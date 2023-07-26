NEPI Rockcastle N.V. (JSE:NRP) Stock's Been Sliding But Fundamentals Look Decent: Will The Market Correct The Share Price In The Future?

NEPI Rockcastle (JSE:NRP) has had a rough week with its share price down 2.4%. However, stock prices are usually driven by a company’s financials over the long term, which in this case look pretty respectable. Specifically, we decided to study NEPI Rockcastle's ROE in this article.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for NEPI Rockcastle is:

11% = €435m ÷ €3.9b (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. Another way to think of that is that for every ZAR1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn ZAR0.11 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

NEPI Rockcastle's Earnings Growth And 11% ROE

It is hard to argue that NEPI Rockcastle's ROE is much good in and of itself. Further, we noted that the company's ROE is similar to the industry average of 10%. Moreover, we are quite pleased to see that NEPI Rockcastle's net income grew significantly at a rate of 46% over the last five years. Considering the low ROE, it is quite possible that there might also be some other aspects that are positively influencing the company's earnings growth. For instance, the company has a low payout ratio or is being managed efficiently.

As a next step, we compared NEPI Rockcastle's net income growth with the industry, and pleasingly, we found that the growth seen by the company is higher than the average industry growth of 13%.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. Has the market priced in the future outlook for NRP? You can find out in our latest intrinsic value infographic research report.

Is NEPI Rockcastle Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

The high three-year median payout ratio of 79% (implying that it keeps only 21% of profits) for NEPI Rockcastle suggests that the company's growth wasn't really hampered despite it returning most of the earnings to its shareholders.

Besides, NEPI Rockcastle has been paying dividends over a period of six years. This shows that the company is committed to sharing profits with its shareholders. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company over the next three years is expected to be approximately 94%. As a result, NEPI Rockcastle's ROE is not expected to change by much either, which we inferred from the analyst estimate of 9.4% for future ROE.

Conclusion

On the whole, we do feel that NEPI Rockcastle has some positive attributes. While no doubt its earnings growth is pretty substantial, we do feel that the reinvestment rate is pretty low, meaning, the earnings growth number could have been significantly higher had the company been retaining more of its profits. Until now, we have only just grazed the surface of the company's past performance by looking at the company's fundamentals. You can do your own research on NEPI Rockcastle and see how it has performed in the past by looking at this FREE detailed graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flows.

