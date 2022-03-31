U.S. markets open in 2 hours 51 minutes

Nepra Foods Introduces Dairy-Free Ricotta Ravioli with Marinara as a Part of Its PROPASTA Launch of High Protein and Gluten-Free Plant-Based Frozen Meals

·2 min read
In this article:
  • NPRFF

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 31, 2022 / Nepra Foods Inc. ("Nepra") (CSE:NPRA)(FSE:2P6F)(OTCQB:NPRFF), the creator of nutritious plant-based and allergen-free food, is pleased to announce the introduction of its dairy-free Ricotta Ravioli with Marinara to complement the PROPASTA™ lineup of heat-and-eat frozen meals. Made from its allergen-free proprietary blend of hemp heart proteins, Nepra delivers industry-leading food innovations that satisfy modern flexitarians' desire for plant-based alternatives that are free from the top 8 allergens, including milk, eggs, wheat, and soy.

Nepra's latest Ricotta Ravioli with Marinara provides the taste and texture of traditional dairy and wheat-based products without the dairy or gluten many consumers have trouble digesting. The frozen meal category is currently dominated by products containing gluten and dairy, which make them inaccessible to many people trying to cut down on carbs, don't tolerate gluten or dairy very well, or simply don't want to eat food produced from animals. As a result, Nepra's team of food scientists set out to create plant-based comfort foods that not only taste like traditional meats, cheeses, and pasta but are also high in protein with balanced carbs.

"We are just getting started with our PROPASTA™ portfolio of nutritious plant-based heat-and-eat meals. First with our Macaroni and Cheese and now with the introduction of Ricotta Ravioli with fresh marinara that we make from scratch in our Colorado facility, our team is on a mission to disrupt the food industry with innovative plant-based foods that are environmentally friendly, nutritionally optimized, and taste amazing," said Chadwick White, Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer of Nepra Foods.

Nepra will initially launch its PROPASTA meals for online purchase before extending distribution to brick-and-mortar stores in Q3. According to a recent McKinsey survey, nearly 50% of consumers plan to buy groceries online at least once a week, representing the "next normal."1 The frozen foods category represents 74% of products that consumers intend to purchase online - a 10% increase since the pandemic began. Through third-party and in-house fulfillment, Nepra intends to make healthy eating accessible to modern flexitarians.

About Nepra Foods

Nepra Foods is grounded in a passion for food. We believe eating healthy shouldn't be difficult. Everybody deserves food options that are truly nutritious and taste good. Food should not contain allergens that might prevent everybody in the family from enjoying it together. People shouldn't have to compromise quality and taste in what they eat even if they are trying to cut down on carbs, don't tolerate gluten or dairy very well, or don't want to eat food produced from animals. Nepra Foods is on a mission to make healthy, enjoyable food for everybody.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements and information that, to the extent that they are not historical fact, constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking information is based on the reasonable assumptions, estimates, analysis, and opinions of management made in light of its experience and its perception of trends, current conditions, and expected developments, as well as other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances at the date that such statements are made, but which may prove to be incorrect.

Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information, including, but not limited to, the statements relating to the Company's financial performance, business development and results of operations. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking information. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company's management to predict all such factors and to assess in advance the impact of each such factor on the Company's business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking information to reflect information, events, results, circumstances, or otherwise after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law including securities laws.

Media Contacts
investors@neprafoods.com
Investor Relations Toll-free: (844)-566-1917

1: https://neprafoods.com/news-releases/nepra-foods-introduces-dairy-free-ricotta-ravioli-with-marinara-as-a-part-of-its-propasta-launch-of-high-protein-and-gluten-free-plant-based-frozen-meals/

SOURCE: Nepra Foods



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/695300/Nepra-Foods-Introduces-Dairy-Free-Ricotta-Ravioli-with-Marinara-as-a-Part-of-Its-PROPASTA-Launch-of-High-Protein-and-Gluten-Free-Plant-Based-Frozen-Meals

