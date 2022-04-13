U.S. markets closed

Neptune CEO, Michael Cammarata to Participate in Exclusive 'Transforming Brands for the Next Generation of Consumers' Interview at the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference on April 21, 2022

LAVAL, QUÉBEC, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. ("Neptune" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: NEPT) (TSX: NEPT), a diversified and fully integrated health and wellness company focused on plant-based, sustainable and purpose-driven lifestyle brands, today announced that Michael Cammarata, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in an exclusive interview at the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference on April 21, 2022.


Topic:

Transforming Brands for the Next Generation of Consumers


Moderator:

Jeremy Berke, Senior Reporter at Business Insider


Date:

April 21, 2022


Time:

11:45 a.m. ET


Registration:

https://www.benzinga.com/events/cannabis-conference/

"I'm looking forward to participating in a fireside chat at the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference and sharing insights into Neptune and the exciting opportunities ahead, especially within the consumer packaged goods industry," said Michael Cammarata, Chief Executive Officer and President of Neptune Wellness. "Benzinga offers the invaluable opportunity to learn from and network with leaders across our industry, and we're proud to be a part of it."

"It's an honor to count on the presence of a speaker of the level of Michael Cammarata at our Miami event," said Chief Zinger Jason Raznick. "The Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in Miami will bring more than 1,000 of the top movers and shakers in the cannabis industry to our back yard. This conference will be the best place to raise money, create partnerships, and expand media visibility for all involved."

To schedule a one-on-one investor meeting with Neptune's management team, please contact a conference representative or KCSA Strategic Communications by emailing Neptune@KCSA.com.

About Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc.

Headquartered in Laval, Quebec, Neptune is a diversified health and wellness company with a mission to redefine health and wellness. Neptune is focused on building a portfolio of high quality, affordable consumer products in response to long-term secular trends and market demand for natural, plant-based, sustainable and purpose-driven lifestyle brands. The Company utilizes a highly flexible, cost-efficient manufacturing and supply chain infrastructure that can be scaled to quickly adapt to consumer demand and bring new products to market through its mass retail partners and e-commerce channels. For additional information, please visit: https://neptunewellness.com/.

About The Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference

The Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference, renowned for being the premier gathering of cannabis entrepreneurs and investors in North America, returns for another edition, recharged with an impressive list of speakers. Check out the full lineup here.

Disclaimer – Safe Harbor Forward–Looking Statements

Forward-looking statements contained in this press release involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance and achievements of Neptune Wellness Solutions to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the said forward-looking statements.

Neither NASDAQ nor the Toronto Stock Exchange accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/neptune-ceo-michael-cammarata-to-participate-in-exclusive-transforming-brands-for-the-next-generation-of-consumers-interview-at-the-benzinga-cannabis-capital-conference-on-april-21-2022-301525303.html

SOURCE Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc.

