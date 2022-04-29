Nepra Foods Develops an Allergen-Free, Vegan, Hemp-Based Mayonnaise for Private Label Launch in Club Store Retailer

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 29, 2022 / Nepra Foods Inc. ("Nepra") (CSE:NPRA)(FRA:2P6.F)(OTCQB:NPRFF), the creator of nutritious plant-based and allergen-free food, is pleased to announce the development of an egg-free vegan mayonnaise made from combining hemp heart protein with its Colorado made cold-pressed virgin hemp oil, as well as a hint of lemon for added flavor. Traditional mayonnaise is made by combining eggs with vegetable oils, while vegan mayonnaise replaces eggs with soy milk to aid in the emulsification process. Since eggs and soy are recognized allergens by the FDA, consumers seeking an allergen-free and animal-free version of this popular condiment are now able to enjoy one created by Nepra's team of culinary experts.

Nepra Foods, Friday, April 29, 2022, Press release picture

"Our new plant-based mayo delivers all of the flavor, texture, and color you would expect from an ultra-premium product. It not only tastes premium, but it's also extremely nutritious and environmentally friendly - a combination we require in every product we make," said Marc Olmsted, Director of R&D at Nepra Foods.

About Nepra Foods

Nepra Foods is grounded in a passion for food. We believe eating healthy shouldn't be difficult. Everybody deserves food options that are truly nutritious and taste good. Food should not contain allergens that might prevent everybody in the family from enjoying it together. People shouldn't have to compromise quality and taste in what they eat even if they are trying to cut down on carbs, don't tolerate gluten or dairy very well, or don't want to eat food produced from animals. Nepra Foods is on a mission to make healthy, enjoyable food for everybody.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements and information that, to the extent that they are not historical fact, constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking information is based on the reasonable assumptions, estimates, analysis, and opinions of management made in light of its experience and its perception of trends, current conditions, and expected developments, as well as other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances at the date that such statements are made, but which may prove to be incorrect.

Story continues

Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information, including, but not limited to, the statements relating to the Company's financial performance, business development and results of operations. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking information. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company's management to predict all such factors and to assess in advance the impact of each such factor on the Company's business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking information to reflect information, events, results, circumstances, or otherwise after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law including securities laws.

Media Contacts:

investors@neprafoods.com

Investor Relations Toll-free: (844)-566-1917

1: https://neprafoods.com/news-releases/nepra-foods-develops-an-allergen-free-vegan-hemp-based-mayonnaise-for-private-label-launch-in-club-store-retailer/

SOURCE: Nepra Foods





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/699350/Nepra-Foods-Develops-an-Allergen-Free-Vegan-Hemp-Based-Mayonnaise-for-Private-Label-Launch-in-Club-Store-Retailer



