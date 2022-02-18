U.S. markets open in 3 hours 27 minutes

Nepra Foods Engages Barry Kaplan Associates to Lead Investor Relations Efforts

·2 min read
In this article:
  • NPRFF

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 18, 2022 / Nepra Foods Inc. ("Nepra") (CSE:NPRA)(FSE:2P6.F)(OTCQB:NPRFF), creator of nutritious plant-based and allergen-free food, is pleased to announce it has engaged Barry Kaplan Associates ("Kaplan") of Fair Haven, New Jersey to provide investor relations services to the company. Kaplan is a leading financial public relations firm for both public and private companies in the US, Canada, and the UK, and has been serving clients for more than 40 years.

Kaplan will be responsible for generating news about Nepra and its products for the financial and investment community through targeted outreach to brokers and analysts, and by leveraging their relationships with financial press outlets. The firm will also review Nepra's objectives, opportunities, and actions on a monthly basis to ensure the company is properly positioned in the financial marketplace, making them attractive to investors.

The agreement has an initial term of six months, which will then auto-renew on a month-to-month basis unless terminated by either party. Kaplan's fee under the agreement is $7,500USD/month plus expenses and additional compensation consisting of options/RSUs as determined by Nepra.

Leading these efforts with Nepra's executive team will be Andrew Kaplan, who has served as Vice President of Barry Kaplan Associates for the past 25 years. He has sourced more than $250 million worth of investment funds for public and private companies over the course of his career, and has sat on the board of several NASDAQ listed companies including Naked Brand Group Inc. (NASDAQ:NAKD), video game maker Majesco Entertainment. Majesco has since become a privately held company.

"Andrew is an industry veteran with a track record of generating awareness and investment interest for newly-public companies like ours," says Nepra CEO David Wood. "We are excited about what this exposure will mean for Nepra and our continued expansion."

About Nepra Foods

Nepra Foods is grounded in a passion for food. We believe eating healthy shouldn't be difficult. Everybody deserves food options that are truly nutritious and taste good. Food shouldn't contain allergens that might prevent everybody in the family from enjoying it together. People shouldn't have to compromise quality and taste in what they eat even if they are trying to cut down on carbs, don't tolerate gluten or dairy very well, or don't want to eat food produced from animals. Nepra Foods is on a mission to make healthy, enjoyable food for everybody.

Media Contact

Investor Relations
Investors@neprafoods.com
Investor Relations Toll-free: (844)-566-1917

The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements and information that, to the extent that they are not historical fact, constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking information is based on the reasonable assumptions, estimates, analysis and opinions of management made in light of its experience and its perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances at the date that such statements are made, but which may prove to be incorrect.

Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information, including, but not limited to, the statements relating to the Company's financial performance, business development and results of operations. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking information. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company's management to predict all of such factors and to assess in advance the impact of each such factor on the Company's business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking information to reflect information, events, results, circumstances or otherwise after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law including securities laws.

SOURCE: Nepra Foods Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/689169/Nepra-Foods-Engages-Barry-Kaplan-Associates-to-Lead-Investor-Relations-Efforts

