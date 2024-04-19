Nephros, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:NEPH) Profit Outlook

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Nephros, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:NEPH) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. Nephros, Inc., a commercial-stage company, develops and sells water solutions to the medical and commercial markets in the United States. The US$21m market-cap company announced a latest loss of US$1.6m on 31 December 2023 for its most recent financial year result. The most pressing concern for investors is Nephros' path to profitability – when will it breakeven? In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

See our latest analysis for Nephros

Nephros is bordering on breakeven, according to the 2 American Consumer Durables analysts. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2024, before generating positive profits of US$185k in 2025. The company is therefore projected to breakeven just over a year from today. How fast will the company have to grow each year in order to reach the breakeven point by 2025? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 107% year-on-year, on average, which signals high confidence from analysts. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for Nephros given that this is a high-level summary, however, bear in mind that generally a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

Before we wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. Nephros currently has no debt on its balance sheet, which is rare for a loss-making growth company, which typically has high debt relative to its equity. The company currently operates purely off its shareholder funding and has no debt obligation, reducing concerns around repayments and making it a less risky investment.

Next Steps:

This article is not intended to be a comprehensive analysis on Nephros, so if you are interested in understanding the company at a deeper level, take a look at Nephros' company page on Simply Wall St. We've also compiled a list of essential factors you should further research:

Valuation: What is Nephros worth today? Has the future growth potential already been factored into the price? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether Nephros is currently mispriced by the market. Management Team: An experienced management team on the helm increases our confidence in the business – take a look at who sits on Nephros’s board and the CEO’s background. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.