Nepra Foods Begins Initial Production of Allergen-Free PROPASTA Frozen Meals in Centennial, Colorado

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 14, 2022 / Nepra Foods Inc. ("Nepra") (CSE:NPRA)(FRA:2P6.F)(OTCQB:NPRFF), the creator of nutritious plant-based and allergen-free food, is pleased to announce the initial commercial production of its latest food innovation highlighting the nutritional and environmental advantages of hemp protein. Nepra's PROPASTA™ brand officially launched at Natural Foods Expo West in early March, generating interest from retail chains, private-label brands, and online distributors. Nepra's team of food scientists and expert chefs created three market-launch SKUs, including Spaghetti and Meatballs, Ricotta Filled Raviolis with Marinara, and Macaroni and Cheese to demonstrate the versatility of using hemp proteins to create state-of-the-art pasta, meat-analogs, and dairy-free cheeses.

"We couldn't be happier with how Nepra is positioned to disrupt the plant-based food industry. There are many factors that need to come together to create an innovative product that is not only profitable and scalable but more importantly, consumers want to purchase. Our entire team has really outdone themselves with PROPASTA™ and initial customer feedback supports this," said John Maculley, Chief Operating Officer of Nepra Foods. "Supply chain issues over the past year slowed our progress, but we now have the necessary ingredients, equipment, and staff in place to rapidly build our inventory and engage with distributors."

About PROPASTA

Away from an increasingly crowded market, Nepra Foods is going after the broad American grocery shopper with plant-based food that meets people where they live with convenient, nutritious brands that are provocative, unapologetic, and loud. Nepra Foods will begin with PROPASTA™ for the frozen food aisle. PROPASTA™ is a great-tasting line of ready-to-eat frozen dinners containing Nepra's proprietary pasta, meat analogs, and dairy-free cheeses high in plant-based protein and low in carbohydrates, representing genuinely healthy eating.

This approach targets two segments of American grocery shoppers, not often focusing on plant-based alternatives, which MRI-Simmons Research calls "convenience and ease" and "variety on a budget." Furthermore, we believe this creates a massive available addressable market for Nepra Foods and creates a unique go-to-market approach not historically targeted by traditional plant-based food brands. Together these segments equal an underserved 41% of total grocery store sales.1

About Nepra Foods

Nepra Foods is grounded in a passion for food. We believe eating healthy shouldn't be difficult. Everybody deserves food options that are truly nutritious and taste good. Food should not contain allergens that might prevent everybody in the family from enjoying it together. People shouldn't have to compromise quality and taste in what they eat even if they are trying to cut down on carbs, don't tolerate gluten or dairy very well, or don't want to eat food produced from animals. Nepra Foods is on a mission to make healthy, enjoyable food for everybody.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements and information that, to the extent that they are not historical fact, constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking information is based on the reasonable assumptions, estimates, analysis, and opinions of management made in light of its experience and its perception of trends, current conditions, and expected developments, as well as other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances at the date that such statements are made, but which may prove to be incorrect.

Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information, including, but not limited to, the statements relating to the Company's financial performance, business development and results of operations. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking information. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company's management to predict all such factors and to assess in advance the impact of each such factor on the Company's business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking information to reflect information, events, results, circumstances, or otherwise after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law including securities laws.

