacific is estimated to portray the fastest CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period. The other provinces studied in the report include Europe and LAMEA.

List of companies profiled of the global nephrology drugs market analyzed in the research include AstraZeneca, Akebia Therapeutics, Inc., AbbVie Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Amgen Inc., GlaxoSmithkline PLC., FibroGen Inc., Pfizer Inc., Johnson & Johnson Inc., and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited.

Official Press Release- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/press-release/nephrology-drugs-market.html

AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) Offered by Allied Market Research:

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.

Get an access to the library of reports at any time from any device and anywhere. For more details, follow the link: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

About Allied Market Research:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences , Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on: LinkedIn Twitter



