NEPIRC's Esoda appointed to Intergovernmental Policy Advisory Committee

Nov. 29—HANOVER TWP. — The Office of the United States Trade Representative (USTR) recently announced the appointment of 10 individuals, including Eric Joseph Esoda, president and CEO of the Northeastern Pennsylvania Industrial Resource Center (NEPIRC), to the Intergovernmental Policy Advisory Committee (IGPAC).

The full roster of appointees consists of tribal, local, regional and state representatives.

"This highly qualified group of stakeholders and elected officials represent diverse backgrounds, interests and priorities, and I congratulate them on joining this important committee," said Ambassador Katherine Tai. "The IGPAC is a critical link that ensures USTR's work is responsive to needs of all people in the United States."

The new appointees will join five existing members of the committee.

The IGPAC provides general policy advice to the U.S. Trade Representative on issues involving trade and development that have a significant relationship to the affairs of U.S. state and local governments.

Advisement areas may include negotiation objectives and bargaining positions prior to entering into multinational trade agreements, the anticipated or actual impacts of implementing trade agreements, ongoing or other matters relating to previously executed trade agreements or general matters regarding the trade policies of the United States.

As a member of the committee, Esoda will represent the concerns and opinions of small and mid-sized domestic manufacturers.

NEPIRC's Coslett appointed to national steering committee

NEPIRC also has announced that Chelsey Coslett, Manager of Marketing and Stakeholder Engagement, recently accepted an appointment to the National Institute of Standards and Technology's (NIST's) Manufacturing Extension Partnership National Network's (MEPNN's) marketing steering committee.

As a member of the MEPNN marketing steering committee, Coslett joins 10 other marketing professionals from across the nation. The committee is responsible for setting the overall direction of, and planning the activities for, the MEPNN marketing working group and community of practitioners as well as providing input on tactics for the MEPNN national awareness campaign.

Story continues

The steering committee also provides support, guidance and oversight to the marketing working group and identifies communication and branding priorities for the National Network, which consists of 51 MEP Centers working across 430 service locations with over 1,450 professionals.

"The MEP National Network marketing and branding effort strives not only to make sure that our nation's small and mid-sized manufacturers know about the services available through network affiliates but, of equal importance, create a more accurate public image and impression of manufacturing and raise awareness about the criticality of manufacturing to our nation and the value of industrial careers," Esoda said. "We're delighted that Ms. Coslett was chosen, based upon her expertise and what she's done for our organization, clients and region, to be a leader in moving the National Network's marketing strategies forward."

NEPIRC adds SafeLandUSA certification to safety training portfolio

NEPIRC also has announced that Brian Matyjevich, Lean Enterprise Consultant and authorized OSHA Outreach Trainer, recently obtained SafeLandUSA trainer certification from West Virginia University.

SafeLandUSA training is an eight-hour course that meets the requirements of several regulations pertaining to safety standards applicable to the natural gas and Marcellus Shale industry, particularly API RP 75 and API RP T-1.

SafeLandUSA training enables employees to recognize potential workplace hazards and follow the safety requirements of an industry with which they may have limited familiarity. Although SafeLandUSA was developed with the oil and gas industry in mind, many topics presented are applicable to other energy and manufacturing sectors.

"I'm honored to offer training that will empower oil and gas workers to make safe decisions for their livelihood," Matyjevich said. "The results of this training include creating a more efficient, sustainable and productive workforce that drives progress and shapes the future of energy," he added.

Reach Bill O'Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.